THE RESILIENCE-BUILDING LEADER PROGRAM (RBLP) PARTNERS WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO (UTSA)

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ability to build and lead resilient teams has never been more important. RBLP, the leading certification for front-line supervisors, middle managers, and senior leaders, today announces an exciting partnership with UTSA, a public research university with over 34,000 students.

Resilience-Building Leader Program and the University of Texas San Antonio partner to help build and lead resilient teams. (PRNewswire)

With this partnership, UTSA will be adding the Building and Leading Resilient Teams certificate program to their course offerings that provides the knowledge and skills required to build and lead resilient teams in organizations of any size, in any industry. Collective resilience is the teams ability to overcome adversity, and then adapt and grow together because of that adversity. Resilient teams are the key to both individual and organizational resilience. Resilient teams are stronger together and they make learning and change possible.

"We're excited that this partnership with the University of Texas San Antonio will allow us to support their mission of providing bold futures for their students and the citizens of San Antonio," said Dr. Gene Coughlin, Founder and CEO of the Resilience-Building Leader Program. "I always say that the only sustainable source of competitive advantage is People. Focus on your people because that's where your next great idea is going to come from. Partnering with tier-one institutions like UTSA allows us to help shape the future of leadership in a positive way."

"The past two years have demonstrated the need for organizations to adopt agile practices, implemented by leaders who maintain a unique skillset to weather adversity under rapidly changing markets. Once again, as uncertainty rises in economies around the world, the need for resilient leadership comes to the foreground of organizational survival," says Dr. Edwin Blanton, Ph.D, Assistant Vice Provost for Corporate Initiatives & Business Development at The University of Texas at San Antonio. "We are excited to partner with the RBLP team to bring future-focused leadership skills training to San Antonio. This collaboration will provide our diverse business community with a program aimed at preparing leaders to thrive in changing and challenging environments."

Students that enroll in the Building and Leading Resilient Teams certificate program at UTSA will be prepared to sit for one of the Resilience-Building Leader Professional (RBLP) series of certification exams.

About Resilience-Building Leader Program

The Resilience-Building Leader Program is the nationally recognized series of leadership certifications for front-line supervisors, middle managers, and senior leaders. RBLP provides a turn-key Building and Leading Resilient Teams certificate program curriculum to colleges and universities looking for relevant content that will increase enrollments. This curriculum also prepares students for the RBLP series of leadership certification exams.

To learn more about RBLP, please visit: www.resiliencebuildingleader.com

About University of Texas at San Antonio

The University of Texas at San Antonio is dedicated to the advancement of knowledge through research and discovery, teaching and learning, community engagement and public services. As an institution of access and excellence, UTSA embraces multicultural traditions as serves as a center for intellectual and creative resources as well as a catalyst for socioeconomic development and the commercialization of intellectual property – for Texas, the nation and the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resilience Building Leader Program