360PR+ ELEVATES KAVULICH TO MANAGING DIRECTOR OF NEW YORK OFFICE

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandra (Ali) Kavulich has been named Managing Director of 360PR+ New York. Kavulich joined 360PR+ in 2015 and has since overseen client relationships and award-winning integrated campaigns spanning sectors, from travel and food & beverage to home goods and lifestyle brands. As Managing Director, Kavulich will play a broader leadership role for the agency, overseeing clients, employee engagement and operations for 360's New York office. Kavulich will report to 360PR+ Partner and EVP Victoria Renwick.

"Ali has consistently shown herself to be a strategic, trusted partner to 360 clients, an engaged business-builder for the agency and compassionate mentor to our staff," commented Renwick. "We are fortunate to have Ali's leadership of our talented and growing New York team and more broadly across the agency."

One of Kavulich's hallmarks is cultivating long-term relationships. In that vein, she'll continue to lead a portfolio of client accounts, while also focusing on growth opportunities for 360's New York office. Kavulich will partner with other leaders across the 360PR+ family of agencies, including Rob Bratskeir, EVP-General Manager of Three Cheers, and EVP-General Manager Cynthia Ricco of CRC. Three Cheers and CRC are both based in New York.

"360 has given me the opportunity to work with the highest-quality professionals in a culture that's both entrepreneurial and supportive, helping team members reach their fullest potential, and I'm excited to be taking this next step in my career to build on the talent and creative work of our New York office," Kavulich said.

Prior to 360PR+, Kavulich spent time at Octagon, where she led campaigns and prestigious events for luxury brands, including Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North America. Kavulich also served as Assistant Vice President, Public Relations and Marketing, for Sotheby's auction house. Kavulich began her career at Rogers & Cowan in New York, working in the agency's entertainment and lifestyle practice for some of the biggest brands in cable TV. Kavulich is a graduate of Georgetown University and a member of the Georgetown Entertainment & Media Alliance.

