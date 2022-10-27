The Caesars Sportsbook App is Now Live in Ohio

Sports fans in the Buckeye State can download, register, and make deposits with a special early offer to prepare for sports betting's upcoming launch

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legalized sports betting is on the horizon for Ohio sports fans and today, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") announced that Caesars Sportsbook is live on desktop and the Caesars Sportsbook app is available for download in the state on iOS and Android. Sports fans in the Buckeye State can now register and deposit funds with a special early registration offer so they can place their first wagers as soon as legalized sports betting starts on January 1, 2023.

"Ohio's rich tradition of sports excellence speaks for itself," said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. "Caesars Sportsbook is ready to match the pedigree and passion of Ohio sports fans with a sports wagering experience that treats them like royalty."

Caesars Sportsbook ties the excitement of mobile sports betting to unmatched rewards via the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards. Every wager placed rewards the bettor with Tier Credits for status and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable Caesars Rewards experiences, discounted getaways at Caesars destinations across the U.S., bonus cash in their wagering account, and world-class culinary experiences. Caesars Sportsbook's designation as an "Official Sports Betting Partner" of the Cleveland Cavaliers provides Caesars Sportsbook bettors with special access to tickets, merchandise, and experiences that money can't buy like meet and greets with Cavs legends and much more. Caesars Entertainment is also an "Official Casino Partner" of the Cavs.

The Caesars Sportsbook app provides customers with multiple ways to deposit funds, faster payouts, and intuitive features that make getting a bet down easier than ever. In addition, sports bettors can enjoy live scoreboards, expanded in-play betting options, as well as same-game parlays, new cashout functionality, and more ways to wager with thousands of additional markets.

Starting today, eligible sports fans anywhere in Ohio can download the Caesars Sportsbook app, register, and deposit funds to take advantage of a special sign-up offer for first-time users.

Caesars Entertainment has a long legacy in Ohio through its offering of premium entertainment experiences at top horse racing and gaming destination Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs in Columbus. The popular racino will open a state-of-the-art Caesars Sportsbook location to accept convenient cash-deposit sports wagers in person on the first day that legalized sports wagering goes live in Ohio. Leading up to sports betting's launch, the Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck will make stops at Scioto Downs and marquee sporting events across the state to engage and educate eligible sports fans on how to download the app and sports wager responsibly.

The partnership with the Cavaliers also includes plans to open a best-in-class retail sportsbook on the street level inside the Northwest Atrium area of the team's home venue, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The new sportsbook, opening on Jan. 1, will mark the third at a U.S. professional sports facility for Caesars, adding to the historic first in-arena sportsbook of Caesars Sportsbook at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field in Arizona.

Caesars is an industry leader in responsible gaming and responsible gaming education remains a key emphasis as Caesars Sportsbook continues to expand into new markets. The Caesars Sportsbook app has tools to encourage responsible play, including Deposit Limits, Spending Limits, Daily Time Limits, and Cool Off Time Limits.

