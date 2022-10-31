STARWARD WHISKY INTRODUCES LIMITED EDITION 'VITALIS' TO THE U.S.

The awards-sweeping Australian whisky debuts the special release in celebration of its 15th year

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off an incredible year of accolades, including Most Awarded Distillery at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition; and the top honor of 'TASTE MASTER' (best of the whole competition) at 2022 World Whisky Masters, Starward Whisky is celebrating a milestone closer to home: 2022 is the 15th anniversary of the Melbourne born and bred distillery. To mark this occasion, Starward is launching its most premium single malt whisky expression to date - a special commemorative called Vitalis, available in limited quantities in the U.S. starting today.

Known as a trailblazer in the whisky category, Starward revolutionized the art of whisky-making in Australia as the first brand to age their spirit exclusively in red wine barrels. This unique method of flavor development – cleverly led primarily by brewers and winemakers – brought to life the modern, approachable and food friendly whisky that Starward is known for and inspired a new generation of spirits connoisseurs.

Further cementing its leadership position in the category, Starward is currently the number one brand in the Australian whisky segment driving over 50% of the Australian whisky segment growth in the last 12 months. Australian whisky itself is the fastest growing segment of the total whisky category in Australia in the last 12 months.

The commemorative release of Vitalis represents a reflection of Starward's incredible growth journey to date and how the brand will look forward to new horizons. Named after the brand's founder, David Vitale and his familial name (which translates to 'life' in Latin), Vitalis marks 15 years since David's bold endeavor to pour his life savings into starting a Melbourne distillery and mature whisky in Australian red wine barrels.

To create Vitalis, Starward hand-selected parcels from six different types of barrels. Parcels from Tawny barrels, Rum barrels, Bourbon barrels and Apera barrels were all specifically chosen and carefully blended to create a multifaceted yet perfectly balanced, fruit forward spirit. The eldest of these barrels were filled in 2011 and the youngest in 2018, showcasing the depth of cask selection and maturation from Essendon Fields and Port Melbourne. Like its sister whiskies in the Starward portfolio, Vitalis enjoys the benefit of Melbourne's highly-reactive climate, which essentially condenses aging into fewer years in a process known as elemental maturation.

"Fifteen years ago, when I decided to have a go at creating an approachable whisky for all, I could only have hoped that it would take Starward on this trajectory," says Starward Founder, David Vitale. "Great whiskies speak to the place that they are made, and to be able to share a Melbourne-made, flavorful whisky with the world for over fifteen years… well, that is something that I will forever be grateful for."

Vitalis is ripe and fruity, making it instantly recognizable as a Starward whisky, while also offering something more complex as it unfolds. On the nose, chewy toffee gives way to raisins and chocolate-coated pineapples. On the palate the drinker is met with rich dried fruits, red currants, and hints of lightly roasted coffee beans,

all balanced with bright, juicy tropical notes. A delicate dynamic of fruit and oak gives way to a lingering and creamy finish.

Vitalis joins the award-winning line-up of exceptional Starward offerings, which includes Two-Fold, a deliciously versatile combination of malt whisky and wheat whisky, Nova, a smooth, mature single malt that stands up both neat and in classic cocktails, and Solera, Starward's original love letter to Melbourne that marries tradition with innovation in one exquisite spirit.

For spirits lovers looking to get their hands on a bottle of this collectible whisky, select bottles of Vitalis are available for preorder at https://www.starward.com/us/whisky/vitalis/, starting today, at a suggested retail price of $150.00 (700ml, 52% ABV).

ABOUT STARWARD

Just like our hometown, Melbourne Australia, our Starward whiskies are versatile and a little different. We craft from local ingredients and mature in barrels from the famed Australian wine industry to make the epitome of a distinctly Australian spirit. For 15 years, we have championed a new way of thinking, crafting, and experiencing. Of course, we're still whisky but it is whisky done differently. Starward is proud to be recognized on the global stage, after being named as 'Most Awarded Distillery of The Year' at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. www.starward.com/us/ | @StarwardWhisky

