Yellowstone National Park's North Entrance Reopens to Vehicles Today

Restored vehicle access makes it easy for visitors to travel into the Park through nearby Montana gateway communities

HELENA, Mont., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With great anticipation, Yellowstone National Park has completed temporary road repairs resuming regular vehicle access to the Park through the North entrance in Gardiner, Montana via Old Gardiner Road. Vehicle access to the Northeast entrance at Cooke City resumed in mid-October.

Old Gardiner Road was determined to be the best option to quickly reconnect Mammoth Hot Springs to Gardiner, Montana, after the floods in mid-June. Originally established as an 1880's stagecoach route, the single-lane dirt road has been expanded to two lanes over its entire 4-mile length, allowing for vehicle access.

"We're pleased to be reopening the North Entrance and reconnecting Yellowstone to Gardiner, Montana," said Superintendent Cam Sholly. "We want to thank the outstanding support and work of the Federal Highway Administration and HK Contractors, INC for getting this road built in just four months."

With these routes open, local business leaders in Montana's gateway communities of Gardiner and Cooke City are encouraging visitors to take advantage of visiting the park through the North and Northeast entrances at a time when smaller crowds are typically in the area—during the fall and winter months.

"There really has never been a better time to experience Yellowstone National Park and Montana's gateway communities than right now," said Montana Department of Commerce Director Scott Osterman. "We encourage visitors to book or rebook your Yellowstone trip for an unforgettable vacation and support the local businesses that are the backbone of these communities with decades of experience – ensuring visitors have an extraordinary vacation."

While it's usually best to make lodging reservations well in advance during the peak summer months, this summer's historic flooding in Yellowstone National Park created new challenges for gateway communities as visitors canceled trips to Yellowstone National Park. Having fewer crowds in the area has enhanced certain experiences for visitors and residents, like wildlife viewing.

"Fall and winter are incredible times to see bison, pronghorn, and even wolves—from a safe distance—in our corner of Paradise Valley," said Terese Petcoff, executive director of Gardiner CVB/Chamber of Commerce. "With the road from Gardiner into the park now open to vehicles, there are even more ways to see our beautiful region beyond the park's borders."

Travelers are encouraged to visit the following sites for up-to-date safety information:

www.511mt.net Road conditions:

https://www.nps.gov/yell/learn/news/ Yellowstone National Park:

To sign up for text alerts for Yellowstone National Park : Text "82190" to 888-7777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Find more information at visityellowstonecountry.com and visitmt.com.

About Visit Montana

Visit Montana markets Montana's spectacular unspoiled nature, vibrant and charming small towns, breathtaking experiences, relaxing hospitality and competitive business climate to promote the state as a place to visit and do business. For more information, please visit VISITMT.COM.

