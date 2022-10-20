Keebo Raises $15 Million; Launches Automated Warehouse Optimization to Reduce Cloud Data Warehousing Costs

New financing and warehouse optimization features enable Keebo to continue shaping future of cloud data analytics

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keebo, a Data Learning Platform, announced today it has raised a Series A financing round led by True Ventures, bringing Keebo's total raised since inception to about $15 million. Investors to date include Neotribe, Pear, 406 Ventures, and Uncorrelated Ventures, all of whom participated in Keebo's Series A, along with new investor True Ventures.

Today, Keebo also announced its fully automated Warehouse Optimization, a novel hosted capability that will allow businesses to significantly reduce the cost of their cloud warehousing – on average by 30-60% – and free up their data teams to focus on work with clear business value rather than relying on manual optimizations for their workload and data infrastructure.

Keebo has significantly grown its revenue and organic growth with extremely short sales cycles and zero churn. The company currently works with a range of businesses including Allbirds, TUI, Barstool Sports, and PayJoy to reduce their warehousing costs and optimize queries so their data ops and data engineering teams can focus on growing revenue.

"Keebo has created the first fully-automated data learning platform on the planet that can optimize queries and reduce infrastructure costs overnight without the customer having to lift a finger," said Barzan Mozafari, founding CEO of Keebo. "There aren't a lot of products out there where you can spend 30 minutes setting it up and then wake up the next day to see hundreds of thousands of dollars in net savings."

The launch of Warehouse Optimization brings Keebo one step closer to its goal of eliminating the Operating Expenses (OpEx) barrier for running analytics in the cloud. Cloud data warehousing has eliminated the upfront cost (CapEx) but has increased OpEx. Companies spend significantly more on operating cloud services due to a large gap between their default and optimized performance. To that end, cloud data services have become incredibly hard to operate and optimize due to the complexity of modern data pipelines and scarcity of experts.

With Keebo's Automated Warehouse Optimization, however, data engineering and data analytics teams can divert their resources from manual optimizations to gleaning insight from their data and driving growth for their business. Warehouse Optimization will also free up significant engineering resources that would otherwise be spent on data ops and cloud infrastructure.

"The Keebo team is solving an incredibly hard technical problem while simultaneously addressing some of the biggest challenges for any company: cloud data cost savings and optimization," said Puneet Agarwal, partner at True Ventures.

Data teams typically spend 30-40% of their time on developing features that ensure their infrastructure cost and performance will remain reasonable. Keebo's Warehouse Optimization allows users to do more with less: they can onboard more applications and data sources into their cloud data warehouse without worrying about exceeding their budget.

"Keebo takes care of the things that I don't want to think about or deal with," said Trish Pham, Head of Analytics at PayJoy, a Keebo customer. "It requires no work on my end. Even if I loved manual optimization, I couldn't possibly achieve what Keebo achieves automatically. I log in for a few minutes every few weeks just to see what Keebo is saving us. I used to spend hours on manual optimizations every week."

"In 30 minutes and 3 clicks, Keebo starts to optimize your data workloads," said Neeraj Hablani, Keebo board member. "It's rare to find a product that is so clearly a win for its clients. One customer mentioned that 'it's like adding a team of data engineers overnight' and another won an award after implementing Keebo."

"Snowflake and Redshift have made cloud data warehouses mainstream," added Kittu Kolluri, founding partner at Neotribe. "However, enterprises are confronted with mounting compute costs and performance latencies due to larger and larger datasets. Keebo's mission to dramatically reduce costs and improve performance through its warehouse optimization and query acceleration platform is what attracted us to the company."

The company's recent financing recognizes Keebo's consistent organic growth and massive market opportunity, and will help the team continue to grow in size and the product to deliver more value to its rapidly growing user community.

Built on years of cutting-edge academic research in machine learning and database systems, Keebo is the industry's first Data Learning Platform. Keebo's turn-key technology has allowed enterprise teams to accelerate their analytical queries by up to 100x and significantly reduce their manual efforts and infrastructure costs without requiring any migrations or modifications to their existing applications. Keebo is a fully-automated solution that integrates seamlessly with existing data tools and cloud infrastructure. To learn more, visit https://keebo.ai/ .

