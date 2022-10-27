Erie Indemnity Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Net Income per Diluted Share was $1.61 for the Quarter and $4.46 for the Nine Months of 2022

ERIE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2022.  Net income was $84.3 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $90.2 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.  Net income was $233.1 million, or $4.46 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2022, compared to $242.8 million, or $4.64 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2021.

Erie Insurance. (PRNewsFoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Erie Insurance)
3Q and Nine Months 2022


(in thousands)

3Q'22

3Q'21


2022

2021


Operating income

$      106,472

$        95,103


$    294,784

$    256,263


Investment (loss) income

(571)

20,598


344

55,004


Interest expense and other, net

(447)

1,575


637

4,690


Income before income taxes

106,348

114,126


294,491

306,577


Income tax expense

22,035

23,903


61,412

63,759


Net income

$        84,313

$        90,223


$    233,079

$    242,818









                                   3Q 2022 Highlights                                   

Operating income before taxes increased $11.4 million, or 12.0 percent, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $46.8 million, or 9.3 percent, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021.
  • Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $0.2 million, or 1.3 percent, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Loss from investments before taxes totaled $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to income from investments before taxes of $20.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.  Net investment income was $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $18.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.  Included in net investment income is $4.6 million of limited partnership losses in the third quarter of 2022 compared to earnings of $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.  Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

                                   Nine Months 2022 Highlights                                   

Operating income before taxes increased $38.5 million, or 15.0 percent, in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the first nine months of 2021.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $121.3 million, or 8.3 percent, in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the first nine months of 2021.
  • Management fee revenue - administrative services decreased $0.5 million, or 1.2 percent, in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the first nine months of 2021.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Income from investments before taxes totaled $0.3 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to $55.0 million in the first nine months of 2021.  Net investment income was $24.6 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to $49.6 million in the first nine months of 2021.  Included in net investment income is $2.2 million of limited partnership losses in the first nine months of 2022 compared to earnings of $26.7 million in the first nine months of 2021.  Net realized and unrealized losses on investments totaled $23.8 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $5.2 million in the first nine months of 2021.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on October 28, 2022.  Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written.  Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written.  Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein.  Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources.  Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.  Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.  Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

  • dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
  • costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
  • ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
  • ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
  • difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
  • ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
  • outcome of pending and potential litigation;
  • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
  • our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Operations

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)




Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Operating revenue









Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services


$         551,666


$        504,891


$    1,584,213


$     1,462,880

Management fee revenue - administrative services


14,657


14,471


43,446


43,985

Administrative services reimbursement revenue


168,653


162,410


492,655


473,133

Service agreement revenue


6,260


6,067


19,175


18,048

Total operating revenue


741,236


687,839


2,139,489


1,998,046










Operating expenses









Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services


466,111


430,326


1,352,050


1,268,650

Cost of operations - administrative services


168,653


162,410


492,655


473,133

Total operating expenses


634,764


592,736


1,844,705


1,741,783

Operating income


106,472


95,103


294,784


256,263










Investment income









Net investment income


5,834


18,858


24,606


49,605

Net realized and unrealized investment (losses) gains


(6,230)


1,610


(23,833)


5,183

Net impairment (losses) recoveries recognized in earnings


(175)


130


(429)


216

Total investment (loss) income


(571)


20,598


344


55,004










Interest expense


115


1,034


2,009


3,082

Other income (expense)


562


(541)


1,372


(1,608)

Income before income taxes


106,348


114,126


294,491


306,577

Income tax expense


22,035


23,903


61,412


63,759

Net income


$           84,313


$          90,223


$       233,079


$        242,818










Net income per share









Class A common stock – basic


$                1.81


$               1.94


$              5.00


$               5.21

Class A common stock – diluted


$                1.61


$               1.72


$              4.46


$               4.64

Class B common stock – basic and diluted


$                 272


$                291


$               751


$                782










Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic









Class A common stock


46,189,025


46,189,035


46,188,878


46,188,729

Class B common stock


2,542


2,542


2,542


2,542










Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted









Class A common stock


52,296,411


52,305,245


52,297,685


52,307,859

Class B common stock


2,542


2,542


2,542


2,542










Dividends declared per share









Class A common stock


$                1.11


$             1.035


$              3.33


$             3.105

Class B common stock


$            166.50


$          155.25


$          499.50


$          465.75

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands)




September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021



(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$           97,664


$         183,702

Available-for-sale securities


25,750


38,396

Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net


544,353


479,123

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


49,360


56,206

Accrued investment income


7,352


6,303

Total current assets


724,479


763,730






Available-for-sale securities, net


848,937


907,689

Equity securities


68,969


87,743

Fixed assets, net


408,750


374,802

Agent loans, net


60,673


58,683

Deferred income taxes, net


20,859


145

Other assets


45,085


49,265

Total assets


$      2,177,752


$     2,242,057






Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Commissions payable


$         310,225


$         270,746

Agent bonuses


77,609


120,437

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


149,020


138,317

Dividends payable


51,693


51,693

Contract liability


36,786


34,935

Deferred executive compensation


8,859


12,637

Current portion of long-term borrowings



2,098

Total current liabilities


634,192


630,863






Defined benefit pension plans


131,222


130,383

Long-term borrowings



91,734

Contract liability


18,024


17,686

Deferred executive compensation


11,441


14,571

Other long-term liabilities


26,294


14,342

Total liabilities


821,173


899,579






Shareholders' equity


1,356,579


1,342,478

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$      2,177,752


$     2,242,057

