GUNDAM EXPO U.S.A. 2022, A THREE DAY EVENT YOU MUST SEE TO BELIEVE IS COMING TO YOU LIVE AT ANIME NYC AND ONLINE FOR EVERYONE AROUND THE COUNTRY

All aboard the hype train for a fun and unique showcase that needs to be experienced by Gundam fans, including Exclusive items, and online content which will remain available into the month of December 2022.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - In just days, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America ("BNTCA") will bring a special Gundam only event called "GUNDAM EXPO U.S.A. 2022" to New York for Anime NYC from November 18 to November 20, 2022.

Gundam Expo USA 2022 (CNW Group/Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Gundam Online Expo was brought to the U.S last August as an online only event. This year we have upgraded the Expo for the fans to enjoy on a much grander scale. Specifically, with an in-person event, as well as featuring online content and a shopping experience for fans to enjoy at home.

Gundam Expo U.S.A. 2022 | Booth 540

Product Highlights Include:

And many more!

But wait there's more! Exclusives will not be the only enjoyable experience. During your visit to the booth, there will be a plethora of exciting content and activities available all three days, including special guests and a live stage for a series of activations.

GUNPLA GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS ™ TITLE CHALLENGE

On November 19, 2022, at the Javits Center, we will challenge the Guinness World Records™ title for "Most people assembling plastic robot models simultaneously (multiple venues)." Special guest Adam Savage from Tested will be onsite to join the festivities to help set this incredible world record. Join the fun and witness this historical moment!

Click the link below to RSVP and participate in the World Record Challenge. *An Anime NYC Badge is required to participate.

Visit https://en.gundam.info/content/expo-usa2022/ for more information.

LIVE ECOMMERCE SHOWCASE

Purchase limited items through online sales along with fun giveaways via livestream! This is a must watch in real time!

LET'S PLAY [GUNDAM EVOLUTION] -Feat. Dyrus and Surefour-

Celebrate Gundam's latest game, "GUNDAM EVOLUTION" with streamers Dyrus and SureFour at the Gundam Expo U.S.A 2022!

LIVE SPECIAL STAGE: Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury & Mobile Suit GUNDAM Hathaway

Relive and enjoy the two latest Gundam series, Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury & Mobile Suit GUNDAM Hathaway, which will be featured on this stage. Don't miss out!

AVAILABLE ONLINE

Those of you unable to attend Anime NYC can enjoy all Gundam Expo event activations online from the comfort of your own homes.

For more information and the latest updates regarding the Gundam Expo U.S.A 2022 please visit https://en.gundam.info/content/expo-usa2022/.

SOURCE Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.