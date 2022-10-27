Elektrobit partners with Canonical to pave the way to a new era of software-defined vehicles

The two companies will leverage their respective strengths to build a first-of-its-kind software foundation enabling the next-generation automotive operating system

ERLANGEN, Germany, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elektrobit and Canonical today announced a partnership to bring the benefits of Canonical's Ubuntu operating system to automotive software.

As the industry transitions towards software-defined vehicles, the new partnership will make it easier than ever before for car makers, suppliers, and developers to create the next generation of vehicle applications, while meeting stringent automotive standards.

Combining Canonical's leading open-source Linux operating system with Elektrobit's expertise in automotive-grade embedded software will enable long-term maintenance, over-the-air updates and functional vehicle safety innovation, all underpinned by Ubuntu's unparalleled developer community.

"Canonical is proud to collaborate with Elektrobit in building the next generation of automotive software," said Régis Paquette, VP global alliances and channels, Canonical. "Combining Elektrobit's world-class automotive offering with Ubuntu's popularity and reliability will pave the way to a new era of software-defined vehicles. Ubuntu's availability across ECUs, developers' desktops and the cloud reduces OS fragmentation and maintenance efforts while facilitating digital twin deployments. Together with the open-source community, Elektrobit and Canonical will provide the automotive industry with greater stability, enabling greater efficiency and focus on their key differentiators."

"Elektrobit's partnership with Canonical will enable us to offer an OS solution with a unique value proposition to the automotive industry," said Michael Robertson, Vice President, Head of Products and Strategy, Elektrobit. "This open-source solution will complement the product portfolio of Elektrobit, and offer the key elements of an automotive OS solution from a single source."

About Canonical

Canonical is the publisher of Ubuntu, the leading operating system for container, cloud and hyperscale computing. Ubuntu is the OS for most public cloud workloads as well as the emerging categories of smart gateways, self-driving cars and advanced robots. Canonical provides enterprise security, support, and services to commercial users of Ubuntu. Established in 2004, Canonical is a privately held company.

For more information on Canonical and Ubuntu, visit www.canonical.com and www.ubuntu.com

About Elektrobit

Elektrobit is an award-winning and visionary global vendor of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 35 of years of serving the industry, Elektrobit's software powers over five billion devices in more than 600 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for car infrastructure software, connectivity & security, automated driving and related tools, and user experience. Elektrobit is a wholly-owned, independently-operated subsidiary of Continental.

For more information, visit us at elektrobit.com

