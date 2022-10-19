Sandata Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates Sandata is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata, the leading provider of software and services to home care and intellectual and developmental disabilities agencies, today announced that the Sandata Agency Management and Sandata EVV solutions have each earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's agency management and EVV solution have both met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Sandata in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"We are thrilled to be included alongside organizations worldwide that have earned HITRUST certification," said Emmet O'Gara, Sandata Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information and are proud that our agency management and EVV solutions meet the complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST, ISO, and HIPAA."

"HITRUST knows that without a sufficient level of reliability, an assurance report doesn't provide the requisite level of assurances as required to make important business decisions. That's why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available," said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President of Quality, HITRUST. "The achievement of a HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification provides reliable assurances that Sandata Technologies is taking information risk management and compliance seriously."

About Sandata

Sandata Technologies, LLC, is transforming healthcare with the most trusted technology and unmatched experience. From EVV-compliant agency management solutions supporting over 15,000 agencies to robust payer programs built for 21 states and 50+ managed care organizations, Sandata is the leading U.S. provider of technology and industry expertise to optimize collaboration between payers and providers in delivering care. Visit Sandata.com to learn more.

