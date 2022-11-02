Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions Opens in Otay Ranch

New tech repair shop provides fast fixes for phones, tablets, laptops and more

CHULA VISTA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new electronics repair shop, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, has opened in Otay Ranch at 1392 East Palomar St. The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones and more.

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Asurion) (PRNewswire)

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues and water damage, the company's repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with most any tech mishap, and many basic repairs can be completed in 45 minutes or less.

The store is owned by Ahmad Bashir and Hamid Azizi, who also own locations in Chula Vista and downtown San Diego.

"Otay Ranch is an excellent neighborhood in need of a reliable and affordable electronics repair shop," said Bashir. "Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions is dedicated to providing high quality service at affordable prices and quick turnaround times. Our team is eager to help impact this community by making device repair as convenient and efficient as possible."

The store's expert repair technicians fix all kinds of technology, regardless of make or model, and the store is an authorized repair provider for Samsung Galaxy® and Google Pixel™ smartphones. Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service. The store offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a 1-year limited warranty on all repairs. It even offers a price match guarantee on any local competitor's regularly published price for the same repair.

The new Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions store brings the company's retail footprint to more than 750 locations across the U.S. Formerly known as uBreakiFix®, all U.S. locations are rebranding as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions.

"We are excited to serve people in Otay Ranch with fast and affordable tech repair," said Dave Barbuto, CEO of Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions. "We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people depend on it to stay connected to things that are important to them. I look forward to serving this community through our new location."

The new store is located at:

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

1392 E Palomar St Suite 403, Chula Vista, CA 91913

(619) 349-0817

About Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, formerly known as uBreakiFix, is the retail brand operated and franchised by a subsidiary of tech care company Asurion. As the world's leading tech care company, Asurion eliminates the fears and frustrations associated with technology to ensure its 300 million customers get the most out of their devices, appliances and connections. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and nearly everything in between. Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions repair experts fix cracked screens, software issues, camera issues and most other tech mishaps at more than 750 stores across the U.S. The stores provide fast, affordable fixes for nearly any device type, regardless of make or model, including authorized repairs for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Asurion) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions