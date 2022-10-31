Harmonic Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenue up 23% year over year to new September quarter record

Broadband(1) revenue up 60% and Video SaaS revenue up 64% year over year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2022.

"The third quarter marks another period of strong financial performance for Harmonic, with 23% year over year revenue growth and solid operating profit," said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "This was driven by a 60% rise in Broadband segment revenue and 64% Video SaaS revenue growth. Quarterly bookings grew 50% demonstrating our continued strong business momentum and confidence in our three year strategic growth plan."

Q3 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

Revenue: $155.7 million , up 23% year over year

Gross margin: GAAP 50.5% and non-GAAP 50.9%, compared to GAAP 52.4% and non-GAAP 52.8% in the year ago period

Operating income: GAAP income $11.4 million and non-GAAP income $18.2 million , compared to GAAP income $5.4 million and non-GAAP income $11.8 million in the year ago period

Net income: GAAP net income $8.7 million and non-GAAP net income of $14.9 million , compared to GAAP net income $1.5 million and non-GAAP net income $9.5 million in the year ago period

Adjusted EBITDA: $21.2 million income compared to $14.8 million income in the year ago period

EPS: GAAP net income per share of $0.08 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.13 , compared to GAAP net income per share of $0.01 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.09 in the year ago period

Cash: $105.3 million , down $23.2 million year over year

Business

CableOS ® solution commercially deployed with 85 customers, up 25% year over year

CableOS deployments scaled to 10.9 million served cable modems, up 179% year over year

Tier 1 live sports streaming SaaS expansions and new wins drove 63.9% Video SaaS revenue growth year over year

(1) During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company's Cable Access segment was renamed the Broadband segment to reflect a broader strategic view of the category. There has been no change to the composition of the segment; therefore, no prior periods were restated.

Select Financial Information





GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2021

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2021



(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Net revenue

$ 155.7

$ 157.4

$ 126.3

$ 155.7

$ 157.4

$ 126.3 Net income

$ 8.7

$ 14.8

$ 1.5

$ 14.9

$ 17.6

$ 9.5 EPS

$ 0.08

$ 0.14

$ 0.01

$ 0.13

$ 0.16

$ 0.09

















Other Financial Information Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2021

(Unaudited, in millions) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter $ 21.2

$ 24.3

$ 14.8 Bookings for the quarter $ 171.1

$ 140.9

$ 114.3 Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 490.1

$ 477.8

$ 333.3 Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end $ 105.3

$ 121.8

$ 128.4

Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Financial Guidance



Q4 2022 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Video

Broadband

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP

Video

Broadband

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP Net revenue $ 61

$ 90

$ —

$ 151

$ 70

$ 95

$ —

$ 165 Gross margin % 58.6 %

46.4 %

(0.2) %

51.1 %

59.6 %

47.4 %

(0.2) %

52.4 % Gross profit $ 36

$ 42

$ —

$ 78

$ 42

$ 45

$ —

$ 87 Operating expenses $ 35

$ 26

$ 5

$ 66

$ 36

$ 27

$ 5

$ 68 Operating income $ 1

$ 16

$ (6)

$ 11

$ 6

$ 18

$ (6)

$ 18 Tax rate (3)











25.0 %













25.0 % EPS (3)











$ 0.06













$ 0.11 Shares (3)











113.5













113.5 Cash (3)











$ 80













$ 90

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



2022 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Video

Broadband

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP

Video

Broadband

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP Net revenue $ 267

$ 345

$ —

$ 612

$ 276

$ 350

$ —

$ 626 Gross margin % 60.1 %

43.2 %

(0.3) %

50.3 %

60.3 %

43.6 %

(0.4) %

50.6 % Gross profit $ 161

$ 149

$ (2)

$ 308

$ 167

$ 152

$ (2)

$ 317 Operating expenses $ 142

$ 100

$ 25

$ 267

$ 143

$ 101

$ 25

$ 269 Operating income $ 18

$ 49

$ (28)

$ 39

$ 24

$ 52

$ (28)

$ 48 Tax rate (3)











25.0 %













25.0 % EPS (3)











$ 0.26













$ 0.31 Shares (3)











111.2













111.2 Cash (3)











$ 80













$ 90

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



Q4 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Video

Broadband

Total

Video

Broadband

Total Net revenue $ 61

$ 90

$ 151

$ 70

$ 95

$ 165 Gross margin % 58.6 %

46.4 %

51.3 %

59.6 %

47.4 %

52.6 % Gross profit $ 36

$ 42

$ 78

$ 42

$ 45

$ 87 Operating expenses $ 35

$ 26

$ 61

$ 36

$ 27

$ 63 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2

$ 17

$ 19

$ 7

$ 20

$ 27 Tax rate (2)







13.0 %









13.0 % EPS (2)







$ 0.12









$ 0.18 Shares (2)







113.5









113.5 Cash (2)







$ 80









$ 90

(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



2022 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Video

Broadband

Total

Video

Broadband

Total Net revenue $ 267

$ 345

$ 612

$ 276

$ 350

$ 626 Gross margin % 60.1 %

43.2 %

50.6 %

60.3 %

43.6 %

51.0 % Gross profit $ 161

$ 149

$ 310

$ 167

$ 152

$ 319 Operating expenses $ 142

$ 100

$ 242

$ 143

$ 101

$ 244 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24

$ 55

$ 79

$ 29

$ 58

$ 87 Tax rate (2)







13.0 %









13.0 % EPS (2)







$ 0.49









$ 0.55 Shares (2)







111.2









111.2 Cash (2)







$ 80









$ 90

(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Monday, October 31, 2022. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link, https://register.vevent.com/register/BIcb6f0c646052472a9304345609e1cfce . A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same web site.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, EPS and cash. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the market and technology trends underlying our Video and Broadband businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our operations or the operations of our supply chain or our customers; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our CableOS and VOS product solutions; dependence on various video and broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the effect on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss) (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue), Adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Amortization of intangibles - A portion of the purchase price of our acquisitions is generally allocated to intangible assets, and is subject to amortization. However, Harmonic does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. Additionally, the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition. Therefore, we believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense and other expenses related to convertible notes and other debt - We record the amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Gain and losses on equity investments - We exclude the gain and losses from the sale of our equity investments in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense, along with interest, tax and stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and amortization of intangible assets, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because we do not believe depreciation and the other items relate to the ordinary course of our business or are reflective of our underlying business performance.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,280

$ 133,431 Accounts receivable, net 105,581

88,529 Inventories 99,024

71,195 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,798

29,972 Total current assets 336,683

323,127 Property and equipment, net 40,431

42,721 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,258

30,968 Other non-current assets 61,625

56,657 Goodwill 233,874

240,213 Total assets $ 697,871

$ 693,686







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Convertible debt, current $ 37,657

$ 36,824 Other debts, current 4,401

4,992 Accounts payable 60,892

64,429 Deferred revenue 58,023

57,226 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,591

7,346 Other current liabilities 54,378

53,644 Total current liabilities 221,942

224,461 Convertible debt, non-current 113,761

98,941 Other debts, non-current 10,095

12,989 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 24,132

29,120 Other non-current liabilities 27,320

31,379 Total liabilities 397,250

396,890







Convertible debt —

883 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 105,421 and 102,959 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 105

103 Additional paid-in capital 2,375,529

2,387,039 Accumulated deficit (2,052,700)

(2,087,957) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,313)

(3,272) Total stockholders' equity 300,621

295,913 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 697,871

$ 693,686

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

October 1, 2021

September 30, 2022

October 1, 2021 Revenue:













Appliance and integration $ 116,441

$ 91,853

$ 351,293

$ 250,427 SaaS and service 39,297

34,468

109,330

100,918 Total net revenue 155,738

126,321

460,623

351,345 Cost of revenue:













Appliance and integration 64,932

47,326

193,655

130,310 SaaS and service 12,202

12,841

36,781

39,231 Total cost of revenue 77,134

60,167

230,436

169,541 Total gross profit 78,604

66,154

230,187

181,804 Operating expenses:













Research and development 30,466

26,552

89,219

74,863 Selling, general and administrative 36,379

34,231

109,790

102,728 Amortization of intangibles —

—

—

507 Restructuring and related charges 335

—

2,136

43 Total operating expenses 67,180

60,783

201,145

178,141 Income from operations 11,424

5,371

29,042

3,663 Interest expense, net (1,284)

(2,686)

(4,111)

(7,919) Other income (expense), net (118)

(213)

4,218

659 Income (loss) before income taxes 10,022

2,472

29,149

(3,597) Provision for income taxes 1,282

942

7,098

3,006 Net income (loss) $ 8,740

$ 1,530

$ 22,051

$ (6,603)















Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.08

$ 0.01

$ 0.21

$ (0.07) Diluted $ 0.08

$ 0.01

$ 0.20

$ (0.07) Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 105,228

102,099

104,617

101,057 Diluted 113,185

106,421

110,911

101,057

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

October 1, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 22,051

$ (6,603) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation 9,225

9,395 Amortization of intangibles —

507 Stock-based compensation 19,621

18,863 Amortization of convertible debt discount 897

4,685 Amortization of warrant 1,298

1,302 Foreign currency remeasurement (3,312)

(3,435) Deferred income taxes 1,798

1,268 Provision for expected credit losses and returns 1,835

3,049 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 4,521

1,849 Gains on sale of investment in equity securities (4,370)

— Other adjustments 419

215 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (22,115)

(12,470) Inventories (34,952)

(18,783) Other assets (10,371)

2,614 Accounts payable 1,305

10,144 Deferred revenues (955)

9,978 Other liabilities (770)

11,078 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (13,875)

33,656 Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of investment 7,962

— Purchases of property and equipment (7,389)

(10,570) Net cash provided by (used) in investing activities 573

(10,570) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repurchase of common stock (5,133)

— Proceeds from other debts 3,499

3,861 Repayment of other debts (4,480)

(6,070) Proceeds from common stock issued to employees 6,129

11,401 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (5,014)

(1,619) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (4,999)

7,573 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (9,850)

(870) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (28,151)

29,789 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 133,431

98,645 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 105,280

$ 128,434

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

July 1, 2022

October 1, 2021 Geography















Americas $ 106,467 68 %

$ 117,607 75 %

$ 86,215 68 % EMEA 38,444 25 %

29,699 19 %

30,283 24 % APAC 10,827 7 %

10,140 6 %

9,823 8 % Total $ 155,738 100 %

$ 157,446 100 %

$ 126,321 100 %

















Market















Service Provider $ 106,974 69 %

$ 98,551 63 %

$ 70,157 56 % Broadcast and Media 48,764 31 %

58,895 37 %

56,164 44 % Total $ 155,738 100 %

$ 157,446 100 %

$ 126,321 100 %



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

October 1, 2021 Geography









Americas $ 327,231 71 %

$ 232,802 66 % EMEA 103,845 23 %

86,331 25 % APAC 29,547 6 %

32,212 9 % Total $ 460,623 100 %

$ 351,345 100 %











Market









Service Provider $ 298,046 65 %

$ 192,746 55 % Broadcast and Media 162,577 35 %

158,599 45 % Total $ 460,623 100 %

$ 351,345 100 %



Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Segment Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Video

Broadband

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 63,824

$ 91,914

$ 155,738

$ —

$ 155,738 Gross profit 37,859

41,343

79,202

(598)

78,604 Gross margin % 59.3 %

45.0 %

50.9 %





50.5 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 4,318

16,871

21,189

(12,449)

8,740 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 6.8 %

18.4 %

13.6 %





5.6 %





















Three Months Ended July 1, 2022

Video

Broadband

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 76,215

$ 81,231

$ 157,446

$ —

$ 157,446 Gross profit 48,136

34,936

83,072

(671)

82,401 Gross margin % 63.2 %

43.0 %

52.8 %





52.3 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 12,749

11,595

24,344

(9,504)

14,840 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 16.7 %

14.3 %

15.5 %





9.4 %





















Three Months Ended October 1, 2021

Video

Broadband

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 68,729

$ 57,592

$ 126,321

$ —

$ 126,321 Gross profit 42,534

24,165

66,699

(545)

66,154 Gross margin % 61.9 %

42.0 %

52.8 %





52.4 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 9,731

5,094

14,825

(13,295)

1,530 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 14.2 %

8.8 %

11.7 %





1.2 %

























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Video

Broadband

Total Segment Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 205,881

$ 254,742

$ 460,623

$ —

$ 460,623 Gross profit 124,679

107,290

231,969

(1,782)

230,187 Gross margin % 60.6 %

42.1 %

50.4 %





50.0 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 21,868

38,116

59,984

(37,933)

22,051 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 10.6 %

15.0 %

13.0 %





4.8 %





















Nine Months Ended October 1, 2021

Video

Broadband

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 202,415

$ 148,930

$ 351,345

$ —

$ 351,345 Gross profit 118,879

65,111

183,990

(2,186)

181,804 Gross margin % 58.7 %

43.7 %

52.4 %





51.7 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 19,243

14,237

33,480

(40,083)

(6,603) Adjusted EBITDA margin % 9.5 %

9.6 %

9.5 %





(1.9) %

(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 155,738

$ 78,604

$ 67,180

$ 11,424

$ (1,402)

$ 8,740 Stock-based compensation —

607

(5,853)

6,460

—

6,460 Restructuring and related charges —

(9)

(335)

326

—

326 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

303

303 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(942) Total adjustments —

598

(6,188)

6,786

303

6,147 Non-GAAP $ 155,738

$ 79,202

$ 60,992

$ 18,210

$ (1,099)

$ 14,887 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



50.5 %

43.1 %

7.3 %

(0.9) %

5.6 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



50.9 %

39.2 %

11.7 %

(0.7) %

9.6 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.08 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.13 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















113,185



Three Months Ended July 1, 2022

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense

(Income), net

Net Income GAAP $ 157,446

$ 82,401

$ 67,319

$ 15,082

$ 2,880

$ 14,840 Stock-based compensation —

557

(5,018)

5,575

—

5,575 Restructuring and related charges —

114

(631)

745

—

745 Gain on sale of equity investment —

—

—

—

(4,349)

(4,349) Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

299

299 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

492 Total adjustments —

671

(5,649)

6,320

(4,050)

2,762 Non-GAAP $ 157,446

$ 83,072

$ 61,670

$ 21,402

$ (1,170)

$ 17,602 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.3 %

42.8 %

9.6 %

1.8 %

9.4 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.8 %

39.2 %

13.6 %

(0.7) %

11.2 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.14 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.16 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















108,984



Three Months Ended October 1, 2021

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 126,321

$ 66,154

$ 60,783

$ 5,371

$ (2,899)

$ 1,530 Stock-based compensation —

545

(5,891)

6,436

—

6,436 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

1,592

1,592 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(108) Total adjustments —

545

(5,891)

6,436

1,592

7,920 Non-GAAP $ 126,321

$ 66,699

$ 54,892

$ 11,807

$ (1,307)

$ 9,450 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.4 %

48.1 %

4.3 %

(2.3) %

1.2 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.8 %

43.5 %

9.3 %

(1.0) %

7.5 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.01 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.09 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















106,421



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Income

(Expense), net

Net Income GAAP $ 460,623

$ 230,187

$ 201,145

$ 29,042

$ 107

$ 22,051 Stock-based compensation —

1,691

(17,930)

19,621

—

19,621 Restructuring and related charges —

91

(2,136)

2,227

—

2,227 Gain on sale of equity investment —

—

—

—

(4,349)

(4,349) Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

899

899 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

917 Total adjustments —

1,782

(20,066)

21,848

(3,450)

19,315 Non-GAAP $ 460,623

$ 231,969

$ 181,079

$ 50,890

$ (3,343)

$ 41,366 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



50.0 %

43.7 %

6.3 %

— %

4.8 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



50.4 %

39.3 %

11.0 %

(0.7) %

9.0 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.20 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.37 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















110,911



Nine Months Ended October 1, 2021

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 351,345

$ 181,804

$ 178,141

$ 3,663

$ (7,260)

$ (6,603) Stock-based compensation —

1,840

(17,027)

18,867

—

18,867 Amortization of intangibles —

—

(507)

507

—

507 Restructuring and related charges —

346

(43)

389

—

389 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

4,684

4,684 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

922 Total adjustments —

2,186

(17,577)

19,763

4,684

25,369 Non-GAAP $ 351,345

$ 183,990

$ 160,564

$ 23,426

$ (2,576)

$ 18,766 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



51.7 %

50.7 %

1.0 %

(2.1) %

(1.9) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.4 %

45.7 %

6.7 %

(0.7) %

5.3 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:





















GAAP



















$ (0.07) Non-GAAP



















$ 0.18 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP



















101,057 Non-GAAP



















104,474

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

July 1, 2022

October 1, 2021 Net income - GAAP $ 8,740

$ 14,840

$ 1,530 Provision for income taxes 1,282

3,122

942 Interest expense, net 1,284

1,394

2,686 Depreciation 3,097

3,017

3,231 EBITDA 14,403

22,373

8,389











Adjustments









Stock-based compensation 6,460

5,575

6,436 Restructuring and related charges 326

745

— Gain on sale of equity investment —

(4,349)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,189

$ 24,344

$ 14,825



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

October 1, 2021 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 22,051

$ (6,603) Provision for income taxes 7,098

3,006 Interest expense, net 4,111

7,919 Depreciation 9,225

9,395 Amortization of intangibles —

507 EBITDA 42,485

14,224







Adjustments





Stock-based compensation 19,621

18,867 Restructuring and related charges 2,227

389 Gain on sale of equity investment (4,349)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,984

$ 33,480

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (In millions, except percentages and per share data)



Q4 2022 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Net Income GAAP $ 151 to $ 165

$ 77 to $ 87

$ 66 to $ 68

$ 7 to $ 13 Stock-based compensation expense —

—

(5)

6 Restructuring and related charges —

—

—

— Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

— Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

— to 1 Total adjustments —

—

(5)

6 to 7 Non-GAAP $ 151 to $ 165

$ 78 to $ 87

$ 61 to $ 63

$ 13 to $ 20 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







51.1 % to 52.4 %

43.9 % to 41.1 %

4.6 % to 7.8 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







51.3 % to 52.6 %

40.4 % to 37.9 %

8.8 % to 12.2 % Diluted net income per share:





























GAAP























$ 0.06 to $ 0.11 Non-GAAP























$ 0.12 to $ 0.18 Shares used in per share calculation:





























GAAP and Non-GAAP























113.5

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.



2022 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Net Income GAAP $ 612 to $ 626

$ 307 to $ 317

$ 267 to $ 269

$ 29 to $ 35 Stock-based compensation expense —

2

(23)

25 Restructuring and related charges —

—

(3)

3 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

1 Gain on sale of equity investment —

—

—

(4) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

1 to 2 Total adjustments —

2

(26)

26 to 27 Non-GAAP $ 612 to $ 626

$ 310 to $ 319

$ 242 to $ 244

$ 55 to $ 62 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







50.3 % to 50.6 %

43.7 % to 43.0 %

4.7 % to 5.6 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







50.6 % to 51.0 %

39.6 % to 38.9 %

8.9 % to 9.8 % Diluted net income per share:





























GAAP























$ 0.26 to $ 0.31 Non-GAAP























$ 0.49 to $ 0.55 Shares used in per share calculation:





























GAAP and Non-GAAP























111.2

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

Harmonic Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)(1) (In millions)



Q4 2022 Financial

Guidance

2022 Financial

Guidance Net income - GAAP $ 7 to $ 13

$ 29 to $ 35 Provision for income taxes 2

4

9

11 Interest expense, net 1

1

5

5 Depreciation 3

3

12

12 EBITDA $ 13 to $ 21

$ 55 to $ 63















Adjustments













Stock-based compensation 6

6

25

25 Restructuring and related charges —

—

3

3 Gain on sale of equity investment —

—

(4)

(4) Adjusted EBITDA $ 19 to $ 27

$ 79 to $ 87

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

