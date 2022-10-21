OAKTREE STRATEGIC INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Oaktree Strategic Income II, Inc. - OCSI

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed merger of Oaktree Strategic Income II, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqGS: OCSI) with Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NasdaqGS: OCSL), pursuant to which Oaktree Strategic shareholders will end up owning approximately 20.5% of the combined company (based on June 30, 2022 NAVs and excluding transaction costs and tax-related distributions). KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ocsi/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

