KEYCORP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME OF $513 MILLION, OR $.55 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Revenue up from the prior quarter and year-ago period

Continued loan growth driven by commercial and consumer businesses

Strong credit quality with net charge-offs to average loans of 15 basis points

Positive operating leverage compared to the prior quarter and year-ago period

CLEVELAND, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $513 million, or $.55 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2022. This compared to $504 million, or $.54 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022 and $616 million, or $.65 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Key's results this quarter reflect the strength of our business model and disciplined risk management. Key's revenue was up 5% quarter-over-quarter, driven by loan growth across our commercial and consumer businesses, as we continue to add and deepen relationships with our clients.

We delivered positive operating leverage compared to both the prior quarter and year-ago period and remain on track to do so for the full year.

Credit quality remains strong with net charge-offs to average loans at historically low levels and nonperforming loans declining again this quarter. We remain focused on delivering sound, profitable growth by maintaining our disciplined underwriting practices.

We are committed to serving and supporting our clients through all market conditions while concurrently making progress against each of our long-term financial targets.

Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO

Selected Financial Highlights















Dollars in millions, except per share data





Change 3Q22 vs.



3Q22

2Q22

3Q21


2Q22

3Q21

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$     513

$     504

$     616


1.8 %

(16.7) %

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per common share — assuming dilution

.55

.54

.65


1.9

(15.4)

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)

21.19 %

20.90 %

18.55 %


N/A

N/A

Return on average total assets from continuing operations

1.14

1.16

1.41


N/A

N/A

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)

9.1

9.2

9.6


N/A

N/A

Book value at period end

$   11.62

$   13.48

$   16.82


(13.8)

(30.9)

Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations

2.74 %

2.61 %

2.47 %


N/A

N/A









(a) 

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

(b) 

September 30, 2022 ratio is estimated.

TE

= Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS














Revenue














Dollars in millions





Change 3Q22 vs.


3Q22

2Q22

3Q21


2Q22

3Q21

Net interest income (TE)

$      1,203

$      1,104

$      1,025


9.0 %

17.4 %

Noninterest income

683

688

797


(.7)

(14.3)

Total revenue

$      1,886

$      1,792

$      1,822


5.2 %

3.5 %








TE

= Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.2 billion for the third quarter of 2022 and the net interest margin was 2.74%. Compared to the third quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $178 million and the net interest margin increased by 27 basis points. Net interest income benefited from higher earning asset balances, a favorable balance sheet mix, and higher interest rates. Net interest income and the net interest margin were negatively impacted by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio in the third quarter of 2021 and lower loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").

Compared to the second quarter of 2022, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $99 million and the net interest margin increased by 13 basis points. Net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from higher interest rates and loan growth, partly offset by higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a decline in deposit balances. Net interest income also benefited from one additional day in the quarter.

Noninterest Income














Dollars in millions





Change 3Q22 vs.


3Q22

2Q22

3Q21


2Q22

3Q21

Trust and investment services income

$        127

$        137

$        129


(7.3) %

(1.6) %

Investment banking and debt placement fees

154

149

235


3.4

(34.5)

Service charges on deposit accounts

92

96

91


(4.2)

1.1

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

19

28

37


(32.1)

(48.6)

Corporate services income

96

96

74


29.7

Cards and payments income

91

85

111


7.1

(18.0)

Corporate-owned life insurance income

33

35

33


(5.7)

Consumer mortgage income

14

14

33


(57.6)

Commercial mortgage servicing fees

44

45

34


(2.2)

29.4

Other income

13

3

20


333.3

(35.0)

Total noninterest income

$        683

$        688

$        797


(.7) %

(14.3) %








Compared to the third quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased by $114 million. The decrease was largely driven by investment banking and debt placement fees, down $81 million, reflecting a slowdown in capital markets activity. Cards and payments income decreased $20 million as a result of lower levels of prepaid card activity. Additionally, consumer mortgage income decreased $19 million, reflecting lower gain on sale margins. Partially offsetting the decrease were increases in corporate services income and commercial mortgage servicing fees, which increased $22 million and $10 million, respectively.

Compared to the second quarter of 2022, noninterest income decreased by $5 million. The decline was driven by trust and investment services income, which decreased $10 million, primarily reflecting the decline in the equity markets, and operating lease income, which declined $9 million. Partially offsetting the decrease were increases in cards and payments income and investment banking and debt placement fees, which increased $6 million and $5 million, respectively.

Noninterest Expense














Dollars in millions





Change 3Q22 vs.


3Q22

2Q22

3Q21


2Q22

3Q21

Personnel expense

$        655

$        607

$        640


7.9 %

2.3 %

Nonpersonnel expense

451

471

472


(4.2)

(4.4)

Total noninterest expense

$      1,106

$      1,078

$      1,112


2.6 %

(.5) %








Key's noninterest expense was $1.1 billion for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $6 million from the year-ago period. Nonpersonnel expense decreased $21 million, driven by a decline in other expense and business services and professional fees, down $10 million and $9 million, respectively. Personnel expense increased $15 million, reflecting the impact of higher contract labor related to technology initiatives and a decline in deferred salaries due to lower loan originations. This was partly offset by a decrease in incentive and stock-based compensation as a result of lower production-related incentives, and a decline in employee benefits expense.

Compared to the second quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased $28 million, driven by personnel expense, which increased $48 million. The increase in personnel expense reflects seasonal staffing levels, an increase in incentive compensation related to the relative share price change, and a decline in deferred salaries due to lower loan originations. Partly offsetting the increase in noninterest expense was a $20 million decrease in nonpersonnel expense, related to a broad-based decline across expense categories.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS














Average Loans














Dollars in millions





Change 3Q22 vs.


3Q22

2Q22

3Q21


2Q22

3Q21

Commercial and industrial (a)

$    56,151

$    53,858

$    49,868


4.3 %

12.6 %

Other commercial loans

22,200

21,173

19,362


4.9

14.7

Total consumer loans

36,067

34,107

30,908


5.7

16.7

Total loans

$  114,418

$  109,138

$  100,138


4.8 %

14.3 %








(a) 

Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $162 million, $153 million, and $137 million of assets from commercial credit cards at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Average loans were $114.4 billion for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $14.3 billion compared to the third quarter of 2021. Commercial loans increased by $9.1 billion, reflecting core commercial and industrial loan growth, which mitigated the impact of a $4.0 billion decline in PPP balances, and an increase in commercial mortgage real estate loans. Consumer loans increased $5.2 billion, largely driven by Key's consumer mortgage business and Laurel Road, partly offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio in the third quarter of 2021.

Compared to the second quarter of 2022, average loans increased by $5.3 billion. Commercial loans increased $3.3 billion, reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans and commercial mortgage real estate loans. Consumer loans increased $2.0 billion, driven by Key's consumer mortgage business.

Average Deposits














Dollars in millions





Change 3Q22 vs.


3Q22

2Q22

3Q21


2Q22

3Q21

Non-time deposits

$  140,169

$  144,012

$  142,537


(2.7) %

(1.7) %

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

1,347

1,487

1,975


(9.4)

(31.8)

Other time deposits

2,713

1,972

2,404


37.6

12.9

Total deposits

$  144,229

$  147,471

$  146,916


(2.2) %

(1.8) %








Cost of total deposits

.16 %

.06 %

.04 %


N/A

N/A








N/A

= Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $144.2 billion for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $2.7 billion compared to the year-ago quarter. The decrease reflects declines in non-operating commercial deposit balances, partially offset by an increase in retail deposits.

Compared to the second quarter of 2022, average deposits decreased by $3.2 billion, reflecting declines in retail balances and declines in non-operating commercial deposit balances relative to the prior quarter.

ASSET QUALITY














Dollars in millions





Change 3Q22 vs.


3Q22

2Q22

3Q21


2Q22

3Q21

Net loan charge-offs

$       43

$       44

$       29


(2.3) %

48.3 %

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.15 %

.16 %

.11 %


N/A

N/A

Nonperforming loans at period end

$      390

$      429

$      554


(9.1)

(29.6)

Nonperforming assets at period end

419

463

599


(9.5)

(30.1)

Allowance for loan and lease losses

1,144

1,099

1,084


4.1

5.5

Allowance for credit losses

1,338

1,272

1,236


5.2

8.3

Provision for credit losses

109

45

(107)


142.2

201.9








Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

293.3 %

256.2 %

195.7 %


N/A

N/A

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

343.1

296.5

223.1


N/A

N/A








N/A

= Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses was $109 million, compared to a net benefit of $107 million in the third quarter of 2021 and provision of $45 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase from prior periods reflects the change in the economic outlook.

Net loan charge-offs for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $43 million, or 0.15% of average total loans. These results compare to $29 million, or 0.11%, for the third quarter of 2021 and $44 million, or 0.16%, for the second quarter of 2022. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.3 billion, or 1.15% of total period-end loans at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.25% at September 30, 2021, and 1.13% at June 30, 2022.

At September 30, 2022, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $390 million, which represented 0.34% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.56% at September 30, 2021, and 0.38% at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2022, totaled $419 million, and represented 0.36% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.61% at September 30, 2021, and 0.41% at June 30, 2022.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at September 30, 2022.

Capital Ratios









9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021

Common Equity Tier 1 (a)

9.1 %

9.2 %

9.6 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

10.6

10.4

10.9

Total risk-based capital (a)

12.7

12.0

12.7

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)

4.3

5.3

7.0

Leverage (a)

8.9

8.6

8.4





(a) 

September 30, 2022 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

(b) 

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's capital position remained strong in the third quarter of 2022. As shown in the preceding table, at September 30, 2022, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.1% and 10.6%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 4.3% at September 30, 2022.

Key elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delayed for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. Effective for the first quarter 2022, Key is now in the three-year transition period. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by 12 basis points.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding













In thousands





Change 3Q22 vs.



3Q22

2Q22

3Q21


2Q22

3Q21

Shares outstanding at beginning of period

932,643

932,398

960,276


— %

(2.9) %

Open market repurchases, repurchases under the accelerated repurchase program, and return of shares under employee compensation plans

(3)

(24)

(29,923)


(87.5)

(100.0)

Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations)

298

269

191


10.8

56.0


Shares outstanding at end of period

932,938

932,643

930,544


— %

.3 %









During the third quarter of 2022, Key declared a dividend of $.195 per common share. Additionally, the KeyCorp Board of Directors approved an extension of the remaining $790 million existing share repurchase authorization through the third quarter of 2023.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments















Dollars in millions





Change 3Q22 vs.



3Q22

2Q22

3Q21


2Q22

3Q21

Revenue from continuing operations (TE)







Consumer Bank

$         891

$         824

$         870


8.1 %

2.4 %

Commercial Bank

889

842

884


5.6

.6

Other (a)

106

126

68


(15.9)

55.9


Total

$       1,886

$       1,792

$       1,822


5.2 %

3.5 %









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key







Consumer Bank

$         142

$         107

$         241


32.7 %

(41.1) %

Commercial Bank

295

317

379


(6.9)

(22.2)

Other (a)

103

106

23


(2.8)

347.8


Total

$         540

$         530

$         643


1.9 %

(16.0) %









(a) 

Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.

TE

= Taxable Equivalent

Consumer Bank














Dollars in millions





Change 3Q22 vs.


3Q22

2Q22

3Q21


2Q22

3Q21

Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE)

$         632

$         570

$         582


10.9 %

8.6 %

Noninterest income

259

254

288


2.0

(10.1)

Total revenue (TE)

891

824

870


8.1

2.4

Provision for credit losses

37

8

(38)


362.5

197.4

Noninterest expense

667

676

591


(1.3)

12.9

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)

187

140

317


33.6

(41.0)

Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments

45

33

76


36.4

(40.8)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$         142

$         107

$         241


32.7 %

(41.1) %








Average balances







Loans and leases

$     42,568

$     40,827

$     39,854


4.3 %

6.8 %

Total assets

45,638

43,877

43,039


4.0

6.0

Deposits

90,044

91,273

89,278


(1.3)

.9








Assets under management at period end

$     47,846

$     49,003

$     52,867


(2.4) %

(9.5) %








TE

= Taxable Equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data














Dollars in millions





Change 3Q22 vs.


3Q22

2Q22

3Q21


2Q22

3Q21

Noninterest income







Trust and investment services income

$        99

$       104

$       105


(4.8) %

(5.7) %

Service charges on deposit accounts

56

59

56


(5.1)

Cards and payments income

64

62

62


3.2

3.2

Consumer mortgage income

13

14

33


(7.1)

(60.6)

Other noninterest income

27

15

32


80.0

(15.6)

Total noninterest income

$       259

$       254

$       288


2.0 %

(10.1) %








Average deposit balances







NOW and money market deposit accounts

$  56,696

$  57,891

$  56,402


(2.1) %

.5 %

Savings deposits

7,556

7,515

6,749


.5

12.0

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

1,238

1,375

1,846


(10.0)

(32.9)

Other time deposits

1,838

1,966

2,398


(6.5)

(23.4)

Noninterest-bearing deposits

22,716

22,526

21,883


.8

3.8

Total deposits

$  90,044

$  91,273

$  89,278


(1.3) %

.9 %








Other data







Branches

976

978

1,000




Automated teller machines

1,270

1,284

1,316











Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (3Q22 vs. 3Q21)
  • Net income attributable to Key of $142 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $241 million for the year-ago quarter
  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $50 million, or 8.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven by higher earning assets, partially offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio
  • Average loans and leases increased $2.7 billion, or 6.8%, from the third quarter of 2021, driven by loan growth in consumer mortgage and Laurel Road, partly offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio
  • Average deposits increased $766 million, or 0.9%, from the third quarter of 2021, driven by higher retail deposits
  • Provision for credit losses increased $75 million compared to the third quarter of 2021, due to an increase in the provision in the current quarter, reflecting the change in the economic outlook, as well as a reserve release in the year-ago period as uncertainty caused by the pandemic subsided
  • Noninterest income decreased $29 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by lower consumer mortgage income, reflecting lower gain on sale margins, as well as a decline in trust and investment services, reflecting lower equity markets
  • Noninterest expense increased $76 million, or 12.9%, from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by an increase in personnel expense

Commercial Bank














Dollars in millions





Change 3Q22 vs.


3Q22

2Q22

3Q21


2Q22

3Q21

Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE)

$         495

$         438

$         407


13.0 %

21.6 %

Noninterest income

394

404

477


(2.5)

(17.4)

Total revenue (TE)

889

842

884


5.6

.6

Provision for credit losses

74

37

(69)


100.0

207.2

Noninterest expense

450

410

470


9.8

(4.3)

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)

365

395

483


(7.6)

(24.4)

Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments

70

78

104


(10.3)

(32.7)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$         295

$         317

$         379


(6.9) %

(22.2) %








Average balances







Loans and leases

$     71,464

$     67,825

$     59,856


5.4 %

19.4 %

Loans held for sale

1,036

1,016

1,190


2.0

(12.9)

Total assets

81,898

78,815

69,227


3.9

18.3

Deposits

52,272

54,846

56,401


(4.7) %

(7.3) %








TE

= Taxable Equivalent

Additional Commercial Bank Data














Dollars in millions





Change 3Q22 vs.


3Q22

2Q22

3Q21


2Q22

3Q21

Noninterest income







Trust and investment services income

$           29

$           33

$           24


(12.1) %

20.8 %

Investment banking and debt placement fees

153

150

234


2.0

(34.6)

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

19

27

37


(29.6)

(48.6)








Corporate services income

89

87

67


2.3

32.8

Service charges on deposit accounts

36

36

34


5.9

Cards and payments income

19

23

44


(17.4)

(56.8)

Payments and services income

144

146

145


(1.4)

(0.7)








Commercial mortgage servicing fees

44

45

34


(2.2)

29.4

Other noninterest income

5

3

3


66.7

66.7

Total noninterest income

$         394

$         404

$         477


(2.5) %

(17.4) %








Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (3Q22 vs. 3Q21)

  • Net income attributable to Key of $295 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $379 million for the year-ago quarter
  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $88 million, or 21.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans and commercial real estate loans, as well as higher interest rates
  • Average loan and lease balances increased $11.6 billion, or 19.4%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, due to growth in commercial and industrial loans and commercial mortgage real estate loans
  • Average deposit balances decreased $4.1 billion compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven by a decline in non-operating deposits
  • Provision for credit losses increased $143 million compared to the third quarter of 2021, due to an increase in the provision in the current quarter, reflecting the change in the economic outlook, as well as a reserve release in the year-ago period as uncertainty caused by the pandemic subsided
  • Noninterest income decreased $83 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by lower investment banking and debt placement fees and lower cards and payments income, partially offset by an increase in corporate services income
  • Noninterest expense decreased $20 million from the third quarter of 2021, driven by lower incentive compensation and lower operating lease expense

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $190.1 billion at September 30, 2022.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, and the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on us, our clients, our third-party service providers, and the markets. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

Notes to Editors:
A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 8:00 a.m. ET, on October 20, 2022. A replay of the call will be available through October 29, 2022.

For up-to-date company information, media contacts, and facts and figures about Key's lines of business, visit our Media Newsroom at https://www.key.com/newsroom.

KeyCorp
Third Quarter 2022
Financial Supplement


Page


12

Financial Highlights

14

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

16

Consolidated Balance Sheets

17

Consolidated Statements of Income

18

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations

20

Noninterest Expense

20

Personnel Expense

21

Loan Composition

21

Loans Held for Sale Composition

21

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale

21

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations

23

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations

23

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations

23

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations

24

Line of Business Results

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)




Three months ended




9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021

Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE)

$         1,203

$         1,104

$         1,025


Noninterest income

683

688

797



Total revenue (TE)

1,886

1,792

1,822


Provision for credit losses

109

45

(107)


Noninterest expense

1,106

1,078

1,112


Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key

540

530

643


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

2

3

2


Net income (loss) attributable to Key

542

533

645








Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

513

504

616


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

2

3

2


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

515

507

618







Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$            .55

$            .54

$            .65


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.55

.55

.66








Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution

.55

.54

.65


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)

.55

.54

.65








Cash dividends declared

.195

.195

.185


Book value at period end

11.62

13.48

16.82


Tangible book value at period end

8.56

10.40

13.80


Market price at period end

16.02

17.23

21.62







Performance ratios





From continuing operations:





Return on average total assets

1.14 %

1.16 %

1.41 %


Return on average common equity

16.33

16.17

15.28


Return on average tangible common equity (b)

21.19

20.90

18.55


Net interest margin (TE)

2.74

2.61

2.47


Cash efficiency ratio (b)

58.0

59.5

60.2








From consolidated operations:





Return on average total assets

1.14 %

1.16 %

1.41 %


Return on average common equity

16.39

16.27

15.33


Return on average tangible common equity (b)

21.28

21.03

18.61


Net interest margin (TE)

2.73

2.60

2.46


Loan to deposit (c)

81.3

78.3

66.5







Capital ratios at period end





Key shareholders' equity to assets

7.0 %

7.7 %

9.4 %


Key common shareholders' equity to assets

5.7

6.7

8.4


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)

4.3

5.3

7.0


Common Equity Tier 1 (d)

9.1

9.2

9.6


Tier 1 risk-based capital (d)

10.6

10.4

10.9


Total risk-based capital (d)

12.7

12.0

12.7


Leverage (d)

8.9

8.6

8.4







Asset quality — from continuing operations





Net loan charge-offs

$             43

$             44

$             29


Net loan charge-offs to average loans

.15 %

.16 %

.11 %


Allowance for loan and lease losses

$         1,144

$         1,099

$         1,084


Allowance for credit losses

1,338

1,272

1,236


Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

.98 %

.98 %

1.10 %


Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.15

1.13

1.25


Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

293.3

256.2

195.7


Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

343.1

296.5

223.1


Nonperforming loans at period-end

$           390

$           429

$           554


Nonperforming assets at period-end

419

463

599


Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

.34 %

.38 %

.56 %


Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets

.36

.41

.61







Trust assets





Assets under management

$       47,846

$       49,003

$       52,867







Other data





Average full-time equivalent employees

17,907

17,414

17,009


Branches

976

978

1,000


Taxable-equivalent adjustment

$              7

$              7

$              9

Financial Highlights (continued)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Nine months ended



9/30/2022

9/30/2021

Summary of operations




Net interest income (TE)

$                  3,327

$                  3,060


Noninterest income

2,047

2,285


Total revenue (TE)

5,374

5,345


Provision for credit losses

237

(422)


Noninterest expense

3,254

3,259


Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key

1,517

1,985


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

6

11


Net income (loss) attributable to Key

1,523

1,996






Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

1,437

1,905


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

6

11


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

1,443

1,916





Per common share




Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$                    1.55

$                    1.99


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

.01

.01


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

1.56

2.00






Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution

1.54

1.98


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution

.01

.01


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)

1.55

1.99






Cash dividends paid

.59

.56





Performance ratios




From continuing operations:




Return on average total assets

1.10 %

1.50 %


Return on average common equity

14.48

15.98


Return on average tangible common equity (b)

18.41

19.43


Net interest margin (TE)

2.60

2.53


Cash efficiency ratio (b)

59.9

60.1






From consolidated operations:




Return on average total assets

1.10 %

1.50 %


Return on average common equity

14.54

16.07


Return on average tangible common equity (b)

18.49

19.54


Net interest margin (TE)

2.60

2.52





Asset quality — from continuing operations




Net loan charge-offs

$                     120

$                     165


Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.15 %

.22 %





Other data




Average full-time equivalent employees

17,477

17,034





Taxable-equivalent adjustment

20

22



(a)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(b)

The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

(c)

Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.

(d)

September 30, 2022, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.


Three months ended


Nine months ended


9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021


9/30/2022

9/30/2021

Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end







Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$  13,290

$  14,427

$  17,510




Less: Intangible assets (a)

2,856

2,868

2,814




Preferred Stock (b)

2,446

1,856

1,856




Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$    7,988

$    9,703

$  12,840




Total assets (GAAP)

$ 190,051

$ 187,008

$ 187,035




Less: Intangible assets (a)

2,856

2,868

2,814




Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$ 187,195

$ 184,140

$ 184,221




Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)

4.27 %

5.27 %

6.97 %




Pre-provision net revenue







Net interest income (GAAP)

$    1,196

$    1,097

$    1,016


$    3,307

$    3,038

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

7

7

9


20

22

Noninterest income

683

688

797


2,047

2,285

Less: Noninterest expense

1,106

1,078

1,112


3,254

3,259

Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

$       780

$       714

$       710


$    2,120

$    2,086

Average tangible common equity







Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$  14,614

$  14,398

$  17,899


$  15,256

$  17,843

Less: Intangible assets (average) (c)

2,863

2,827

2,823


2,835

2,834

Preferred stock (average)

2,148

1,900

1,900


1,984

1,900

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$    9,603

$    9,671

$  13,176


$  10,437

$  13,109

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations







Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)

$       513

$       504

$       616


$    1,437

$    1,905

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

9,603

9,671

13,176


10,437

13,109








Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

21.19 %

20.90 %

18.55 %


18.41 %

19.43 %

Return on average tangible common equity consolidated







Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)

$       515

$       507

$       618


$    1,443

$    1,916

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

9,603

9,671

13,176


10,437

13,109








Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)

21.28 %

21.03 %

18.61 %


18.49 %

19.54 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

(Dollars in millions)


Three months ended


Nine months ended


9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021


9/30/2022

9/30/2021

Cash efficiency ratio







Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$    1,106

$    1,078

$    1,112


$    3,254

$    3,259

Less: Intangible asset amortization

12

12

15


35

44

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$    1,094

$    1,066

$    1,097


$    3,219

$    3,215








Net interest income (GAAP)

$    1,196

$    1,097

$    1,016


$    3,307

$    3,038

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

7

7

9


20

22

Noninterest income

683

688

797


2,047

2,285

Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)

$    1,886

$    1,792

$    1,822


$    5,374

$    5,345








Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

58.0 %

59.5 %

60.2 %


59.9 %

60.1 %








(a) 

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, intangible assets exclude $2 million, $2 million, and $3 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. 

(b) 

Net of capital surplus.

(c) 

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, average intangible assets exclude $2 million, $2 million, and $3 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, average intangible assets exclude $2 million, and $4 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables.

GAAP

= U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in millions)










9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021

Assets





Loans

$       116,191

$       112,390

$         98,609


Loans held for sale

1,048

1,306

1,805


Securities available for sale

40,000

42,437

40,594


Held-to-maturity securities

8,163

8,186

8,423


Trading account assets

1,068

809

902


Short-term investments

4,896

2,456

19,608


Other investments

1,272

969

607



Total earning assets

172,638

168,553

170,548


Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1,144)

(1,099)

(1,084)


Cash and due from banks

717

678

763


Premises and equipment

629

638

678


Goodwill

2,752

2,752

2,673


Other intangible assets

106

118

144


Corporate-owned life insurance

4,351

4,343

4,312


Accrued income and other assets

9,535

10,529

8,404


Discontinued assets

467

496

597



Total assets

$       190,051

$       187,008

$       187,035







Liabilities





Deposits in domestic offices:






NOW and money market deposit accounts

$         84,168

$         83,628

$         87,242



Savings deposits

7,860

7,934

7,259



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

1,269

1,421

1,890



Other time deposits

4,578

1,909

2,315



Total interest-bearing deposits

97,875

94,892

98,706



Noninterest-bearing deposits

46,980

50,973

53,225



Total deposits

144,855

145,865

151,931


Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 

4,224

3,234

228


Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

4,576

2,809

767


Accrued expense and other liabilities

4,849

4,056

3,434


Long-term debt

18,257

16,617

13,165



Total liabilities

176,761

172,581

169,525







Equity





Preferred stock

2,500

1,900

1,900


Common shares

1,257

1,257

1,257


Capital surplus

6,257

6,241

6,141


Retained earnings

15,450

15,118

14,133


Treasury stock, at cost

(5,917)

(5,923)

(5,876)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(6,257)

(4,166)

(45)



Key shareholders' equity

13,290

14,427

17,510

Total liabilities and equity

$       190,051

$       187,008

$       187,035







Common shares outstanding (000)

932,938

932,643

930,544

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)




Three months ended


Nine months ended




9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021


9/30/2022

9/30/2021

Interest income








Loans

$             1,134

$                923

$                882


$             2,894

$             2,659


Loans held for sale

14

10

13


36

35


Securities available for sale

196

188

135


557

398


Held-to-maturity securities

55

48

43


149

133


Trading account assets

8

7

4


21

14


Short-term investments

32

13

9


49

20


Other investments

5

4

1


11

5



Total interest income

1,444

1,193

1,087


3,717

3,264

Interest expense








Deposits

59

20

15


93

52


Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

19

6


25


Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

24

9

2


36

6


Long-term debt

146

61

54


256

168



Total interest expense

248

96

71


410

226

Net interest income

1,196

1,097

1,016


3,307

3,038

Provision for credit losses

109

45

(107)


237

(422)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,087

1,052

1,123


3,070

3,460

Noninterest income








Trust and investment services income

127

137

129


400

395


Investment banking and debt placement fees

154

149

235


466

614


Service charges on deposit accounts

92

96

91


279

247


Operating lease income and other leasing gains

19

28

37


79

111


Corporate services income

96

96

74


283

212


Cards and payments income

91

85

111


256

329


Corporate-owned life insurance income

33

35

33


99

94


Consumer mortgage income

14

14

33


49

106


Commercial mortgage servicing fees

44

45

34


125

112


Other income

13

3

20


11

65



Total noninterest income

683

688

797


2,047

2,285

Noninterest expense








Personnel

655

607

640


1,892

1,887


Net occupancy

72

78

74


223

225


Computer processing

77

78

67


232

211


Business services and professional fees

47

52

56


152

157


Equipment

23

26

25


72

75


Operating lease expense

24

27

30


79

95


Marketing

30

34

32


92

89


Other expense

178

176

188


512

520



Total noninterest expense

1,106

1,078

1,112


3,254

3,259

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

664

662

808


1,863

2,486


Income taxes

124

132

165


346

501

Income (loss) from continuing operations

540

530

643


1,517

1,985


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

2

3

2


6

11

Net income (loss)

542

533

645


1,523

1,996


Less:  Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests


Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$                542

$                533

$                645


$             1,523

1,996










Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$                513

$                504

$                616


$             1,437

$             1,905

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

515

507

618


1,443

1,916

Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$                 .55

$                 .54

$                 .65


$               1.55

$               1.99

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes


.01

.01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.55

.55

.66


1.56

2.00

Per common share — assuming dilution







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$                 .55

$                 .54

$                 .65


$               1.54

$               1.98

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes


.01

.01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.55

.54

.65


1.55

1.99










Cash dividends declared per common share

$               .195

$               .195

$               .185


$               .585

$               .555










Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)

924,594

924,302

942,446


924,085

955,069


Effect of common share options and other stock awards

7,861

7,506

10,077


8,679

9,712

Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b)

932,455

931,808

952,523


932,764

964,781



(a) 

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(b) 

Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)



Third Quarter 2022


Second Quarter 2022


Third Quarter 2021



Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/



Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)


Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)


Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Assets













Loans: (b), (c)













Commercial and industrial (d)

$       56,151

$              578

4.09 %


$       53,858

$              449

3.34 %


$       49,868

$              445

3.54 %


Real estate — commercial mortgage

16,002

168

4.18


15,231

136

3.58


13,306

120

3.56


Real estate — construction

2,306

27

4.58


2,125

20

3.81


2,134

19

3.53


Commercial lease financing

3,892

25

2.58


3,817

24

2.47


3,922

27

2.80


Total commercial loans

78,351

798

4.05


75,031

629

3.36


69,230

611

3.50


Real estate — residential mortgage

20,256

152

3.00


18,383

131

2.85


13,168

92

2.78


Home equity loans

8,024

91

4.51


8,208

78

3.83


8,894

84

3.75


Consumer direct loans

6,766

72

4.25


6,514

68

4.19


5,175

59

4.55


Credit cards

969

28

11.63


943

24

10.20


917

23

10.07


Consumer indirect loans

52


59


2,754

22

3.15


Total consumer loans

36,067

343

3.80


34,107

301

3.53


30,908

280

3.60


Total loans

114,418

1,141

3.97


109,138

930

3.41


100,138

891

3.53


Loans held for sale

1,102

14

5.22


1,107

10

3.49


1,447

13

3.66


Securities available for sale (b), (e)

42,271

196

1.69


43,023

188

1.60


36,923

135

1.48


Held-to-maturity securities (b)

7,933

55

2.79


7,291

48

2.65


6,507

43

2.66


Trading account assets

841

8

3.65


854

7

3.45


743

4

2.19


Short-term investments

3,043

32

4.13


3,591

13

1.45


19,274

9

.18


Other investments (e)

1,054

5

1.78


800

4

2.27


614

1

0.99


Total earning assets

170,662

1,451

3.30


165,804

1,200

2.83


165,646

1,096

2.64


Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1,099)




(1,103)




(1,222)




Accrued income and other assets

18,629




18,826




16,947




Discontinued assets

478




505




618




Total assets

$    188,670




$    184,032




$    181,989



Liabilities













NOW and money market deposit accounts

$       83,050

$                50

.24


$       85,389

$                18

.08


$       85,333

$                10

.05


Savings deposits

7,904

.01


7,891

.01


7,117

.01


Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

1,347

2

.47


1,487

1

.44


1,975

3

.59


Other time deposits

2,713

7

.97


1,972

1

.13


2,404

2

.26


Total interest-bearing deposits

95,014

59

.25


96,739

20

.08


96,829

15

.06


Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

3,562

19

2.10


2,792

6

.88


231

.02


Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

3,725

24

2.53


1,943

9

1.77


671

2

1.11


Long-term debt (f), (g)

17,704

146

3.32


12,662

61

1.92


12,601

54

1.73


Total interest-bearing liabilities

120,005

248

.82


114,136

96

.34


110,332

71

.26


Noninterest-bearing deposits

49,215




50,732




50,087




Accrued expense and other liabilities

4,358




4,261




3,053




Discontinued liabilities (g)

478




505




618




Total liabilities

$    174,056




$    169,634




$    164,090



Equity













Key shareholders' equity

$       14,614




$       14,398




$       17,899




Noncontrolling interests










Total equity

14,614




14,398




17,899




Total liabilities and equity

$    188,670




$    184,032




$    181,989



Interest rate spread (TE)



2.48 %




2.50 %




2.38 %

Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)


$           1,203

2.74 %



$           1,104

2.61 %



$           1,025

2.47 %

TE adjustment (b)


7




7




9



Net interest income, GAAP basis


$           1,196




$           1,097




$           1,016




(a) 

Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.

(b) 

Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021.   

(c) 

For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.

(d) 

Commercial and industrial average balances include $162 million, $153 million, and $137 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

(e) 

Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.

(f) 

Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. 

(g) 

A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.

TE

= Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates  From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)



Nine months ended September 30, 2022



Nine months ended September 30, 2021



Average


Yield/



Average


Yield/



Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)



Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Assets










Loans: (b), (c)










Commercial and industrial (d)

$         53,878

$           1,437

3.57 %



$         51,410

$           1,347

3.50 %


Real estate — commercial mortgage

15,278

425

3.72



12,932

351

3.63


Real estate — construction

2,154

64

3.95



2,111

58

3.65


Commercial lease financing

3,883

72

2.48



4,041

89

2.93


Total commercial loans

75,193

1,998

3.55



70,494

1,845

3.50


Real estate — residential mortgage

18,331

395

2.87



11,320

246

2.89


Home equity loans

8,191

244

3.98



9,089

257

3.78


Consumer direct loans

6,414

201

4.20



4,969

173

4.65


Credit cards

948

76

10.75



919

69

10.10


Consumer indirect loans

67



3,771

91

3.22


Total consumer loans

33,951

916

3.60



30,068

836

3.71


Total loans

109,144

2,914

3.57



100,562

2,681

3.56


Loans held for sale

1,230

36

3.94



1,531

35

3.03


Securities available for sale (b), (e)

43,396

557

1.60



33,553

398

1.60


Held-to-maturity securities (b)

7,473

149

2.66



6,713

133

2.64


Trading account assets

846

21

3.28



809

14

2.30


Short-term investments

4,636

49

1.42



18,211

20

.15


Other investments (e)

836

11

1.80



616

5

1.14


Total earning assets

167,561

3,737

2.92



161,995

3,286

2.71


Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1,087)





(1,427)




Accrued income and other assets

18,315





16,626




Discontinued assets

507





651




Total assets

$       185,296





$       177,845



Liabilities










NOW and money market deposit accounts

$         85,632

$                 79

.12



$         83,599

$                 30

.05


Savings deposits

7,799

1

.01



6,730

1

.02


Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

1,490

5

.45



2,250

13

.77


Other time deposits

2,263

8

.48



2,644

8

.41


Total interest-bearing deposits

97,184

93

.13



95,223

52

.07


Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

2,226

25

1.51



242

.03


Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

2,135

36

2.24



764

6

.96


Long-term debt (f), (g)

13,757

256

2.49



12,469

168

1.80


Total interest-bearing liabilities

115,302

410

.48



108,698

226

.28


Noninterest-bearing deposits

50,082





47,800




Accrued expense and other liabilities

4,149





2,853




Discontinued liabilities (g)

507





651




Total liabilities

$       170,040





$       160,002



Equity










Key shareholders' equity

$         15,256





$         17,843




Noncontrolling interests








Total equity

15,256





17,843




Total liabilities and equity

$       185,296





$       177,845



Interest rate spread (TE)



2.45 %





2.44 %

Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)


$           3,327

2.60 %




$           3,060

2.53 %

TE adjustment (b)


20





22



Net interest income, GAAP basis


$           3,307





$           3,038














(a) 

Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.

(b)

Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.  

(c) 

For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.

(d) 

Commercial and industrial average balances include $152 million and $131 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

(e) 

Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.

(f) 

Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. 

(g) 

A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.

TE

= Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in millions)









Three months ended


Nine months ended


9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021


9/30/2022

9/30/2021

Personnel (a)

$            655

$            607

$            640


$         1,892

$         1,887

Net occupancy

72

78

74


223

225

Computer processing

77

78

67


232

211

Business services and professional fees

47

52

56


152

157

Equipment

23

26

25


72

75

Operating lease expense

24

27

30


79

95

Marketing

30

34

32


92

89

Other expense

178

176

188


512

520

Total noninterest expense

$         1,106

$         1,078

$         1,112


$         3,254

$         3,259

Average full-time equivalent employees (b)

17,907

17,414

17,009


17,477

17,034



(a) 

Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.

(b) 

The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense

(Dollars in millions)









Three months ended


Nine months ended


9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021


9/30/2022

9/30/2021

Salaries and contract labor

$            388

$            357

$           328


$         1,093

$            969

Incentive and stock-based compensation

176

163

212


522

618

Employee benefits

89

83

100


269

299

Severance

2

4


8

1

Total personnel expense

$            655

$            607

$           640


$         1,892

$         1,887

Loan Composition

(Dollars in millions)











Change 9/30/2022 vs


9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021


6/30/2022

9/30/2021

Commercial and industrial (a)

$        56,971

$        55,245

$        49,553


3.1 %

15.0 %

Commercial real estate:







Commercial mortgage

16,400

15,636

13,674


4.9

19.9

Construction

2,349

2,144

2,120


9.6

10.8

Total commercial real estate loans

18,749

17,780

15,794


5.4

18.7

Commercial lease financing (b)

3,877

3,956

3,982


(2.0)

(2.6)

Total commercial loans

79,597

76,981

69,329


3.4

14.8

Residential — prime loans:







Real estate — residential mortgage

20,838

19,588

14,204


6.4

46.7

Home equity loans

7,926

8,134

8,747


(2.6)

(9.4)

Total residential — prime loans

28,764

27,722

22,951


3.8

25.3

Consumer direct loans

6,803

6,665

5,324


2.1

27.8

Credit cards

977

967

928


1.0

5.3

Consumer indirect loans

50

55

77


(9.1)

(35.1)

Total consumer loans

36,594

35,409

29,280


3.3

25.0

Total loans (c), (d)

$      116,191

$      112,390

$        98,609


3.4 %

17.8 %



(a) 

Loan balances include $166 million, $161 million, and $139 million of commercial credit card balances at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

(b) 

Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $10 million, $12 million, and $16 million at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.

(c) 

Total loans exclude loans of $467 million at September 30, 2022, $498 million at June 30, 2022, and $602 million at September 30, 2021, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.

(d) 

Accrued interest of $274 million, $233 million, and $212 million at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition

(Dollars in millions)













Change 9/30/2022 vs


9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021


6/30/2022

9/30/2021

Commercial and industrial

$            292

$            213

$            122


37.1 %

139.3 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage

693

1,004

1,446


(31.0)

(52.1)

Real estate — construction

6


N/M

N/M

Commercial lease financing

2


N/M

N/M

Real estate — residential mortgage

61

83

237


(26.5)

(74.3)

Total loans held for sale

$         1,048

$         1,306

$         1,805


(19.8) %

(41.9) %








 N/M

= Not Meaningful

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale

(Dollars in millions)








3Q22

2Q22

1Q22

4Q21

3Q21

Balance at beginning of period

$          1,306

$         1,170

$         2,729

$         1,805

$         1,537

New originations

2,157

2,837

2,724

5,704

3,328

Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net

(57)

(1)

3305

Loan sales

(2,446)

(2,506)

(4,269)

(4,742)

(6,405)

Loan draws (payments), net

26

(133)

(12)

(12)

8

Valuation and other adjustments

5

(5)

(2)

(25)

32

Balance at end of period

$          1,048

$         1,306

$         1,170

$         2,729

$         1,805

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)









Three months ended


Nine months ended


9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021


9/30/2022

9/30/2021

Average loans outstanding

$ 114,418

$ 109,138

$ 100,138


$ 109,144

$ 100,562

Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period

1,099

1,105

1,220


1,061

1,626

Loans charged off:







Commercial and industrial

49

39

27


118

141








Real estate — commercial mortgage

3

3


10

39

Real estate — construction


Total commercial real estate loans

3

3


10

39

Commercial lease financing

1


2

5

Total commercial loans

52

42

28


130

185

Real estate — residential mortgage

1

(2)

(2)


(2)

(1)

Home equity loans

1


1

7

Consumer direct loans

8

10

7


25

22

Credit cards

7

8

6


22

21

Consumer indirect loans

1

26


2

38

Total consumer loans

16

17

38


48

87

Total loans charged off

68

59

66


178

272

Recoveries:







Commercial and industrial

13

8

20


32

60








Real estate — commercial mortgage

2

1

1


4

8

Real estate — construction

1


1

Total commercial real estate loans

2

2

1


5

8

Commercial lease financing

1

1

6


2

7

Total commercial loans

16

11

27


39

75

Real estate — residential mortgage

1

1

1


2

2

Home equity loans

1

1

2


3

4

Consumer direct loans

4

1

2


7

6

Credit cards

2

1

1


5

6

Consumer indirect loans

1

4


2

14

Total consumer loans

9

4

10


19

32

Total recoveries

25

15

37


58

107

Net loan charge-offs

(43)

(44)

(29)


(120)

(165)

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

88

38

(107)


203

(377)

Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period

$    1,144

$    1,099

$    1,084


$    1,144

$    1,084








Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period

173

166

152


160

197

Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments

21

7


34

(45)

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a)

$       194

$       173

$       152


$       194

$       152








Total allowance for credit losses at end of period

$    1,338

$    1,272

$    1,236


$    1,338

$    1,236








Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.15 %

.16 %

.11 %


.15 %

.22 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

.98

.98

1.10


.98

1.10

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.15

1.13

1.25


1.15

1.25

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

293.3

256.2

195.7


293.3

195.7

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

343.1

296.5

223.1


343.1

223.1








Discontinued operations — education lending business:







Loans charged off

$          1

$          1

$          1


$          4

$          3

Recoveries

1

1

1


2

2

Net loan charge-offs

$         —

$         —

$         —


$         (2)

$         (1)



(a) 

Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)


3Q22

2Q22

1Q22

4Q21

3Q21

Net loan charge-offs

$         43

$         44

$         33

$         19

$         29

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.15 %

.16 %

.13 %

.08 %

.11 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$    1,144

$    1,099

$    1,105

$    1,061

$    1,084

Allowance for credit losses (a)

1,338

1,272

1,271

1,221

1,236

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

.98 %

.98 %

1.04 %

1.04 %

1.10 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.15

1.13

1.19

1.20

1.25

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

293.3

256.2

251.7

233.7

195.7

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

343.1

296.5

289.5

268.9

223.1

Nonperforming loans at period end

$       390

$       429

$       439

$       454

$       554

Nonperforming assets at period end

419

463

467

489

599

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

.34 %

.38 %

.41 %

.45 %

.56 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets

.36

.41

.44

.48

.61



(a) 

Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)


9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

Commercial and industrial

$       169

$       197

$       186

$       191

$       253







Real estate — commercial mortgage

34

35

40

44

49

Real estate — construction

Total commercial real estate loans

34

35

40

44

49

Commercial lease financing

2

2

3

4

5

Total commercial loans

205

234

229

239

307

Real estate — residential mortgage

66

67

73

72

93

Home equity loans

112

120

129

135

146

Consumer direct loans

3

3

4

4

4

Credit cards

3

3

3

3

3

Consumer indirect loans

1

2

1

1

1

Total consumer loans

185

195

210

215

247

Total nonperforming loans

390

429

439

454

554

OREO

12

9

8

8

8

Nonperforming loans held for sale

17

25

20

24

35

Other nonperforming assets

3

2

Total nonperforming assets

$       419

$       463

$       467

$       489

$       599

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

47

41

55

68

82

Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days

187

137

122

165

164

Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (a)

254

216

219

220

270

Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (a)

134

94

98

99

146

Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business 

3

3

4

4

4

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

.34 %

.38 %

.41 %

.45 %

.56 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets

.36

.41

.44

.48

.61



(a) 

Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)


3Q22

2Q22

1Q22

4Q21

3Q21

Balance at beginning of period

$          429

$          439

$          454

$          554

$          694

Loans placed on nonaccrual status

80

118

87

116

116

Charge-offs

(68)

(59)

(50)

(51)

(66)

Loans sold

(3)

(8)

(38)

(17)

Payments

(29)

(35)

(27)

(68)

(136)

Transfers to OREO

(1)

(2)

(1)

(1)

(1)

Loans returned to accrual status

(18)

(24)

(24)

(58)

(36)

Balance at end of period

$          390

$          429

$          439

$          454

$          554

Line of Business Results

(Dollars in millions)

















Change 3Q22 vs.


3Q22

2Q22

1Q22

4Q21

3Q21


2Q22

3Q21

Consumer Bank









Summary of operations









Total revenue (TE)

$             891

$             824

$             799

$             839

$             870


8.1 %

2.4 %

Provision for credit losses

37

8

43

14

(38)


362.5

197.4

Noninterest expense

667

676

663

613

591


(1.3)

12.9

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

142

107

71

161

241


32.7

(41.1)

Average loans and leases

42,568

40,827

38,654

37,841

39,854


4.3

6.8

Average deposits

90,044

91,273

91,516

90,385

89,278


(1.3)

.9

Net loan charge-offs

17

23

22

22

35


(26.1)

(51.4)

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.16 %

.23 %

.23 %

.23 %

.35 %


(30.4)

(54.3)

Nonperforming assets at period end

$             195

$             203

$             217

$             222

$             254


(3.9)

(23.2)

Return on average allocated equity

16.20 %

11.66 %

8.02 %

18.05 %

25.81 %


38.9

(37.2)










Commercial Bank









Summary of operations









Total revenue (TE)

$             889

$             842

$             808

$           1027

$             884


5.6 %

.6 %

Provision for credit losses

74

37

41

(12)

(69)


100.0

207.2

Noninterest expense

450

410

413

501

470


9.8

(4.3)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

295

317

284

448

379


(6.9)

(22.2)

Average loans and leases

71,464

67,825

64,684

61,078

59,856


5.4

19.4

Average loans held for sale

1,036

1,016

1,323

1,962

1,190


2.0

(12.9)

Average deposits

52,272

54,846

57,241

59,423

56,401


(4.7)

(7.3)

Net loan charge-offs

27

21

11

(6)


28.6

N/M

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.15 %

.12 %

.07 %

— %

(.04) %


25.0

N/M

Nonperforming assets at period end

$             224

$             260

$             250

$             267

$             345


(13.8)

(35.1)

Return on average allocated equity

12.63 %

14.26 %

13.26 %

20.94 %

18.02 %


(11.4)

(29.9)



TE

= Taxable Equivalent

