SFIA Announces Credova as the Presenting Partner for the 2022 Industry Leaders Summit

BOZEMAN, Mont., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) announced earlier this week that Credova will be the Presenting Partner for the 2022 Industry Leaders Summit (ILS). The C-level executive sports and fitness industry event will take place in-person for the first time since 2019 in less than two weeks – October 25-26, 2022 – in Chicago.

Credova to sponsor the SFIA ILS event.

ILS is an annual event the SFIA hosts to bring together the most accomplished, respected, and influential executives together to network and discuss topics currently affecting the sports and fitness industry. The 2022 event includes sessions covering: hiring and retaining top talent, NIL, supply chain, consumer insights, retail trends, Title IX, digital innovation, and more.

"SFIA is excited to have Credova as our Presenting Partner for this year's ILS," said Tom Cove, President & CEO, SFIA. "Credova is SFIA's only endorsed Buy Now, Pay Later provider, and their services can better support our members in retail sales by providing additional payment options for their consumers."

"The Credova team couldn't be happier about SFIA's endorsement," says Kamron Davis, Credova CRO. "We look forward to bringing our payment technology services to SFIA members and supporting the ILS this year, and for many years to come."

Credova provides a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payment method with split payments as well as long duration installments. Credova was specifically designed to serve the outdoor recreation and sporting goods markets.

"SFIA is grateful for Credova's support of ILS, and as an SFIA strategic partner, and we look forward to our continued partnership and working together in the future as well," says Cove.

seats are still available for the event, taking place in 5 days.

ABOUT SFIA: The Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), the #1 source for sport and fitness research, is the leading global trade association of manufacturers, retailers, and marketers in the sports products and fitness industry. SFIA seeks to promote sports and fitness participation, as well as industry vitality through research, thought leadership, public affairs, industry affairs, and member services. For more information, please visit www.sfia.org .

ABOUT CREDOVA: Credova is the leading outdoor recreation and sporting goods point-of-sale financing platform providing a buy now, pay later solution with multiple financing products. To learn more about Credova, please visit www.credova.com.

