COÖPERATIEVE RABOBANK U.A. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER IN RELATION TO ITS OUTSTANDING USD 350,000,000 5.80 PER CENT. FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2110 (ISINS: US74977RCM43 (144A) and US74977SCM26 (Reg S)) FOR CASH

COÖPERATIEVE RABOBANK U.A. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER IN RELATION TO ITS OUTSTANDING USD 350,000,000 5.80 PER CENT. FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2110 (ISINS: US74977RCM43 (144A) and US74977SCM26 (Reg S)) FOR CASH

UTRECHT, the Netherlands, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 24 October 2022, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. (the "Offeror") launched its invitation to holders of its USD 350,000,000 5.80 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 2110 (ISINs: US74977RCM43 (144A) and US74977SCM26 (Reg S)) (the "Notes") to tender such Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (such invitation, the "Offer" and the announcement in relation to such invitation, the "Launch Announcement"). The Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 24 October 2022 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") and is subject to the offer restrictions described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Capitalised terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Offeror today announces that it will accept all validly tendered Notes pursuant to the Offer for purchase for cash in an aggregate principal amount of USD 58,651,000. USD 0 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes was tendered using guaranteed delivery procedures.

The final results of the Offer are as follows:

Description

of Notes CUSIP / ISIN Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes accepted for purchase excluding guaranteed delivery procedures Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes accepted for purchase using guaranteed delivery procedures

Purchase Price Aggregate Principal Amount Remaining Outstanding USD 350,000,000 5.80 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 2110 74977RCM4 / US74977RCM43 (144A) and 74977SCM2 / US74977SCM26 (Reg S) USD 58,651,000 USD 0 USD 1,000 per USD 1,000 in principal amount USD 291,349,000















The Offer remains subject to the conditions and restrictions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum and the expected Tender Offer Settlement Date is 1 November 2022 in respect of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase.

All Notes purchased pursuant to the Offer will be cancelled.

Full details concerning the Offer are set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Rabo Securities USA, Inc. (an affiliate of the Offeror) (Telephone: +1 (866) 746 3850 (U.S. Toll Free); Email: DCMAmericas@rabobank.com; Attention: Debt Capital Markets) and Credit Suisse Bank (Europe), S.A. (Telephone: (+44 20 7883 8763 (Europe) or +1 (800) 820-1653 (U.S.); Email: liability.management@credit-suisse.com; Attention: Liability Management Group) are acting as Dealer Managers and Kroll Issuer Services Limited (Telephone: +44 20 7704 0880; Email: rabobank@is.kroll.com; Website: https://deals.is.kroll.com/rabobank; Attention: Harry Ringrose is acting as Tender Agent.

DISCLAIMER This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum and the Launch Announcement. No offer or invitation to acquire or sell any Notes is being made pursuant to this announcement. The Dealer Managers do not take responsibility for the contents of this announcement. The distribution of this announcement, the Launch Announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement, the Launch Announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum come into are required by each of the Offeror, the Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

View original content:

SOURCE COÖPERATIEVE RABOBANK U.A.