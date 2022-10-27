PTC to Host Virtual Investor Event on Thursday, November 17th, 2022 and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (Nasdaq: PTC) today announced that it will host a virtual investor meeting on Thursday, November 17th, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm (ET). Senior management will discuss PTC's strategy and outlook. The event will include a question and answer session for investors.

What: PTC FY23 Investor Day When: Wednesday, November 17th, 2022 at 10am ET Webcast: Register HERE

PTC will participate in the following conferences this December. Please visit the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section on PTC.com for more information.

What: Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference When: Tuesday, December 6th, 2022



What: Barclays Global TMT Conference When: Wednesday, December 7th, 2022

The Investor Day meeting and the conferences will include management's discussion of PTC's business and outlook, which may include material projections and other forward-looking statements regarding PTC's strategy and financial model, anticipated financial results and growth, the development of PTC's products and markets, and other future events. All statements made are as of the date of the respective meeting or conference and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made or any archived presentation. In addition, any forward-looking statements about PTC's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC's most recent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K.

