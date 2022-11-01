electroCore and Joerns Healthcare Partner to Expand Use Of gammaCore™ Vagus Nerve Technology for Headache Sufferers

ROCKAWAY, N.J. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage, bioelectronic medicine company, announced today that gammaCore Sapphire™, the first and only FDA cleared non-invasive device to treat and prevent multiple types of headache pain via the vagus nerve, will be distributed and billed exclusively by Joerns Healthcare, LLC (Joerns) within select managed care health systems.

"Joerns' mission is to simplify care delivery so providers can focus on patients' needs and payors can be confident that the best value-based therapies are available to their beneficiaries," said Doug Ferguson, Chief Strategy Officer at Joerns Healthcare. "Assisting in the distribution and billing of electroCore's Sapphire nVNS therapy will make it easier for managed care and other providers to ensure their patients have access to optimal therapies when and where they need them."

"We are excited to be working with Joerns as we expand patient access to our therapy," commented Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of electroCore. "Joerns is a trusted partner of many large managed care companies, and this partnership enables us to expand the use of gammaCore nVNS technology for sufferers of primary headache within a self-insured managed care organization, reinforcing the company's strategy of providing patients with greater access and ease to our nVNS therapy."

About Joerns Healthcare, LLC

Joerns Healthcare is a healthcare technology and equipment services company focused on driving the transformation of care nationally across the post-acute continuum. We are simplifying the complex post-acute care world by providing the technology, professionals, products, and data to help streamline the process, so providers concentrate on care. Joerns brings our national service footprint, the right products, and over 130 years of expertise to help navigate the new complexities that surround accountable care and optimize patient and financial outcomes.

For more information, visit Joerns.com.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine, the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache, the acute and preventive treatment of migraines in adolescents, and paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adults.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

About gammaCore™

gammaCore™ (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore is self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient's neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve's afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.

gammaCore (nVNS) is FDA cleared in the United States for adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients, and the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescent (ages 12 and older) and adult patients, and paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adult patients. gammaCore is CE-marked in the European Union for the acute and/or prophylactic treatment of primary headache (Migraine, Cluster Headache, Trigeminal Autonomic Cephalalgias and Hemicrania Continua) and Medication Overuse Headache in adults.

gammaCore is contraindicated for patients if they:

Have an active implantable medical device, such as a pacemaker, hearing aid implant, or any implanted electronic device

Have a metallic device, such as a stent, bone plate, or bone screw, implanted at or near the neck

Are using another device at the same time (e.g., TENS Unit, muscle stimulator) or any portable electronic device (e.g., mobile phone)

Safety and efficacy of gammaCore have not been evaluated in the following patients:

Adolescent patients with congenital cardiac issues

Patients diagnosed with narrowing of the arteries (carotid atherosclerosis)

Patients who have had surgery to cut the vagus nerve in the neck (cervical vagotomy)

Pediatric patients (less than 12 years)

Pregnant women

Patients with clinically significant hypertension, hypotension, bradycardia, or tachycardia

For more information, please visit gammaCore.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects and clinical and product development plans; its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies; the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments; the Company's business prospects through Joerns, Kaiser and other self-insured managed care organizations or other new markets or other distribution agreements and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize gammaCore™, the potential impact and effects of COVID-19 on the business of electroCore, electroCore's results of operations and financial performance, and any measures electroCore has and may take in response to COVID-19 and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

