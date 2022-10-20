CNN ANCHOR & CORRESPONDENT NICK VALENCIA TO HEADLINE THE INROADS VISIONES BENEFIT IN CELEBRATION OF HISPANIC HERITAGE

LATINO STUDENTS TO BE AWARDED SCHOLARSHIPS FOR ACADEMIC & COMMUNITY ACHIEVEMENTS

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INROADS is honoring the academic and leadership achievements of Latino students during the virtual Visiones Benefit to be hosted Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. EST. Twenty students from schools across the country will be awarded scholarships in recognition of their accomplishments, community involvement, leadership, and social impact.

INROADS Hispanic Heritage month event will be held October 21, 2022. (PRNewswire)

The annual Visiones Benefit event brings together hundreds of leaders and community influencers to celebrate the richness of Hispanic heritage while supporting life-changing internship and scholarship opportunities for Hispanic students. Visiones scholarship recipients participate in the INROADS Internship Program or College Links Program.

Hispanic community leaders will join the event, including keynote speaker Nick Valencia, CNN Anchor & Correspondent; master of ceremonies Lisa Gonzales, KRCA TV News Anchor and INROADS alumna; and Rosa Nuñez, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Foley Hoag LLP and INROADS national board member.

"Growing up a low-income, first-generation college student, I did not think I would have the financial means to attend college," said Jeannette Mayo Gallegos, 2021 Visiones scholarship recipient. "When you receive a scholarship like this from an organization like INROADS, you think 'Wow, those dreams I had as a kid aren't so crazy after all.' Being a part of INROADS has completely changed my life by opening many doors by not only granting me internship opportunities but scholarship opportunities as well."

INROADS is dedicated to preparing the next generation of Hispanic leaders with career development programs and financial assistance through its Visiones initiative, helping underrepresented students break through glass ceilings and ultimately build generational wealth.

"For nearly a decade, with the support of our partners, INROADS has celebrated Hispanic heritage and student accomplishments through the Visiones event," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., President and CEO, INROADS, Inc. "We are extremely proud of each of our Visiones scholarship recipients and look forward to seeing the continued impact they will have in their careers and communities."

This year's Visiones event sponsors include presenting sponsor Dollar General, Cetera, Southern Company, F5, and UPS.

Visit INROADS.org/Visiones to register for the virtual event and donate today.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that effects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has graduated more than 30,000 alumni into full-time professional and leadership positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves nearly 1,000 interns. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

