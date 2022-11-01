NOW OPEN: The All-New Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville Connects Guests and Residents to the Best of Music City in Luxurious Style

Highly anticipated luxury offering in the heart of Downtown is the ideal base for experiencing all the city has to offer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new landmark in Nashville, rising 40 storeys above the vibrant city and buzzing with energy, passion and warm hospitality. Welcome to the all-new Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville.

"There is a beautiful synergy between this city and Four Seasons renowned style of hospitality," says Christian Clerc, President, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "With each new opening we seek to become part of and contribute to the local culture and community to create truly authentic experiences for those who visit us. Here in Nashville, the connections we have forged have come so naturally thanks to the city's quintessential Southern hospitality, and we couldn't be more thrilled to be here."

The art and light filled Four Seasons encompasses 235 hotel guest rooms and suites, along with a unique chef-driven restaurant and bar concept, a full-service spa and resort-style pool deck, modern event spaces, and much more. With panoramic city and river views and interiors celebrating local heritage and craftsmanship, the stage is set for an all-new luxury experience befitting of this dynamic city that continues to attract creative talent and an increasing number of visitors from across the country and around the world.

"Nashville has always been a place where people come together, whether in the storied venues that have shaped American music, the local havens that continue to further its food culture, or the stadiums and arenas where we cheer on our favourite sports teams. Our aim at Four Seasons is to showcase the very best of the city – from the famous to the many wonderful people and places you might not have heard of yet, but you will," says General Manager Richard Poskanzer, a seasoned Four Seasons hotelier – and music lover – who leads a team of more than 300 professionals ready to welcome guests with open arms. Residents of the building's 144 Four Seasons Private Residences are also part of the expanding community in and around the property.

Four Seasons has already established relationships within the city's music and arts communities, including Songwriter City, which has collaborated with the Hotel to offer the Suite Sounds package – an opportunity to meet and spend time with industry professionals in an intimate setting. Guests are also encouraged to experience "songwriters in the round," wherein a group of chart-topping writers talk – and play – through the artistic process.

Located within walking distance to the city's major sporting and entertainment venues as well as its most legendary musical landmarks, the Hotel team has also spent months combing all areas of the city, from the flashiest to the most off-beat in search of immersive experiences. "If you and your friends want to hit the town for some dancing, we can recommend places best suited to your mood. If shopping is your mission we can do that too, and if the family's come along, we can certainly help plan activities that everyone will enjoy," says Hotel Manager and Tennessee native Bradley Russell.

Mimo Restaurant and Bar, Where Southern Italian Cuisine Meets Southern Hospitality

Aptly named for Tennessee's state bird, the mockingbird, guests of Mimo Restaurant can expect inspired takes on classic Italian dishes featuring locally-sourced ingredients enhancing fresh-caught seafood and other offerings. Many selections are presented family-style for sharing, with scratch-made pastas, breads, pickles and more in abundance at breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Helming the kitchen team is Aniello "Nello" Turco, a Neapolitan chef who first gained international recognition when he earned a Michelin star at Mio at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing.

"Mimo is a place where Chef Nello's signature caviar linguine, enhanced with local fried okra, happily shares a table with not-so-classic fried chicken and waffles elevated with homemade sauces that offer hints of soy and Calabrian chilies," says Director of Food and Beverage Alex Hernandez.

The adjacent Mimo Bar is a destination unto itself where the local favourite Tennessee whiskies and craft brews are just the beginning. Bar Manager Michael Geffin, originally from Miami, has had the enviable of getting to know the local drinking scene and creating a menu to both introduce out of town Hotel guests and surprise and delight locals with something completely new. Case in point: the signature First Citizen cocktail, inspired by historic figure Timothy Demonbreun, that adds Southern peach liqueur to the Italian vermouth and floral Spanish gin of the beloved Italian Negroni. In addition to creative and precise cocktails, more than a dozen taps and a 350-label wine list are enhanced by Chef Nello's bar bites.

To round out the experience, both restaurant and bar will be a platform for soon-to-be-signed musicians and DJs.

Spa, Wellness and a Resort-Style Pool Deck

While results-driven treatments are certainly on the menu at The Spa at Four Seasons, it's a different kind of relaxation experience that invites guests to come together, chill out and enjoy being pampered with friends, one's partner, or on their own.

"Restoration, in all its forms, is the inspiration behind our spa menu," notes Spa Manager Coleman Phillips.

Highlights include a luxurious Gold Body Scrub that takes advantage of the mineral's anti-inflammatory properties to revitalize tired skin; the Gua Sha Facial using tailored massage rituals to sculpt, revive and oxygenate; and the Hot Stone Massage, now popular around the world but originally inspired by the Native American practice of warming stones in fire to ease aching muscles.

Featured skincare brands include Omorovicza, from the ancient spa city of Budapest, Hungary, and a well-established cult favourite of Nashvillians in the know; in addition to Italian brand Pietro Simone. The Spa includes six treatment rooms – including a couple's suite – and also offers a full-service salon with manicure and pedicure services.

A 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness centre designed by celebrity trainer and Four Seasons partner Harley Pasternak is adjacent to the Spa, overlooking the 7th floor resort-style pool deck. Next spring, Four Seasons will introduce Riviera, a poolside dining and drinking experience.

Let's Meet at Four Seasons

With two divisible ballrooms and a half dozen additional meeting rooms all located on the 5th floor, Four Seasons Hotel Nashville is an excellent choice for business events from conferences to product launches, board meetings and more. Soaring ceilings and full-wall windows invite the sunshine in, while modern, understated décor and open layouts are the backdrop for productive events that are fully customized to each group.

Director of Events and Event Services Liz Thomas notes, "Everyone knows that the most memorable events are defined by the gracious style of the Southern host or hostess. Here in Nashville, we're combining that with Four Seasons signature service to create seamless weddings and social events that are as much fun for the hosts as their guests."

Banquet Chef Patrick Hodge was born and raised in the South, and spent much of his career catering to the high demands of Washington, DC's social scene. "From foreign delegations to company conventions to a beautiful bride, I want to create an elevated event experience that is completely unique and pairs technique with superior service and really great food."

Experience the All-New Four Seasons Nashville

Whether in town for business or pleasure, or looking for a staycation close to home, Four Seasons Hotel Nashville is offering a variety of introductory packages to introduce guests to Music City, Four Seasons-style. Call +1 615 610 5001 for reservations, or book online.

