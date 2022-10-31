Centerspace Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updates Financial Outlook

Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per common share basis, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021.



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

Per Common Share


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net income (loss) - diluted


$                      (0.14)


$                      (0.79)


$                  (1.11)


$                    0.12

FFO - diluted


$                        1.13


$                        0.60


$                    3.16


$                    2.44

Core FFO - diluted


$                        1.15


$                        0.98


$                    3.25


$                    2.91



Year-Over-Year

Comparison


Sequential

Comparison


YTD Comparison

Same-Store Results


Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021


Q3 2022 vs. Q2 2022


2022 vs. 2021

Revenues


11.1 %


2.8 %


10.4 %

Expenses


10.6 %


3.5 %


10.7 %

NOI


11.4 %


2.4 %


10.3 %



Three months ended

Same-Store Results


September 30, 2022


June 30, 2022


September 30, 2021

Weighted Average Occupancy


94.5 %


94.8 %


94.3 %



(1)

NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.



Highlights

  • Net Loss was $0.14 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022, compared to Net loss of $0.79 per diluted share for the same period of 2021;
  • Core FFO per diluted share increased 17.3% to $1.15 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $0.98 for the three months ended September 30, 2021;
  • Same-store revenues increased by 11.1% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021, driving an 11.4% increase in NOI compared to the same period of the prior year; and
  • Revised 2022 financial outlook, our guidance range for net loss per share is $0.50 to $0.41 per diluted share. Our same-store NOI guidance for 2022 is 9.75% to 10.75%. Although we increased the mid-point of our revenue guidance for the same-store portfolio, persistent cost pressures were higher than we previously anticipated. We also experienced a higher than usual volume of noncontrollable unreimbursable losses across the portfolio, prompting us to increase our expense growth projections for both the same-store and non-same-store properties, thereby lowering our total NOI projections. As a result, our Core FFO guidance range is now $4.42 to $4.50 per diluted share. In addition to the impact of NOI, the acquisition of Lyra Apartments at the end of the third quarter of 2022 is expected to result in a reduction of $0.02 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 relative to prior projections. Despite the near term dilution, we believe the acquisition of Lyra Apartments improves our overall portfolio and earnings quality, as well as continues our growth in Denver. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included at the end of this release.

Acquisitions

On September 30, 2022, we acquired Lyra Apartments, a 215 home apartment community located in Centennial, Colorado for $95.0 million.

Subsequent Events

Through October 31, 2022, Centerspace repurchased 426,773 common shares for total consideration of $28.7 million and an average of $67.25 per share.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the third quarter, Centerspace had $99.5 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $84.5 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $15.0 million.

Revised 2022 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2022 financial outlook. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The table below reflects the revised outlook.


Previous Outlook for 2022

Updated Outlook for 2022


Low

High

Low

High

Net income (loss) per Share – diluted

$                        (0.31)

$                        (0.14)

$                        (0.50)

$                        (0.41)

Same-Store Revenue

9.00 %

10.50 %

9.75 %

10.25 %

Same-Store Expenses

7.50 %

8.50 %

9.50 %

10.00 %

Same-Store NOI

10.00 %

12.00 %

9.75 %

10.75 %

FFO per Share – diluted

$                          4.32

$                          4.49

$                          4.30

$                          4.39

Core FFO per Share – diluted

$                          4.45

$                          4.61

$                          4.42

$                          4.50

Upcoming Events

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in the upcoming National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") REITWorld 2022 Annual Conference which will be held in San Francisco, California November 15-16.

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in Jefferies 2022 Real Estate Conference which will be held in Miami, Florida December 14-15.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay:  https://ir.centerspacehomes.com




Live Conference Call


Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET


Replay available until November 15, 2022

USA Toll Free Number

1-844-200-6205


USA Toll Free Number

1-866-813-9403

International Toll Free Number

1-929-526-1599


International Toll Free Number

44-204-525-0658

Canada Toll Free Number

1-833-950-0062


Canada Toll Free Number

1-226-828-7578

Conference Number

305489


Conference Number

825680

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2022, Centerspace owned interests in 84 apartment communities consisting of 15,064 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
Joe McComish
Phone: 701-837-7104
IR@centerspacehomes.com

Marketing & Media
Kelly Weber
Phone: 701-837-7104
kweber@centerspacehomes.com

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)




3rd Quarter


2nd Quarter


1st Quarter


4th Quarter


3rd Quarter



2022


2022


2022


2021


2021

High closing price


$           89.71


$          103.17


$          108.27


$         111.26


$          105.42

Low closing price


$           65.85


$           76.65


$           89.01


$           96.58


$           78.42

Average closing price


$           79.40


$           87.61


$           97.15


$         103.29


$           94.10

Closing price at end of quarter


$           67.32


$           81.55


$           98.12


$         110.90


$           94.50

Common share distributions – annualized


$             2.92


$             2.92


$             2.92


$             2.88


$             2.88

Closing dividend yield – annualized


4.3 %


3.6 %


3.0 %


2.6 %


3.1 %

Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)


15,376


15,373


15,365


15,016


14,281

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)


980


995


997


832


845

Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted (thousands)


2,186


2,186


2,186


2,186


2,186

Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing
market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)


$     1,248,247


$     1,513,079


$     1,819,930


$     1,999,971


$     1,635,984

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands)




Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021



9/30/2022


9/30/2021

REVENUE


$        65,438


$        63,116


$          60,314


$        57,988


$        50,413



$  188,868


$    143,717

EXPENSES
















Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes


20,290


19,011


19,014


16,852


14,434



58,315


40,901

Real estate taxes


7,039


7,205


6,859


6,654


5,916



21,103


17,450

Property management expense


2,563


2,721


2,253


2,697


2,203



7,537


6,055

Casualty (gain) loss


276


382


598


280


(10)



1,256


64

Depreciation and amortization


23,720


24,768


31,001


30,418


22,447



79,489


61,747

General and administrative expenses


4,519


5,221


4,500


4,231


4,279



14,240


11,982

TOTAL EXPENSES


$        58,407


$        59,308


$          64,225


$        61,132


$        49,269



$  181,940


$    138,199

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments



27



678




27


26,840

Operating income (loss)


7,031


3,835


(3,911)


(2,466)


1,144



6,955


32,358

Interest expense


(7,871)


(7,561)


(7,715)


(7,456)


(7,302)



(23,147)


(21,622)

Interest and other income (loss)


70


(17)


1,063


1,117


(5,082)



1,116


(4,032)

Net income (loss)


$           (770)


$         (3,743)


$          (10,563)


$         (8,805)


$         (11,240)



$   (15,076)


$        6,704

Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders


(160)


(160)


(160)


(160)


(160)



(480)


(480)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units


439


950


2,157


1,793


1,930



3,546


1,013

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities


(32)


(38)


(23)


(36)


(22)



(93)


(58)

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests


(523)


(2,991)


(8,589)


(7,208)


(9,492)



(12,103)


7,179

Dividends to preferred shareholders


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)



(4,821)


(4,821)

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS


$        (2,130)


$        (4,598)


$        (10,196)


$        (8,815)


$       (11,099)



$  (16,924)


$        2,358

















Per Share Data - Basic
















Net income (loss) per common share – basic


$          (0.14)


$          (0.30)


$           (0.68)


$          (0.61)


$          (0.79)



$      (1.11)


$         0.17

















Per Share Data - Diluted
















Net income (loss) per common share – diluted


$          (0.14)


$          (0.30)


$           (0.68)


$          (0.61)


$          (0.79)



$      (1.11)


$         0.12


CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands)




9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021

ASSETS











Real estate investments











Property owned


$  2,513,470


$  2,401,427


$  2,390,952


$  2,271,170


$  2,203,606

Less accumulated depreciation


(511,000)


(487,834)


(465,752)


(443,592)


(426,926)



2,002,470


1,913,593


1,925,200


1,827,578


1,776,680

Mortgage loans receivable





43,276


42,160

Total real estate investments


2,002,470


1,913,593


1,925,200


1,870,854


1,818,840

Cash and cash equivalents


14,957


13,156


13,313


31,267


20,816

Restricted cash


1,417


1,914


2,409


7,358


2,376

Other assets


19,742


18,950


24,651


30,582


34,919

TOTAL ASSETS


$  2,038,586


$  1,947,613


$  1,965,573


$  1,940,061


$  1,876,951












LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY











LIABILITIES











Accounts payable and accrued expenses


$       58,322


$       48,077


$       50,360


$       62,403


$       58,092

Revolving lines of credit


171,500


73,000


46,000


76,000


57,000

Notes payable, net of loan costs


299,388


299,374


299,359


299,344


299,454

Mortgages payable, net of loan costs


496,530


497,917


521,536


480,703


489,140

TOTAL LIABILITIES


$  1,025,740


$     918,368


$     917,255


$     918,450


$     903,686












SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS


$       16,560


$       18,627


$       22,412


$       25,331


$       21,585

EQUITY











Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest


93,530


93,530


93,530


93,530


93,530

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest


1,209,732


1,207,849


1,203,685


1,157,255


1,092,130

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income


(524,905)


(511,552)


(495,732)


(474,318)


(454,691)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(2,158)


(2,362)


(2,550)


(4,435)


(5,784)

Total shareholders' equity


$     776,199


$     787,465


$     798,933


$     772,032


$     725,185

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units


219,466


222,528


226,302


223,600


225,850

Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities


621


625


671


648


645

TOTAL EQUITY


$     996,286


$  1,010,618


$  1,025,906


$     996,280


$     951,680

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY


$  2,038,586


$  1,947,613


$  1,965,573


$  1,940,061


$  1,876,951

CENTERSPACE
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of newly-constructed properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of its same-store pool for that year as well as adjusts the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. The company believes that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of its communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess whether or not the company has been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), net income (loss) available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.


(in thousands, except percentages)


Three Months Ended



Sequential


Year-Over-Year


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


9/30/2021



$ Change


% Change


$ Change


% Change

Operating income (loss)

$      7,031


$      3,835


$      1,144



$      3,196


83.3 %


$      5,887


514.6 %

Adjustments:















Property management expenses

2,563


2,721


2,203



(158)


(5.8) %


360


16.3 %

Casualty (gain) loss

276


382


(10)



(106)


(27.7) %


286


*

Depreciation and amortization

23,720


24,768


22,447



(1,048)


(4.2) %


1,273


5.7 %

General and administrative expenses

4,519


5,221


4,279



(702)


(13.4) %


240


5.6 %

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments


(27)




27


(100.0) %



Net operating income

$     38,109


$    36,900


$     30,063



$      1,209


3.3 %


$      8,046


26.8 %
















Revenue















Same-store

$     50,253


$     48,867


$     45,252



$      1,386


2.8 %


$      5,001


11.1 %

Non-same-store

14,151


13,334


3,836



817


6.1 %


10,315


268.9 %

Other properties

1,034


915


848



119


13.0 %


186


21.9 %

Dispositions



477





(477)


(100.0) %

Total

65,438


63,116


50,413



2,322


3.7 %


15,025


29.8 %

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes















Same-store

20,389


19,700


18,434



689


3.5 %


1,955


10.6 %

Non-same-store

6,620


6,286


1,632



334


5.3 %


4,988


305.6 %

Other properties

317


230


287



87


37.8 %


30


10.5 %

Dispositions

3



(3)



3


N/A


6


*

Total

27,329


26,216


20,350



1,113


4.2 %


6,979


34.3 %

Net operating income















Same-store

29,864


29,167


26,818



697


2.4 %


3,046


11.4 %

Non-same-store

7,531


7,048


2,204



483


6.9 %


5,327


241.7 %

Other properties

717


685


561



32


4.7 %


156


27.8 %

Dispositions

(3)



480



(3)



(483)


(100.6) %

Total

$     38,109


$     36,900


$     30,063



$      1,209


3.3 %


$      8,046


26.8 %


* Not a meaningful percentage


(in thousands, except percentages)


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021


$ Change


% Change

Operating income (loss)

$            6,955


$           32,358


$     (25,403)


(78.5) %

Adjustments:








Property management expenses

7,537


6,055


1,482


24.5 %

Casualty (gain) loss

1,256


64


1,192


*

Depreciation and amortization

79,489


61,747


17,742


28.7 %

General and administrative expenses

14,240


11,982


2,258


18.8 %

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments

(27)


(26,840)


26,813


(99.9) %

Net operating income

$        109,450


$          85,366


$       24,084


28.2 %









Revenue








Same-store

$         146,010


$         132,208


$       13,802


10.4 %

Non-same-store

39,992


6,079


33,913


557.9 %

Other properties

2,866


2,180


686


31.5 %

Dispositions


3,250


(3,250)


(100.0) %

Total

188,868


143,717


45,151


31.4 %









Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes








Same-store

59,305


53,574


5,731


10.7 %

Non-same-store

19,234


2,333


16,901


724.4 %

Other properties

876


808


68


8.4 %

Dispositions

3


1,636


(1,633)


(99.8) %

Total

79,418


58,351


21,067


36.1 %









Net operating income








Same-store

86,705


78,634


8,071


10.3 %

Non-same-store

20,758


3,746


17,012


454.1 %

Other properties

1,990


1,372


618


45.0 %

Dispositions

(3)


1,614


(1,617)


(100.2) %

Total

$        109,450


$           85,366


$      24,084


28.2 %


* Not a meaningful percentage

Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Total Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes

Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses.


(in thousands, except percentages)


Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021


$ Change


% Change



2022


2021


$ Change


% Change

Controllable expenses

















On-site compensation(1)

$    4,985


$    4,820


$       165


3.4 %



$  14,963


$  14,021


$        942


6.7 %

Repairs and maintenance

3,887


2,692


1,195


44.4 %



9,514


7,421


2,093


28.2 %

Utilities

3,408


3,135


273


8.7 %



10,443


8,813


1,630


18.5 %

Administrative and marketing

1,174


1,052


122


11.6 %



3,280


2,908


372


12.8 %

Total

$  13,454


$  11,699


$    1,755


15.0 %



$  38,200


$  33,163


$      5,037


15.2 %


















Non-controllable expenses

















Real estate taxes

$    5,310


$    5,301


$           9


0.2 %



$  16,073


$  16,042


$          31


0.2 %

Insurance

1,625


1,434


191


13.3 %



5,032


4,369


663


15.2 %

Total

$    6,935


$    6,735


$       200


3.0 %



$  21,105


$  20,411


$        694


3.4 %


















Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - non-same-store

$    6,620


$    1,632


$    4,988


305.6 %



$  19,234


$    2,333


$    16,901


724.4 %

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - other properties

317


287


30


10.5 %



876


808


68


8.4 %

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - dispositions

3


(3)


6


(200.0) %



3


1,636


(1,633)


(99.8) %

Total property operating expenses, including real estate taxes

$  27,329


$  20,350


$    6,979


34.3 %



$  79,418


$  58,351


$    21,067


36.1 %


(1)

On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a  non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding its operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.

Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

  • depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
  • gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and
  • impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets and impairment write-downs helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying this definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business.

While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the company's cash needs, including its ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.



(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021



9/30/2022


9/30/2021

Funds From Operations
















Net income (loss) available to common shareholders


$     (2,130)


$     (4,598)


$   (10,196)


$     (8,815)


$   (11,099)



$  (16,924)


$     2,358

Adjustments:
















Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units


(439)


(950)


(2,157)


(1,793)


(1,930)



(3,546)


(1,013)

Depreciation and amortization


23,720


24,768


31,001


30,418


22,447



79,489


61,747

Less depreciation – non real estate


(94)


(101)


(101)


(101)


(80)



(296)


(265)

Less depreciation – partially owned entities


(18)


(7)


(21)


(21)


(24)



(46)


(72)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments



(27)



(678)




(27)


(26,840)

FFO applicable to common shares and Units


$     21,039


$     19,085


$     18,526


$     19,010


$       9,314



$   58,650


$   35,915

















Adjustments to Core FFO:
















Non-cash casualty (gain) loss


46


163


25





234


Loss on extinguishment of debt



5



2


530



5


533

Technology implementation costs(1)


234


447


103


535


625



784


1,485

Commercial lease termination proceeds






(450)




(450)

Acquisition related costs





90


140




140

Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market


204


205


(613)


(411)


5,353



(204)


5,353

Amortization of assumed debt


(116)


(116)


(115)


(26)


(27)



(347)


(27)

Pursuit costs


38


1,127






1,165


Other miscellaneous items


17


100


(4)


(61)


(3)



113


(3)

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units


$     21,462


$     21,016


$     17,922


$     19,139


$     15,482



$   60,400


$   42,946

















Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units


$     21,039


$     19,085


$    18,526


$    19,010


$       9,314



$   58,650


$   35,915

Dividends to preferred unitholders


160


160


160


160


160



480


480

Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted


$     21,199


$     19,245


$     18,686


$     19,170


$       9,474



$   59,130


$   36,395

















Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units


$     21,462


$     21,016


$     17,922


$     19,139


$     15,482



$   60,400


$   42,946

Dividends to preferred unitholders


160


160


160


160


160



480


480

Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted


$     21,622


$     21,176


$     18,082


$     19,299


$     15,642



$   60,880


$   43,426

















Per Share Data
















Net income (loss) per share and Unit - diluted


$       (0.14)


$       (0.30)


$       (0.68)


$       (0.61)


$       (0.81)



$      (1.11)


$       0.12

FFO per share and Unit - diluted


$        1.13


$        1.02


$        1.01


$        1.07


$        0.60



$       3.16


$       2.44

Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted


$        1.15


$        1.12


$        0.98


$        1.08


$        0.98



$       3.25


$       2.91

















Weighted average shares - basic


15,373


15,369


15,097


14,541


14,065



15,280


13,501

Effect of redeemable operating partnership units


984


995


965


838


865



980


917

Effect of Series D preferred units


228


228


228


228


228



228


228

Effect of Series E preferred units


2,186


2,186


2,186


2,186


705



2,186


239

Effect of dilutive restricted stock units and stock options


30


48


66


75


59



48


32

Weighted average shares and Units - diluted


18,801


18,826


18,542


17,868


15,922



18,722


14,917



(1)

Costs are related to a two-year implementation.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Controlling Interests to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss from involuntary conversion; and other non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.



(in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021



9/30/2022


9/30/2021

Adjusted EBITDA
















Net income (loss) available to controlling interests


$      (523)


$      (2,991)


$       (8,589)


$     (7,208)


$    (9,492)



$  (12,103)


$     7,179

Adjustments:
















Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders


160


160


160


160


160



480


480

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units


(439)


(950)


(2,157)


(1,793)


(1,930)



(3,546)


(1,013)

Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units


$      (802)


$      (3,781)


$     (10,586)


$     (8,841)


$  (11,262)



$  (15,169)


$     6,646

Adjustments:
















Interest expense


7,856


7,547


7,700


7,440


7,287



23,103


21,578

Loss on extinguishment of debt



5



2


530



5


533

Depreciation and amortization related to real estate investments


23,699


24,759


30,980


30,397


22,423



79,438


61,676

Non-cash casualty (gain) loss


46


163


25





234


Interest income


(82)


(74)


(464)


(644)


(769)



(620)


(1,759)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments



(27)



(678)




(27)


(26,840)

Technology implementation costs


234


447


103


534


625



784


1,486

Commercial lease termination proceeds






(450)




(450)

Acquisition related costs





90


140




140

Interest rate swap termination and mark-to-market



18


(582)


(359)


5,361



(564)


5,361

Pursuit costs


38


1,127






1,165


Other miscellaneous items


17


100


(4)


(61)


(3)



113


(3)

Adjusted EBITDA


$    31,006


$      30,284


$       27,172


$     27,880


$    23,882



$    88,462


$    68,368

CENTERSPACE

DEBT ANALYSIS

(in thousands)

Debt Maturity Schedule

Annual Expirations




Future Maturities of Debt



Secured Fixed

Debt


Unsecured Fixed

Debt


Unsecured
Variable
Debt


Total

Debt


% of

Total Debt


Weighted

Average Interest
Rate(1)

2022 (remainder)


$                    —


$                    —


$              —


$                    —



2023


41,722




41,722


4.3 %


4.02 %

2024







2025


31,490



171,500


202,990


20.9 %


4.06 %

2026


52,395




52,395


5.4 %


3.73 %

Thereafter


374,199


300,000



674,199


69.4 %


3.21 %

Total debt


$            499,806


$            300,000


$      171,500


$            971,306


100.0 %


3.45 %



(1)

Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year. 



9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021

Debt Balances Outstanding











Secured fixed rate - other mortgages


$  300,956


$  302,360


$  326,113


$  284,934


$  293,547

Secured fixed rate - Fannie Mae credit facility


198,850


198,850


198,850


198,850


198,850

Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)





75,000


57,000

Unsecured variable rate line of credit


171,500


73,000


46,000


1,000


Unsecured senior notes


300,000


300,000


300,000


300,000


300,000

Debt total


$  971,306


$  874,210


$  870,963


$  859,784


$  849,397












Other mortgages rate


3.85 %


3.85 %


3.85 %


3.81 %


3.83 %

Fannie Mae Credit Facility rate


2.78 %


2.78 %


2.78 %


2.78 %


2.78 %

Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)(1)


4.13 %


3.04 %


2.56 %


4.22 %


2.79 %

Senior notes rate


3.12 %


3.12 %


3.12 %


3.12 %


3.12 %

Total debt


3.45 %


3.27 %


3.29 %


3.26 %


3.23 %










(1)

The current rate on our line of credit is LIBOR plus 150 basis points. The LIBOR exposure on the line of credit was hedged using an interest rate swap with a notional of $75.0 million and a fixed rate of 2.81% which was terminated in February 2022.

CENTERSPACE 

CAPITAL ANALYSIS 

(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)




Three Months Ended



9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021

Equity Capitalization











Common shares outstanding


15,376


15,373


15,365


15,016


14,281

Operating partnership units outstanding


980


995


997


832


845

Series E preferred units (as converted)


2,186


2,186


2,186


2,186


2,186

Total common shares and units outstanding


18,542


18,554


18,548


18,034


17,312

Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)


$       67.32


$       81.55


$       98.12


$     110.90


$      94.50

Equity capitalization-common shares and units


$ 1,248,247


$ 1,513,079


$ 1,819,930


$ 1,999,971


$  1,635,984

Recorded book value of preferred shares


$     93,530


$     93,530


$     93,530


$     93,530


$    93,530

Total equity capitalization


$ 1,341,777


$ 1,606,609


$ 1,913,460


$ 2,093,501


$  1,729,514












Series D Preferred Units


$     16,560


$     18,627


$     22,412


$     25,331


$    21,585












Debt Capitalization











Total debt


$   971,306


$   874,210


$   870,963


$   859,784


$  849,397

Total capitalization


$ 2,329,643


$ 2,499,446


$ 2,806,835


$ 2,978,616


$  2,600,496












Total debt to total capitalization(1)


41.7 %


35.0 %


31.0 %


28.9 %


32.7 %











(1)

Total debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares, operating partnership units, and the as converted Series E preferred units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021



9/30/2022


9/30/2021

Debt service coverage ratio(1)


       3.35 x


       3.39 x


       2.93 x


       3.17 x


     2.75 x



       3.22 x


       2.63 x

Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization


       2.81 x


       2.83 x


       2.50 x


       2.68 x


     2.32 x



       2.70 x


       2.22 x

Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)


       7.71 x


       7.11 x


       7.89 x


       7.43 x


     8.67 x



       8.11 x


       9.09 x

Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)


       8.60 x


       8.03 x


       8.96 x


       8.50 x


     9.88 x



       9.04 x


     10.35 x

















Distribution Data
















Common shares and Units outstanding at record date


16,354


16,367


16,363


15,848


15,126



16,354


15,126

Total common distribution declared


$ 11,939


$ 11,948


$ 11,944


$ 11,411


$  10,890



$ 35,831


$ 31,257

Common distribution per share and Unit


$     0.73


$     0.73


$     0.73


$     0.72


$   0.72



$     2.19


$     2.12

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)


63.5 %


65.2 %


74.5 %


66.7 %


73.5 %



67.4 %


72.9 %











(1)

Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

(2)

Net debt is the total outstanding debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for periods less than one year. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

(3)

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Core FFO definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE THIRD QUARTER COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)




Apartment
Homes
Included


Revenues


Expenses


NOI

Regions



Q3 2022


Q3 2021


% Change


Q3 2022


Q3 2021


% Change


Q3 2022


Q3 2021


% Change

Denver, CO


1,457


$        8,922


$             8,012


11.4 %


$         3,121


$         2,764


12.9 %


$         5,801


$          5,248


10.5 %

Minneapolis, MN


2,538


13,057


12,132


7.6 %


5,768


4,991


15.6 %


7,289


7,141


2.1 %

North Dakota


2,422


8,784


8,183


7.3 %


3,457


3,378


2.3 %


5,327


4,805


10.9 %

Omaha, NE


1,370


4,703


4,166


12.9 %


2,084


1,933


7.8 %


2,619


2,233


17.3 %

Rochester, MN


1,129


5,451


4,874


11.8 %


2,039


1,924


6.0 %


3,412


2,950


15.7 %

St. Cloud, MN


1,192


4,370


3,683


18.7 %


2,154


1,750


23.1 %


2,216


1,933


14.6 %

Other Mountain West


1,222


4,966


4,202


18.2 %


1,766


1,694


4.3 %


3,200


2,508


27.6 %

Same-Store Total


11,330


$      50,253


$           45,252


11.1 %


$       20,389


$       18,434


10.6 %


$       29,864


$        26,818


11.4 %



% of NOI
Contribution


Weighted Average Occupancy (1)


Average Monthly
Rental Rate (2)


Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home (3)

Regions



Q3 2022


Q3 2021


Growth


Q3 2022


Q3 2021


% Change


Q3 2022


Q3 2021


% Change

Denver, CO


19.5 %


96.4 %


94.6 %


1.8 %


$         1,902


$         1,746


8.9 %


$         2,118


$          1,937


9.3 %

Minneapolis, MN


24.4 %


94.2 %


94.6 %


(0.4) %


1,623


1,564


3.8 %


1,821


1,684


8.1 %

North Dakota


17.8 %


96.2 %


94.2 %


2.0 %


1,148


1,107


3.7 %


1,257


1,195


5.2 %

Omaha, NE


8.8 %


94.7 %


94.6 %


0.1 %


1,083


962


12.6 %


1,208


1,072


12.7 %

Rochester, MN


11.4 %


93.5 %


93.2 %


0.3 %


1,619


1,453


11.4 %


1,721


1,545


11.4 %

St. Cloud, MN


7.4 %


88.1 %


91.5 %


(3.4) %


1,206


1,063


13.5 %


1,387


1,125


23.3 %

Other Mountain West


10.7 %


95.7 %


96.6 %


(0.9) %


1,279


1,081


18.3 %


1,415


1,186


19.3 %

Same-Store Total


100.0 %


94.5 %


94.3 %


0.2 %


$         1,411


$         1,301


8.5 %


$         1,565


$          1,412


10.8 %











(1)

Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account.  Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(2)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)




Apartment
Homes
Included


Revenues


Expenses


NOI

Regions



Q3 2022


Q2 2022


% Change


Q3 2022


Q2 2022


% Change


Q3 2022


Q2 2022


% Change

Denver, CO


1,457


$         8,922


$             8,667


2.9 %


$         3,121


$         2,816


10.8 %


$         5,801


$          5,851


(0.9) %

Minneapolis, MN


2,538


13,057


12,911


1.1 %


5,768


5,480


5.3 %


7,289


7,431


(1.9) %

North Dakota


2,422


8,784


8,482


3.6 %


3,457


3,523


(1.9) %


5,327


4,959


7.4 %

Omaha, NE


1,370


4,703


4,501


4.5 %


2,084


1,931


7.9 %


2,619


2,570


1.9 %

Rochester, MN


1,129


5,451


5,235


4.1 %


2,039


2,138


(4.6) %


3,412


3,097


10.2 %

St. Cloud, MN


1,192


4,370


4,353


0.4 %


2,154


1,992


8.1 %


2,216


2,361


(6.1) %

Other Mountain West


1,222


4,966


4,718


5.3 %


1,766


1,820


(3.0) %


3,200


2,898


10.4 %

Same-Store Total


11,330


$       50,253


$           48,867


2.8 %


$       20,389


$       19,700


3.5 %


$       29,864


$        29,167


2.4 %



% of NOI
Contribution


Weighted Average Occupancy


Average Monthly

Rental Rate


Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions



Q3 2022


Q2 2022


Growth


Q3 2022


Q2 2022


% Change


Q3 2022


Q2 2022


% Change

Denver, CO


19.5 %


96.4 %


94.0 %


2.4 %


$         1,902


$         1,856


2.5 %


$         2,118


$          2,109


0.4 %

Minneapolis, MN


24.4 %


94.2 %


94.2 %



1,623


1,600


1.4 %


1,821


1,799


1.2 %

North Dakota


17.8 %


96.2 %


95.6 %


0.6 %


1,148


1,118


2.7 %


1,257


1,221


2.9 %

Omaha, NE


8.8 %


94.7 %


97.1 %


(2.4) %


1,083


1,028


5.4 %


1,208


1,128


7.1 %

Rochester, MN


11.4 %


93.5 %


95.2 %


(1.7) %


1,619


1,536


5.4 %


1,721


1,624


6.0 %

St. Cloud, MN


7.4 %


88.1 %


91.5 %


(3.4) %


1,206


1,150


4.9 %


1,387


1,330


4.3 %

Other Mountain West


10.7 %


95.7 %


96.5 %


(0.8) %


1,279


1,207


6.0 %


1,415


1,333


6.2 %

Same-Store Total


100.0 %


94.5 %


94.8 %


(0.3) %


$         1,411


$         1,365


3.4 %


$         1,565


$          1,517


3.2 %

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS

For the Nine Months Ended

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)




Apartment
Homes
Included


Revenues


Expenses


NOI

Regions



2022


2021


% Change


2022


2021


% Change


2022


2021


% Change

Denver, CO


1,457


$       26,047


$           23,549


10.6 %


$         8,404


$         7,838


7.2 %


$       17,643


$        15,711


12.3 %

Minneapolis, MN


2,538


38,359


34,928


9.8 %


16,647


14,935


11.5 %


21,712


19,993


8.6 %

North Dakota


2,422


25,423


24,209


5.0 %


10,633


9,848


8.0 %


14,790


14,361


3.0 %

Omaha, NE


1,370


13,567


12,229


10.9 %


5,913


5,580


6.0 %


7,654


6,649


15.1 %

Rochester, MN


1,129


15,689


14,227


10.3 %


6,274


5,847


7.3 %


9,415


8,380


12.4 %

St. Cloud, MN


1,192


12,888


10,972


17.5 %


6,230


4,967


25.4 %


6,658


6,005


10.9 %

Other Mountain West


1,222


14,037


12,094


16.1 %


5,204


4,559


14.1 %


8,833


7,535


17.2 %

Same-Store Total


11,330


$    146,010


$         132,208


10.4 %


$       59,305


$       53,574


10.7 %


$       86,705


$        78,634


10.3 %



% of NOI
Contribution


Weighted Average Occupancy


Average Monthly

Rental Rate


Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions



2022


2021


Growth


2022


2021


% Change


2022


2021


% Change

Denver, CO


20.3 %


94.9 %


94.2 %


0.7 %


$         1,859


$         1,707


8.9 %


$         2,092


$          1,906


9.8 %

Minneapolis, MN


25.0 %


93.9 %


93.9 %



1,602


1,528


4.8 %


1,788


1,628


9.8 %

North Dakota


17.1 %


95.5 %


95.4 %


0.1 %


1,123


1,082


3.8 %


1,221


1,164


4.9 %

Omaha, NE


8.8 %


95.6 %


95.0 %


0.6 %


1,037


934


11.0 %


1,151


1,044


10.2 %

Rochester, MN


10.9 %


93.9 %


94.4 %


(0.5) %


1,554


1,404


10.7 %


1,645


1,484


10.8 %

St. Cloud, MN


7.7 %


90.8 %


92.9 %


(2.1) %


1,159


1,013


14.4 %


1,323


1,101


20.2 %

Other Mountain West


10.2 %


95.4 %


97.5 %


(2.1) %


1,213


1,027


18.1 %


1,337


1,128


18.5 %

Same-Store Total


100.0 %


94.4 %


94.6 %


(0.2) %


$         1,371


$         1,263


8.6 %


$         1,517


$          1,370


10.7 %

CENTERSPACE

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)




Three Months Ended



9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021

Number of Apartment Homes at Period End











Same-Store


11,330


11,319


11,319


10,672


10,676

Non-Same-Store


3,734


3,519


3,519


3,769


3,599

All Communities


15,064


14,838


14,838


14,441


14,275












Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)











Same-Store


$      1,411


$      1,366


$      1,339


$      1,314


$      1,279

Non-Same-Store


1,286


1,245


1,218


1,225


1,506

All Communities


$      1,381


$      1,337


$      1,292


$      1,291


$      1,293












Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)











Same-Store


$      1,565


$      1,518


$      1,471


$      1,463


$      1,392

Non-Same-Store


1,417


1,329


1,271


1,306


1,606

All Communities


$      1,530


$      1,473


$      1,424


$      1,423


$      1,397












Weighted Average Occupancy(4)











Same-Store


94.5 %


94.8 %


93.9 %


93.4 %


94.3 %

Non-Same-Store


94.6 %


95.0 %


94.5 %


94.7 %


95.1 %

All Communities


94.5 %


94.8 %


94.0 %


93.7 %


94.4 %












Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent











Same-Store


42.5 %


40.3 %


41.0 %


39.5 %


41.8 %

Non-Same-Store


48.7 %


47.1 %


50.6 %


44.1 %


39.9 %

All Communities


43.9 %


41.8 %


43.0 %


40.6 %


41.6 %












Capital Expenditures











Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store


$        465


$        196


$        145


$        369


$        255











(1)

Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool.

(2)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

(4)

Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.

CENTERSPACE

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

($ in thousands, except per home amounts)




Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

Same Store Capital Expenditures


9/30/2022


9/30/2021



9/30/2022


9/30/2021

Total Same-Store Apartment Homes


11,330


11,330



11,330


11,330











Building - Exterior


$           1,443


$           1,251



$           2,042


$           2,151

Building - Interior


214


205



250


348

Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing


1,178


155



2,038


572

Furniture & Equipment


120


(4)



312


103

Landscaping & Grounds


765


211



989


365

Turnover


1,544


991



3,490


2,377

Capital Expenditures - Same-Store


$           5,264


$           2,809



$           9,121


$           5,916

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store


$              465


$              248



$              805


$              522











Value Add


$         10,536


$           6,837



$         22,336


$         14,017

Total Capital Spend - Same-Store


$         15,800


$           9,646



$         31,457


$         19,933

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same-Store


$           1,395


$              851



$           2,776


$           1,759













Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

Capital Expenditures - All Properties


9/30/2022


9/30/2021



9/30/2022


9/30/2021

All Properties - Weighted Average Apartment Homes


14,981


12,472



14,882


11,874











Capital Expenditures


$           6,835


$           2,826



$         11,175


$           6,174

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home


$              456


$              227



$              751


$              520











Value Add


10,752


6,837



22,610


14,024

Acquisition Capital


2,740


265



5,727


1,225

Total Capital Spend


20,327


9,928



39,512


21,423

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home


$           1,357


$              796



$           2,655


$           1,804























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

Value Add Capital Expenditures


9/30/2022


9/30/2021



9/30/2022


9/30/2021

Interior - Units










Same-Store


$           7,564


$           4,574



$         14,520


$           9,380

Non-Same-Store


80




79


1

Total Interior Units


$           7,644


$           4,574



$         14,599


$           9,381











Common Areas and Exteriors










Same-Store


$           2,972


$           2,263



$           7,816


$           4,637

Non-Same-Store


136




195


6

Total Common Areas and Exteriors


$           3,108


$           2,263



$           8,011


$           4,643











Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures










Same-Store


$         10,536


$           6,837



$         22,336


$         14,017

Non-Same-Store


216




274


7

Total Portfolio Value-Add


$         10,752


$           6,837



$         22,610


$         14,024

CENTERSPACE

2022 Financial Outlook

(in thousands, except per share and per home amounts)  

 

Centerspace revised its outlook for 2022 in the table below.



Nine Months Ended


2022 Previous Outlook Range


2022 Revised Outlook Range


September 30, 2022


Low


High


Low


High


YTD Actual


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount

Same-store growth










Revenue

$                   146,010


9.00 %


10.50 %


9.75 %


10.25 %

Controllable expenses

38,200


10.00 %


11.50 %


13.50 %


14.50 %

Non-controllable expenses

21,105


3.00 %


3.50 %


3.00 %


3.50 %

Total Expenses

$                     59,305


7.50 %


8.50 %


9.50 %


10.00 %

Same-store NOI

$                     86,705


10.00 %


12.00 %


9.75 %


10.75 %











Components of NOI










Same-store NOI

$                     86,705


$      118,200


$      119,800


$      117,900


$      118,800

Non-same-store NOI (1)

20,758


29,200


29,700


27,800


27,900

Other Commercial NOI

1,990


2,200


2,300


2,300


2,400

Other Sold NOI

$                             (3)


$               —


$               —


$               —


$               —

Total NOI

$                   109,450


$      149,600


$      151,800


$      148,000


$      149,100











Accretion (dilution) from investments and capital market
activity, excluding impact from change in share count

$                            —




(350)


(300)

Interest expense

$                    (23,147)


(32,200)


(31,800)


(31,700)


(31,600)

Dividends to preferred shareholders

$                      (4,821)


(6,400)


(6,400)


(6,400)


(6,400)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

$                            27















Recurring income and expenses










Interest and other income

$                          996


$         1,380


$         1,550


$         1,180


$         1,300

General and administrative and property management

(21,777)


(28,900)


(28,600)


(28,150)


(27,950)

Casualty losses

(1,256)


(1,800)


(1,700)


(1,700)


(1,600)

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

(296)


(375)


(325)


(375)


(325)

Non-controlling interest

(46)


(110)


(100)


(110)


(100)

Total recurring income and expenses

$                    (22,379)


$      (29,805)


$      (29,175)


$      (29,155)


$      (28,675)

FFO

$                     59,130


$       81,195


$       84,425


$       80,395


$       82,125











Non-core income and expenses










Non-cash casualty (gain)  loss

$                          234


$            500


$            400


$            400


$            300

Technology implementation costs

784


1,000


900


1,100


1,000

Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and
mark-to-market

(204)


(100)


(100)


(100)


(100)

Amortization of assumed debt

(347)





Pursuit costs

1,165


1,100


1,100


1,100


1,200

Other miscellaneous items

118


(100)



(300)


(350)

Total non-core income and expenses

$                       1,750


$          2,400


$          2,300


$          2,200


$          2,050

Core FFO

$                     60,880


$        83,595


$        86,725


$        82,595


$        84,175











EPS - Diluted

$                        (1.11)


$          (0.31)


$          (0.14)


$          (0.50)


$          (0.41)

FFO per diluted share

$                         3.16


$           4.32


$           4.49


$           4.30


$           4.39

Core FFO per diluted share

$                         3.25


$           4.45


$           4.61


$           4.42


$           4.50

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

18,722


18,800


18,800


18,700


18,700











Additional Assumptions










Same-store capital expenditures (per home)

$                          805


$             950


1,000


$            950


1,000

Value-add expenditures

$                     22,610


$        26,000


$        29,000


$       26,000


$       29,000

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO

The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.




Previous Outlook


Revised Outlook


Nine Months Ended


12 Months Ended


12 Months Ended


September 30, 2022


December 31, 2022


December 31, 2022


Actual


Low


High


Low


High

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$                    (16,924)


$           2,002


$           5,172


$         (1,506)


$              164

Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and
Series E preferred units

(3,546)


(7,885)


(7,885)


(7,885)


(7,885)

Depreciation and amortization

79,489


86,923


86,923


89,631


89,631

Less depreciation - non real estate

(296)


(375)


(325)


(375)


(325)

Less depreciation - partially owned entities

(46)


(110)


(100)


(110)


(100)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate

(27)





Dividends to preferred unitholders

480


640


640


640


640

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$                     59,130


$         81,195


$         84,425


$         80,395


$         82,125











Adjustments to Core FFO:










Non-cash casualty (gain) loss

234


500


400


400


300

Technology implementation costs

784


1,000


900


1,100


1,000

Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and
mark-to-market

(204)


(100)


(100)


(100)


(100)

Amortization of assumed debt

(347)





Pursuit costs

1,165


1,100


1,100


1,100


1,200

Other miscellaneous items

118


(100)



(300)


(350)

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$                     60,880


$         83,595


$         86,725


$         82,595


$         84,175











Net income per share - diluted

$                        (1.11)


$            (0.31)


$            (0.14)


$            (0.50)


$            (0.41)

FFO per share - diluted

$                         3.16


$            4.32


$             4.49


$            4.30


$            4.39

Core FFO per share - diluted

$                         3.25


$             4.45


$             4.61


$             4.42


$             4.50

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.




Previous Outlook


Revised Outlook


Nine Months Ended


12 Months Ended


12 Months Ended


September 30, 2022


December 31, 2022


December 31, 2022


Actual


Low


High


Low


High

Operating income (loss)

$                       6,955


$         31,977


$         34,577


$         28,519


$         29,919

Adjustments:










General and administrative and property
management expenses

21,777


28,900


28,600


28,150


27,950

Casualty loss

1,256


1,800


1,700


1,700


1,600

Depreciation and amortization

79,489


86,923


86,923


89,631


89,631

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments

(27)





Net operating income

$                   109,450


$       149,600


$       151,800


$       148,000


$       149,100

(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace)
(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerspace-reports-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-updates-financial-outlook-301663800.html

SOURCE Centerspace

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.