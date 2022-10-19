Rebuild SoCal Zone Podcast Features Interviews with LA County Supervisorial Candidates Ahead of November Election

Host Jon Switalski speaks with Senator Bob Hertzberg and Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath on the need for infrastructure investment in LA's Third Supervisorial District

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As election day quickly approaches in Los Angeles County, the Rebuild SoCal Zone Podcast released two episodes featuring interviews with California State Senator Bob Hertzberg and West Hollywood Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath. They are running to replace Sheila Kuehl on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, representing the 3rd District.

Los Angeles County residents are paying the price for outdated roads, underperforming public transit, and inadequate stormwater systems. The drought, heat waves, and the growing effects of global warming have made it clear that Angelenos not only need significant investments in our infrastructure, but they need them now.

The next Third District Supervisor for Los Angeles County will have the opportunity to lead transportation and water infrastructure projects that will impact and improve the lives of millions of Angelenos.

The San Fernando Valley is home to over 1.8 million people but only has 2 of L.A. Metro's 93 rail stops, limiting access for seniors, working people, families, and those with disabilities from accessible transit options. Improving streets, highways, and the L.A. Metro system means more than connecting communities – these infrastructure projects also create good union jobs that boost our local economy.

"It's not enough that we are collecting money on Measure M," said Horvath. "If we don't build it, then it means nothing."

Additionally, as drought conditions worsen, it has become increasingly clear that conservation alone won't solve the water problem. Local leaders must invest in infrastructure that helps to increase local supplies by capturing, cleaning, and recycling water.

"Recycled water is an absolute must," said Hertzberg.

Jon Switalski speaks with both candidates about the implementation of critical transportation projects under Measure M as well as the need to push forward the voter-approved Measure W projects as quickly as possible.

