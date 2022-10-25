Madison Estates Sotheby's International Realty Merges with Weichert Realtors The Franzese Group

The Merger Expands Brokerage's Brooklyn Presence and Global Reach with New Dyker Heights Office and Enhanced Professional Presence

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Estates Sotheby's International Realty, one of Brooklyn's premier real estate firms, today announced its merger with Weichert Realtors The Franzese Group, a well established real estate company with more than two decades of service.

The Franzese Group is headed by Anthony Franzese and Vincent Blandino, experienced leaders and real estate brokers with a combined 50 years of experience in the industry. The company's office is located in the Dyker Heights neighborhood at 1524 86th St, Brooklyn, NY 11228, enhancing the team's capacity to support client needs throughout the city and around the world.

"I am very happy to be working with Anthony, Vince, and the entire Franzese group. We have always admired their business acumen and appreciate their excellent reputation," said Gerard Longo, Principal of Madison Estates Sotheby's International Realty. "I am certain that this collaboration will bring about innovative and bold results. We look forward to bringing greater value and benefit to the Madison Estates Sotheby's Team as we continue to expand our reach across Brooklyn."

Madison Estates Sotheby's International Realty has now added an additional 50 real estate professionals to its roster and has grown exponentially since its affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty back in 2021. It recently completed a historic auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' online marketplace, attracting more than $70 million in offerings from 56 bidders from around the world. The team also has strong ties to the community, supporting various charitable efforts with a strong focus on advocating for youth initiatives.

"The New York real estate market continues to attract buyers with a unique mix of business, lifestyle, cultural, and other interests," said Anthony Franzes, Managing Partner and licensed real estate broker. "After twenty years as friendly rivals, I'm thrilled to be joining forces with Gerard, Joseph, and the entire Madison Estates Sotheby's International Realty team to elevate our capacity to support client needs in Brooklyn and beyond."

"As we continue to grow our company and take our business to the next level, we look for strategic partners who are like-minded, ethical, and as professional as we are," said Joseph Baglio, President, CEO, and broker at Madison Estates Sotheby's International Realty. "It was an honor to have Anthony Franzese, Vince Blandino, and their group join us. Together we can offer a vast amount of knowledge and experience, unlike any other brokerage."

To learn more, please visit mesothebysrealty.com or find Madison Estates Sotheby's International Realty on LinkedIn , Facebook , or Instagram .

About Madison Estates Sotheby's International Realty

Madison Estates Sotheby's International Realty is one of Brooklyn's most established Real Estate firms. Since 1953 Madison Estates SIR has maintained a stellar reputation and continues to evolve year after year. Through our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty we are able to combine our local strengths with their international reputation for unparalleled prestige and history. Our talented group of professionals are passionate about your needs. We provide the finest Real Estate services and ensure that every transaction is a seamless one.

Press Inquiries:

Jenna Guarneri

JMG Public Relations

212-206-1645

jenna@jmgpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Madison Estates Sotheby's International Realty