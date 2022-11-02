IL2000 appoints Techa Pacitto CEO, recognized for customer excellence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Logistics company IL2000 today announces the promotion of Techa Pacitto to Chief Executive Officer. Pacitto's appointment coincides with the company's recognition as 2022's Most Engaged 3PL - USA.

"We treat every customer's success as though it were our own." Techa Pacitto , CEO

Learn more about what IL2000's engagement looks like .

The Logistics Warehouse & Supply Chain Awards — granted each year by global digital media agency, The Business Concept — was given to IL2000 this year in recognition of the company's strong customer service record. Elaborating on the basis for their decision, The Business Concept cited IL2000's wide base of supply chain expertise, deep client satisfaction, and continued high rates of customer retention.

Pacitto moves into the CEO role having served the company for more than five years. Formerly the company's COO, Pacitto was instrumental in securing the robust customer service results that fueled the award decision.

Founder and former CEO, Kraig Cesar, said: "Techa has been my trusted partner in running IL2000 for many years. She has outstanding operational expertise and corporate leadership experience, and I'm thrilled to announce her as CEO. I feel confident we're placing IL2000 in capable hands."

"I'm honored to take on the CEO role," Pacitto said. "Kraig's vision as IL2000's founder has always been to build a company that was passionate about innovation and deeply committed to customer service. His leadership as CEO has been a big part of making that happen. I'm excited about continuing to forge that path for IL2000 enriched by the endlessly energetic inventiveness of our whole team."

Commenting on IL2000's recognition for its customer service and engagement, Pacitto chalked the win up to the company's combined clear vision and passionately dedicated people:

"First and foremost, our goal has always been to earn client trust. Our team has achieved that by offering customers real thought partnership, creative problem-solving, and a relentless determination to bring great results."

About IL2000

Founded in 1999, IL2000 is a third-party transportation and logistics service provider. IL2000 uses a proprietary transportation management system, customer collaboration, comprehensive logistics engineering, and a robust carrier procurement and partnership process to create seamless and optimized supply chain performance.

IL2000 operates the following business segments: freight management; truckload brokerage; international freight forwarding; and freight bill audit & pay. Modes supported include LTL, FTL, parcel, and international LCL, FCL and airfreight.

