Orange County's Higher Ground Youth and Family Services is Honored for Their Contribution to Children's Health

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Children's Health Month wraps up, The REMM Group is honoring Higher Ground Youth & Family Services. "Higher Ground is doing amazing work with at-risk children in Orange County," said Sara D'Elia, CEO of The REMM Group, "They help children in underserved communities create bright and healthy futures."

Higher Ground Youth and Family Services offers free classes, academic programs, and special events for children at-risk in Orange County. They have sports teams, music, dance, and a STEM program where local college students and professors teach science. Higher Ground serves hundreds of local families in underserved areas, helping children by healing families. They provide free individual, marriage, family, and trauma counseling. They also organize fun family events and family dinners. (PRNewswire)

Joe Baldo sold his OC business and began Higher Ground in 2012. While volunteering at Juvenile Hall he realized he wanted to help the youth in these communities heal on a deep and holistic level. Today Higher Ground serves hundreds of local families each year. They help children by healing families.

"We each find our purpose and passions in life through opportunities and experiences," said Joe Baldo, "Unfortunately, those can be limited in underserved communities. We offer a wide variety of programs to help break down barriers and build up dreams for the youth and their families."

Higher Ground offers dozens of free classes, sports teams, academic programs, and special events. Local college students and professors teach the youth STEM program and conduct science experiments. Other creative programs include graphic design, computer animation, and video editing. Kids can learn guitar, ukulele, drums, or keyboard through the variety of music classes at Higher Ground. There's Tae Kwon Do, acting, gardening, and so much more… but before the start of programming, Higher Ground feeds the children. The after-school program includes snacks and dinner, and the summer program provides snacks, lunch, and dinner.

"Healthy fresh food is an essential element that is often missing in underserved communities," said Jordan Barrera, of Higher Ground. "We have a garden where children grow fruit and vegetables and a kitchen where they learn to cook. There are nutrition programs and cooking classes. We also have a food pantry for the whole family."

Higher Ground provides an hour of homework help each day. They strive to maintain a ratio of one adult for every four children college student mentor and tutor the children through a partnership with local colleges and universities.

When challenges arise, the youths and families can turn to Higher Ground for free individual, marriage, family, and trauma counseling. Self-care classes help give children necessary life skills. Family dinners and fun family events bring it all together.

