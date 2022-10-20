Quaker Houghton Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Investor Call

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) today announced the following schedule and contact information for its third quarter 2022 earnings release and investor call.

Earnings Release: Thursday, November 3, 2022 (after market close) Visit the investor relations portion of Quaker Houghton's

website at https://investors.quakerhoughton.com/ Teleconference: Friday, November 4, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) Participate live by phone or listen to live audio webcast through

the investor relations portion of Quaker Houghton's website at

https://investors.quakerhoughton.com/ Dial-in Number: +1-877-269-7756 (toll-free) +1-201-689-7817 (toll) Please call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

No password required. If unable to participate live, select from one of the following replay options: Digital Replay: Available through November 12, 2022 Call +1-877-660-6853 (toll free) or +1-201-612-7415 (toll) Conference ID No. 13733818 Archived Webcast: Visit the investor relations portion of Quaker Houghton's website

at https://investors.quakerhoughton.com/

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,700 employees, including chemists, engineers, and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

