Tomahawk Robotics successfully hosts Microsoft Azure SDK on KxM Body-Worn Edge Processor

MELBOURNE, Fla, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomahawk Robotics, a leading innovator of common control solutions, is pleased to share we have successfully hosted Microsoft Azure SDK on our KxM edge device, a body-worn Kinesis Ecosystem extension to provide processing and network management at the edge.

Through this integration, Tomahawk Robotics' Kinesis common control software tracked the movement of users and the connected unmanned systems (UxVs) and provided relevant real-time telemetry data into the Azure Cloud.

In the coming months, the Azure SDK will be further integrated onto the KxM edge processor to allow video data collection and distribution through Azure from connected UxVs, and to enable distribution of AI/ML models from Azure to end users operating in austere environments at the tactical edge. Tomahawk Robotics plans to continue integrating KxM and the Azure SDK to secure Microsoft IoT Device Certification for KxM and extend the Azure ecosystem.

"Hosting the Microsoft Azure SDK at the tactical edge is a perfect use case for KxM," said Matt Summer, CTO of Tomahawk Robotics. "KxM's edge compute power and advanced networking capabilities make it an ideal IoT connection device to provide both real-time and post mission data from unmanned systems and users to the Azure Cloud, as well as insights from the cloud back to those users and unmanned systems."

Microsoft Azure includes more than 200 products and cloud services designed to help bring new solutions to life—to solve today's challenges and create the future. Azure enables users to build, run, and manage applications across multiple clouds, on-premises, and at the edge, with the tools and frameworks of their choice.

Tomahawk Robotics is proud to be an extension of Azure Edge and looks forward to the benefit this technology offers our commercial and DoD end users.

Tomahawk Robotics is the leading innovator of common control solutions that transform how humans and unmanned systems work together to make the world more safe and secure. Our products and technology safeguard users working under the most extreme and stressful conditions. Designed from the ground up with the user in mind, Kinesis is the only multi-domain, cross-architecture, AI-enabled control system that unlocks intuitive interaction with remote environments from across the room or around the world.

