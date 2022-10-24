MUNICH, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (SHE: 000425) opened its largest overseas exhibition to date at bauma 2022 on October 24 in Munich, Germany, featuring a lineup of nearly 50 construction equipment products and core components with 41 span-new models debut at the show, which are all customized for European market. XCMG is at booths FS.1005/4, FS.1105/2 AND FS.1105/7 at the Trade Fair Center Messe München.

bauma 2022: XCMG’s Largest Overseas Product Lineup to Date Showcases New Energy Construction Efforts. (PRNewswire)

Liu Jiansen, Vice President of XCMG and General Manager of the XCMG Import and Export Co., Ltd, remarked ahead of the opening ceremony that with R&D centers and a European headquarters in Germany, XCMG has established comprehensive sales and service networks, with its many products contributing to the construction of infrastructure in many European countries.

"As it is now high on the global environment and economic agenda, XCMG is determined to accelerate our green development, launching a series of new energy products that represent the highest echelons of the Chinese construction machinery industry at bauma 2022. With bigger capacities, lower consumptions and better environmental designs, we are committed to creating greater value for our customers," noted Liu.

XCMG's exhibition at bauma 2022 features six major product sectors with key products for the European market:

Excavation : features a total of 13 excavator products, including the XE80E excavator Kubota engine (EU stage V). With a weight of nearly 9 tons, it's coupled with three sets of hydraulic pipelines and two sets of electric proportional joysticks. It also has an ergonomic cab and suspension seat for operation comfort, with a check valve for boom and arm and single-piece deflectable boom to provide easy maintenance access.

Road : four products are on show: motor grader, paver, light compactor and single drum compactor. The XD120 roller is renowned for its unique industrial design and superior work efficiency and quality. Its low-speed high-torque hydraulic motor with mechanical brakes ensures speed stability and construction safety; dual-frequency single-amplitude vibration exciter makes it suitable to operate in different working conditions; and independent vibration of front and rear drum allows for multiple vibration modes to achieve compaction with higher efficiency.

Hoisting : four flagship products are on show, including the XCA130E all-terrain crane, specially developed for the European market. The five-axis and six-joint crane with movable arm stands out for its mobility, security and reliability. With a maximum boom length reaching 94.5 meters, and innovative heavy-duty single-transverse independent suspension system, it has improved operation stability by 19 percent and rough terrain off-road capability by 60 percent, compared to earlier models.

Earthmoving : featuring seven products including handler, loader, forklift and stacker. The highlight is the XC948E (EU Stage V/Tier 4) with an overall design that ensures comfortable operation, fuel efficiency, reliability and durability.

Firefighting/aerial work platform : over 20 firefighting and aerial work platform products are being exhibited. The XGS28E is a flagship product. With a maximum operation height of 28.2 meters and loading capacity reaching 460kg, it adopts a three-section telescopic boom and tower jib structure with a small fly jib to ensure a wide operation range and obstacle avoidance capability. Its double-load control system meets various construction demands for buildings, bridges, steel structures and stadiums.

Foundation/piling: a rotary drilling rig and horizontal directional drill are on show, and both meet the EU Stage V emission standard. The XCMG XR320E is a multi-function model for piling foundation construction, its rotary drive offers standard, rock drilling, energy-saving, high-speed rock drilling and high-speed spin-off modes to help improve drilling efficiency and lower fuel consumption.

In addition, XCMG is debuting the XC/ASD-22, a newly launched construction machinery series-training simulator.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XCMG