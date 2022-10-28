Kings Entertainment Engages Native Ads for Digital Marketing

Comprehensive digital media marketing campaign will leverage current excitement around the Kings brand and accelerate the Company's growth trajectory

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kings Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: JKPT) ("Kings Entertainment" or the "Company"), an international online service provider for lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling and parent company of global online gaming innovators LottoKings and WinTrillions, is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads"), a New York-based company with offices in Vancouver B.C., to execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for Kings Entertainment, supporting ongoing efforts to increase awareness.

Kings Entertainment Logo (CNW Group/Kings Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

This comprehensive advertising program will be designed to build brand familiarity and general recognition with the Kings Entertainment brand and raise awareness within online investor content platforms. Native Ads will employ state-of-the-art digital advertising, paid distribution, media buying and content creation to execute this important initiative.

"We're excited to work with with this international leader in digital marketing," said Steve Budin, CEO of Kings Entertainment. "Our strategy is to leverage the current excitement and growth that we're achieving with our market-leading brands and accelerate this even further with a comprehensive digital campaign. The timing couldn't be better."

This programmatic digital advertising campaign is planned to run for up to 12 months or until budget exhaustion, at the cost of approximately $200,000 (CAD). Services provided pursuant to the agreement will include media placements and distribution and strategic services, including content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization and strategic digital advertising consulting. The Company retains the option to extend both the campaign's duration and budget. The campaign will commence in Q4 of 2022, with exact timelines to be agreed upon by the Company and Native Ads. The Company and Native Ads act at arm's length, and Native Ads has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.

In May 2022, Kings Entertainment announced a business combination with Sports Venture Holdings, the parent company of the Bet99 brand, one of Canada's largest online sport and casino betting websites. This combination furthers the vision of Kings to build leadership positions within each of the regulation jurisdictions the Company enters.

About Kings Entertainment

Established in 2005, Kings Entertainment (CSE:JKPT) is an international online service provider for lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling and parent company of global online gaming innovators LottoKings and WinTrillions . These brands leverage their ability to acquire high-potential players through renowned lottery offerings, then engage players in a range of casino and sportsbook offerings. LottoKings and WinTrillions have attracted and retained millions of player sign-ups since their inceptions.

About Native Ads Inc.

Native Ads is a full-service ad agency that owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange with over 80 integrated SSPs (supply-side platforms), resulting in daily access to three to seven billion North American ad impressions. www.nativeads.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that the Company anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: listing of the Company's shares on the CSE; the Company's business and business plans; the Company's strategy and current focus on developing brands in the global online gaming market; the anticipated effect of the Company's listing; global market opportunities in the online gaming space, including in respect of anticipated growth, progress of legalization in various jurisdictions and growth in Latin America; and the expected use of the Escrowed Proceeds. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kings Entertainment