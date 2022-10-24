Fireblocks Launches Digital Asset Payments Engine with FIS Joining as New Network Member

New end-to-end solution has settled $1B in transactions to date with Checkout.com and will enable a global digital asset economy for merchants, entrepreneurs and creators

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks ( www.fireblocks.com ), an easy-to-use platform to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations, announced today the public launch of its Payments Engine, a new suite of tools that will enable payment service providers (PSPs) with the ability to provide a blockchain agnostic, end-to-end solution for merchants, entrepreneurs and creators to accept, manage and settle digital asset payment transactions across any geography.

Early pilot partner Checkout.com, who was instrumental in supporting the development of the Payments Engine, has facilitated more than $1 billion in digital asset merchant settlements through their solution this year. Today, Fireblocks welcomes FIS, the largest merchant acquirer in the world, into its network of partners using the Payments Engine. FIS and its Worldpay solutions already provide card-to-crypto processing services for 4 of the top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges and was the first global merchant acquirer to offer USDC settlements. Together, the payment services providers collectively serve over a million merchants around the world.

"In the last several years, critical work has been done in the space to address pieces of the payments system," said Michael Shaulov, CEO of Fireblocks. "From stablecoin settlement to cross-border payments to payouts for creators, we believe that the payments system must be addressed holistically, especially as we see digital assets continue to proliferate into mainstream technologies and the global economy. We have seen a tremendous amount of momentum from some of the biggest names in categories such as creator economies, streaming applications, and ride-sharing apps, who are actively thinking about more efficient ways to remit payments to marketplace participants."

Following the acquisition of First Digital , which brought specialized digital asset payments capabilities to the Fireblocks' platform, the newly launched Payments Engine provides a turnkey solution for businesses that want to integrate digital asset operations into existing or new products. Utilizing Fireblocks' Payments Engine, PSPs will have a secure platform to deploy new digital asset payment rails, expanding their capabilities to accept, collect, payout, process and settle transactions using digital assets.

"The widespread use of stablecoins have made digital asset-based payments use cases very compelling for payments companies," said Fireblocks Vice President and Head of Payments, Ran Goldi. "Fireblocks' new Payments Engine will allow PSPs to offer and interact with a new breed of payments technology. We have had the privilege of working alongside the largest PSPs in the world to develop innovative fit-to-purpose solutions to support the next generation of payments products and services. We're excited to roll out our vision for the payments space with our partners and showcase the results of these collaborative efforts with our customers in the upcoming months."

With reports anticipating that over 75% of retailers plan to adopt digital asset payment services within the next two years, early movers in the payments space like Checkout.com and FIS have already begun taking advantage of Fireblocks' Payments Engine to offer merchants the flexibility of 24/7 settlement, increasing cash flow, and reducing operational complexity.

"We're enthusiastic about a wide-scale shift among enterprises and consumers towards digital payment systems," said Nabil Manji, Head of Crypto & Web3 at FIS. "Together we will enable crypto-native and traditional businesses to accept, manage and settle digital assets so that they may choose their preferred currency for conducting business. This further builds on our relationship with Fireblocks, where we have already teamed to provide enterprise-grade digital asset investing and wallet technology to our capital market clients."

In addition to stablecoin settlements, PSPs can use Fireblocks' Payment Engine for:

Cross-border internal settlement — PSPs can now provide global, multinational companies ability to easily settle finances across multiple currencies with greater transparency

Creator/seller payouts — Enabling PSPs to offer payouts to marketplace participants faster and with more transparency in a way that is more suited to micropayments

Pay-ins — Allowing PSPs to enable their merchants to accept crypto as a payment method with significantly lower processing fees

"Across the globe, businesses, organizations, local governments, and individual consumers are all emphatically embracing new Web3 and digital payments technologies," said Max Rothman, Head of Crypto & Digital Assets at Checkout.com. "To that end, through Checkout.com's partnership with Fireblocks' Payments Engine, we are able to pioneer new Web 3 solutions for our clients, such as our Stablecoin Settlement solution launched earlier this year. The result is faster, more affordable, and more secure transactions."

Accessible via its UIs and APIs, Fireblocks' Payments Engine provides a platform for PSPs to manage their merchants' money flow in an easy and secure manner. Fireblocks is the highest-valued digital asset platform in the world, currently valued at $8 billion, and has also secured the transfers of over $3 trillion in digital assets.

Learn more about how the Fireblocks Payments Engine can power PSPs to build the next generation of digital asset services here: www.fireblocks.com/payments/

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves over 1,500 financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $3 trillion in digital assets and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage & transit. Some of the biggest trading desks have switched to Fireblocks because it's the only solution that CISOs and Ops Teams both love. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com .

