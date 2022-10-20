Incode Announces Strategic Partnership with Sardine

Industry-leading platforms join forces in the fight against fraud

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode , the next-generation identity verification and authentication platform for global enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Sardine , the leading provider of fraud, compliance, and instant settlement solutions. Incode's partnership with Sardine allows the two companies to bring customers a best-in-class experience for addressing risk, from identity verification to payments fraud.

Incode (PRNewsfoto/Incode) (PRNewswire)

This year, the Federal Trade Commission reported 2.8 million consumer fraud reports, a 70% increase since the previous year, which amounts to almost $6 billion in losses. The partnership enables user verification and authentication of user identities through biometric authentication to avoid fraudulent activities as customers manage account opening, funding, and payments.

"We look forward to working with a partner that shares our same ethos in fighting fraud," says Sardine CEO and Co-Founder, Soups Ranjan. "Our partnership with Incode will better equip our customers to reduce friction while managing the complicated regulatory landscape."

Ricardo Amper, CEO and Founder of Incode, states, "In the fight against fraud, this partnership will benefit all users and help companies manage compliance regulations more effectively."

Visit Incode at Money20/20

Please join Incode at Booth #1129, where visitors can participate in hands-on activities and receive demos of Incode's leading solutions. In addition, Incode CEO and Founder Ricardo Amper will be speaking during the Money20/20 Money Pot Podcast at 12:15 p.m. PT on Oct. 25 about how financial institutions are combatting spoofing and identity fraud through biometric digital identity verification.

Visit Sardine at Money20/20

Meet Sardine at Booth #5415 to learn how your business can combine risk, compliance, and payment protection with one powerful API. Don't miss Sardine's Co-Founder and CEO Soups Ranjan's panel, Web3: Friend or Foe To Financial Crime Fighters?, on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 11:30 a.m. PT. In addition, Sardine's Head of Strategy & Content, Simon Taylor, will be sharing the Money20/20 main stage with Brett Harrison on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 9:30 a.m. PT.

About Incode

Incode is a leading identity company that is reinventing the way humans verify their identity and interact with the world's largest companies with a highly secure and delightful AI-based experience. Incode's end-to-end fully automated orchestration platform enables seamless access across multiple channels with products focused on onboarding, authentication and payment verification that increase conversion and reduce fraud.

With its mission to power a world of trust, Incode works with several of the world's biggest banks, fintechs, hotels, governments, and marketplaces. Incode is based in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Latin America.

To learn more about Incode, visit www.incode.com .

About Sardine

Sardine is on a mission to make payments instant and risk-free so consumers and businesses can move money confidently. Fraud is a burden on society, as slow payments and high-fraud rates reduce business growth and create systemic risk for the economy. Sardine enables all companies, whether big or small, to improve risk management by having the world's best API for fraud detection and compliance within financial services. The company also offers instant settlement for crypto and NFT transactions.

To learn more about Sardine, visit www.sardine.ai or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Katherine Benfield

Lumina Communications for Incode

incode@luminapr.com

Media Contact

Christian Kunkel

Head of Growth and Digital Marketing

christian.kunkel@sardine.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Incode