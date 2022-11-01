Blueprint Prep Releases New Resource for Medical Professionals to Proactively Recognize and Address Social Media Concerns

This year's free Quiz for a Cause boosts awareness of social media's negative effects - personally and professionally - and offers Physicians, PAs and Nurse Practitioners strategies for positive social media engagement

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Prep , a premier education company focused on support for lifelong professional advancement and test preparation in the medical field, announced the 2022 Quiz for a Cause is the Social Media Qbank. This free Qbank educates medical professionals on the neuroscience behind social media construction and use, its effects on mental health, the unintended consequences of social media, and techniques to improve our relationship with screens.

Quiz for a Cause started in 2018 as a social mission to help medical professionals better understand and manage new, challenging or changing areas of care.

An expert team of 25 authors developed the Social Media Qbank, which includes a range of topics and an analysis of social media's negative effects, empowering users to interact on social media in a way that is beneficial and meaningful rather than harmful and all-consuming. As social media becomes increasingly intertwined in our lives, it's crucial for medical professionals to have the education and tools necessary to encourage healthy social media engagement for their patients and themselves.

"We can't understate the monumental effect social media has on our well-being," said Amy Rontal, Emergency Medicine Physician and Head of Medical Content at Blueprint Prep. "This Qbank provides the insights necessary for medical professionals to proactively recognize and address concerns stemming from social media activity. As technology advances, healthcare professionals must stay in step with how social media platforms can impact us personally and professionally."

While the Social Media Qbank is primarily intended as a resource for medical professionals, it also is applicable to parents, teachers, and individuals, as everyone can benefit from insights and techniques to better manage social media use. An increasingly younger population is captivated by social platforms, with 40% of children aged eight to 12 years old and nearly 90% of children aged 12–15 years old participating on social media. Establishing early social media frameworks and practices for younger users is critical to building healthy relationships with technology throughout their lives.

"Quiz for a Cause enhances our goal of establishing and redesigning lifelong professional prep," said Matt Riley, CEO and Co-Founder of Blueprint Prep. "We focused on this topic for 2022 because social media drives so many of our actions, for better or worse, and we want to empower medical professionals and our communities with the tools to navigate challenging topics and interact in a positive way."

Past Qbank topics include Inclusive Language, Interpersonal Violence and Sexual Assault, and Human Trafficking. Blueprint Prep announces a new free-of-charge Quiz for a Cause Qbank each year, shared with the belief that we can address and eliminate the world's most pressing health crises with the right knowledge.

Access this year's Social Media Quiz for a Cause and all previous years' Quizzes for a Cause Qbanks here .

