PEET'S HOLIDAY MENU USHERS IN COFFEE'S HOTTEST SEASON

Celebrate holiday joy with Peet's Coffee seasonal menu that rivals other beverages for favorite drink of the season

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Step aside bubbly and bourbon, the holiday menu from Peet's Coffee is about to debut. The menu launching November 2, leads with a classic: Peet's Holiday Spice Latte with customizable twists and other returning favorites. The menu is available for a limited time only at participating Peet's Coffeebars and via mobile order with the Peet's app through January 3, 2023.

According to the artisan roaster, coffee rivals champagne and bourbon for top sips of the season. Peet's coffee sales each November and December across online, Coffeebar, and retail/CPG purchases - combined with a record high of U.S. coffee consumption1 - signal a winter season made merrier by the comforts of coffee.

Coffee Consumption (Even Iced) Heats Up During the Holidays

More than 2.5 billion cups of Peet's coffee are consumed on average during the holidays, meaning that over 200 million more cups of Peet's coffee are enjoyed in November and December2. That includes iced coffee, with more than 35 percent of the company's Coffeebar purchases now served over ice. Peet's experts point to increasing consumer demand in hand-crafted beverages, a continuing surge in iced coffee orders, gifting occasions, and increased at-home coffee preparation fueling higher seasonal consumption.

"The holidays bring people together and now, more than ever, those moments are likely happening over a cup of coffee," said Jessica Buttimer, Vice President of Brand at Peet's Coffee. "Most of us can't imagine getting through the holidays without coffee; we think of it as the indispensable support beverage, right there when you need a break from shopping or for caffeinating your marathon decorating nights."

Holiday Spice and Everything Nice

Starting November 2, Peet's favorite holiday beverages return for November and December only, with a new sweet take on a classic taste: Peet's Holiday Spice Cold Brew Oat Latte with Brown Sugar Jelly. Peet's Holiday Spice Latte mingles custom notes of cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, and nutmeg with hand-pulled Espresso Forte® and freshly steamed milk.

Peet's brings back holiday magic in a cup with its traditional Peppermint Mocha, iced or hot, featuring sweet peppermint with Peet's signature house-made chocolate sauce. Bakery items include sweet and spicy, pillowy-soft gingerbread and artisan baked goods at participating coffeebars. As an anytime treat, Peet's collection of holiday sweets are available in coffeebars and online with selections including Peet's Chocolate Covered Cherries and Peet's Maple Bourbon Chocolate Pecans.

The Year's Best Beans

Peet's Holiday Blend is the gift that coffee lovers eagerly await all year. This blend brims with holiday spirit, as coffees selected from the world's finest regions come together in the year's most celebratory cup. Velvety chocolate notes from Guatemala and Panama follow fragrant East African aromatics of candied zest from Kenya. All are brought to fullness by the spice and heft of Indo-Pacific Sumatra beans. Peet's Holiday Blend is available in Peet's Coffeebars, online and at retailers nationwide. This fan-favorite blend is also available in Decaf and K-Cup® pods.

NEW PEET'S COFFEE HOLIDAY MENU

NEW! Holiday Spice Cold Brew Oat Latte with Brown Sugar Jelly (iced)

This plant-based twist on a holiday favorite starts with Peet's aromatic Holiday Spice notes, creamy oat milk and Peet's Baridi Cold Brew, all layered over a scoop of Brown Sugar Jelly and ice.

Holiday Spice Latte (iced or hot)

A returning favorite, Peet's Holiday Spice mingles flavors of cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, and nutmeg with hand-pulled Espresso Forte and freshly steamed milk, topped with a dusting of freshly ground baking spice.

Peppermint Mocha (iced or hot)

A holiday classic, Peet's Peppermint Mocha infuses Espresso Forte with rich, house-made chocolate sauce, and fragrant, sweet peppermint, topped with a cloud of whipped cream.

Dark Roast Holiday Blend

This celebrated blend brims with holiday cheer and offers notes of Guatemalan chocolate, smooth Kenyan blackcurrant, and Ethiopian candied peel with a full Sumatra finish. Roasted with the finest beans of the year, the Holiday Blend is also available in Decaf and K-Cup pods.

The Chicken & Waffles Sandwich

Two sweet maple waffles, topped with a crispy layer of toasted gouda cheese, wrapped around savory chicken sausage, bacon, and a custom sweet & spiced spread.

Inspired Gifting: Peet's Introduces Holiday Gift Subscriptions

Peet's offers curated gifts for even the most selective coffee lover. In addition to the gift-worthy coffee selection, Peet's winter gifts include cozy merch, mugs, tumblers, and signature treats that are ready for wrapping. Plus, for the first time, Peets.com is offering the opportunity to give a coffee gift subscription for anyone on your holiday list. Choose from 3, 6, or 12 months of Peet's fresh roasted, premium coffee. Find gifts at your local Peet's Coffeebar and at Peets.com/Holiday.

A Special Gift:

Mark your calendar for December 24: Peet's resumes its holiday tradition of thanking customers for their continued patronage with a free, small, brewed coffee or tea at participating Peet's coffeebars on 12/24 each year. This custom began with founder Alfred Peet, who started Peet's Coffee in 1966. This offer applies to in-store orders only. No purchase required. Limit one per person.

Peet's holiday menu is available only for a limited time and while supplies last through January 3, 2023. Gift orders made online at peets.com should be purchased by December 11 for holiday delivery with standard shipping.

About Peet's Coffee

When Alfred Peet founded Peet's Coffee® in Berkeley, California in 1966, he introduced an artisan movement creating the U.S. specialty coffee industry. Considered the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's legacy – sourcing the world's best beans, artisan roasting for rich, premium taste and crafting beverages by hand – lives on today in every cup, whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store then brewed at home or served in any one of over 360 Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S and China. Peet's Coffee is committed to the welfare of people and the planet, with 100 percent of its coffee purchases verified as responsibly sourced per Enveritas standards. The company operates the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States. Visit www.peets.com and connect @peetscoffee.

