ACTIVEFENCE RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM, JOINING GLOBAL INNOVATORS UNICORN TRACK

Metaverse Governance, Safety By Design, and Global Principles for Digital Safety are Top Focuses for 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveFence, the leading trust & safety technology company, announced today that it will be renewing its partnership with the World Economic Forum and joining the WEF's Global Innovators Unicorn Track for promising companies. Renewing and elevating this partnership furthers ActiveFence's commitment to helping to protect the online safety and security of communities and industries worldwide.

Last year, ActiveFence aided the Coalition's efforts to mitigate harmful disinformation narratives surrounding the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, and CEO Noam Schwartz presented new ideas and tactics to combat active disinformation online.

ActiveFence Trust & Safety Vice President Inbal Goldberger also participated in the Forum's working group on developing methods developed for maintaining the metaverse while ensuring safety and protecting users.

Looking ahead to 2023, ActiveFence will continue these efforts, focusing the majority of its efforts at the World Economic Forum expanding key programs around Metaverse Governance- a rapidly-developing facet of the user experience; safety by design best practices; and developing global principles for digital safety. ActiveFence, which employs top-tier trust & safety experts to ensure the identification of online harm, is committed to facilitating conversations around defining best practices, measures and standards for protecting vulnerable groups online.

"We are incredibly proud of how much we were able to achieve collaboratively as a member of the World Economic Forum," said Noam Schwartz, CEO & Founder of ActiveFence. "Going into 2023 we look forward to continuing this partnership and mapping out the framework that will establish Metaverse governance and safety by design best practices."

"We have valued the meaningful ways in which we have made an active contribution to the ongoing conversation on online safety as members of the Forum," said Inbal Goldberger, Vice President of Trust & Safety at ActiveFence. "We share the Forum's values to be forward-thinking while helping others and are anticipating another productive year of partnership."





"As an active member of the Global Coalition for Digital Safety , ActiveFence has made significant contributions towards advancing global digital safety," said Cathy Li, Head of Media, Entertainment and Sport at the World Economic Forum. "We look forward to continuing to explore how we can evolve our approach to detecting online harm in a lasting way."

ActiveFence's technology allows Trust & Safety teams – at platforms of all sizes – to make informed decisions for the well-being of their platforms and users.

