MetaBlox Network Successfully Demonstrates Decentralized Connection to WiFi OpenRoaming at WGC

Project's DID-based authentication system pushes for Open-Roaming WiFi Network growth

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MetaBlox Network, a Web3 project building a global Open-Roaming WiFi Network in a uniquely decentralized way, presented at the Wireless Broadband Alliance's (WBA's) Wireless Global Congress (WGC) in Amsterdam on October 19th, 2022. WGC is Europe's preeminent WiFi conference, where new developments in wireless networking technologies are presented and discussed by industry leaders. This year, a main focus of the event was accelerating WiFi Open-Roaming adoption towards building one global WiFi network.

By generating a decentralized ID (DID) on the MetaBlox Network app, the presentation team established seamless Open-Roaming between two different networks, both adhering to WBA standards. MetaBlox network users can seamlessly switch between MetaBlox WiFi nodes and any of the other million+ nodes in WBA's OpenRoaming alliance. The presentation also introduced the project's advanced decentralized deployment model, which uses rewards-based incentivization to grow the MetaBlox network.

"The explosion of Web3 in recent years has created a revolutionary opportunity to decentralize wireless networking", said Jeffrey Manner, project lead for MetaBlox Network. "To do this, we are decentrally deploying a free, global, hotspot 2.0-based Open-Roaming network."

The Wireless Broadband Alliance, which hosts the Wireless Global Congress, is an association of wireless networking and telecom companies dedicated to addressing issues and opportunities related to new WiFi technologies. WBA's key programs include interoperability, policy and regulatory affairs, 5G, IoT, and next generation WiFi standards that will enable the creation of one global Open-Roaming network.

Decentralized Authentication

Convenient, seamless Open-Roaming WiFi is achieved on the MetaBlox Network via a passwordless authentication mechanism based on W3C's DIDs and Verifiable Credentials (VCs) standards. The implementation of DID and VC standards also enables self-sovereign, privacy-protected authentication where users maintain full custody of their internet credentials and do not need to provide any personal information or enter login info to access the Open-Roaming network.

Other decentralized trust solutions the MetaBlox Network integrates include Confidential Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof protocol, and the Trust-Over-IP technology stack (per Linux Foundation).

Rewards-Based Growth Model

The new approach to Open-Roaming WiFi expansion being implemented by MetaBlox Network uses decentralized infrastructure and a rewards-based incentivization model: individuals can invest in MetaBlox miners which function as routers at host locations, and collect the ongoing mining rewards from them that accrue from supporting the network. This model provides a mining opportunity that is more secure and lucrative than other Proof-of-Work crypto projects. MetaBlox Network users can also attain rewards by validating the performance of miner-provided network access points (APs) on their personal devices.

Overall, this rewards-based incentivization technique motivates internet users everywhere to grow the global WiFi OpenRoaming network through miner deployment.

Cloud Mining

One of the unique innovations provided by MetaBlox Network is its collection of miner-pegged NFTs. Each NFT is connected to a MetaBlox mining rig deployed at a high-traffic host site, and these rigs are maintained by the MetaBlox Network team. All $MBLX tokens produced by a rig are sent to the NFT holders as ongoing rewards. This utility is known as cloud mining, and it's just one of the MetaBlox NFT's features. The collection sold out on Binance NFT within a week, and is currently also on sale on OpenSea.

5G Offloading

With automatic and ubiquitous Open-Roaming WiFi, cellular users will be able to offload their 5G connections to WiFi, and switch seamlessly between the two network types. Through offloading to WiFi, cellular users can save on 5G data costs.This feature is especially convenient for travelers because cellular roaming costs are high and public WiFi is often password-protected. Passwordless Open-Roaming WiFi lets users depend less on cellular roaming and avoid obstacles to traditional WiFi connections.

MetaBlox Network's role in this Open-Roaming expansion is also to connect smaller host sites with the appropriate infrastructure, as current network projects are focusing on bigger host enterprises. MetaBlox will attract smaller hosts with its decentralized incentivization model.

About MetaBlox Network

MetaBlox Network is a Web3 project dedicated to achieving one global decentralized WiFi OpenRoaming Network and implementing leading standards and technologies from across the telecommunications and Web3 industries. This integration of these methods achieves a network protocol that delivers higher security, convenience, and availability. MetaBlox Network's users as well as its telco and strategic partners benefit greatly from this unique combination of technologies.

MetaBlox introduced the Wireless Global Congress to the world of Web3 this October, as the startup was the first ever Web3 project to present at the conference. This inclusion of novel technologies at the event represents a shift in WiFi services towards decentralization and greater user control.

