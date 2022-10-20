IOM3 digital series champions key role of materials, minerals and mining in driving net zero

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Institute of Materials, Minerals & Mining (IOM3) has partnered with CWP to produce a digital series exploring expertise and advances throughout the materials cycle to address the climate crisis, achieve net zero targets and accelerate the circular economy.

One Birdcage Walk played host to an evening of celebration in London for the launch of ' Material Change: Resourcing Net Zero ' on 19 October, and the suite of series content, including interviews, podcasts, short films and a documentary, is now available online.

The series features comment from industry experts including Dr Colin Church FIMMM CEnv, CEO of IOM3, Neil Glover FIMMM CEng, President of IOM3, and Rosie Dodd, Manager, Product Footprinting and Circular Economy Lead at the Carbon Trust, as well as stories from organisations and individuals who are driving innovation across exploration and extraction, processing and application, and recycling, repurposing and reuse.

Organisations featured include; the Bristol Composites Institute (University of Bristol), British Glass, the Camborne School of Mines (University of Exeter), CircularMetal, the Henry Royce Institute, Innovate UK - part of UKRI, bp-ICAM, the National Composites Centre (NCC), Satarla, SRK Consulting, and the University of Bath.

IOM3 CEO Dr Colin Church, said: "This is a critical time to harness the potential of the materials, minerals and mining communities, to showcase their transformative work towards a low carbon, resource efficient society. We are delighted to be partnering with CWP to explore the role of our industries in addressing the climate crisis."

Max Smith, Managing Director, CWP, said: "This series offers unique insight into the work of inspirational professionals who are providing, managing and protecting vital resources for a sustainable future. It has been a pleasure to tell their stories, and we hope this inspires everyone across the materials cycle and beyond to embrace progress towards net zero."

