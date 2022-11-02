Portable North Pole Rings in the Holiday Season with Personalized Santa Videos, Calls, with Over 90 Message Choices

The #1 Santa app globally launches new, customizable Santa messages and features, including the Interactive Gift Tag, to help families make new traditions.

MONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portable North Pole (PNP) website and mobile app bring the magic of Christmas to families all over the world with personalized Santa videos, calls with over 90 message choices. Now in its 15th season, users can enjoy new free limited-time trial videos as well as Premium features such as a live call during select videos, personalized and interactive gift tags, and more—for the ultimate holiday season experience.

"We are thrilled to be entering our 15th season of delivering exciting messages from Santa through the Portable North Pole (PNP) website and mobile app," said Alexandre Bérard, CEO of UGroupMedia Inc., the creators of Portable North Pole. "This year, we are introducing new partnerships and features, such as the all-new Interactive Gift Tag, which will make the experience of giving gifts even more memorable."

With the Portable North Pole, parents can watch their children's faces light up with one-of-a-kind cinematic messages from Santa and record their child's priceless reaction with the Reaction Recorder. Users could personalize each video and call by including the recipient's photo, correct name pronunciation, age, and Christmas wish, as well as whether they've been naughty or nice. In addition, parents can help encourage or congratulate good behavior, schedule an incoming call from Santa, as well as enjoy interactive scenarios and activities such as the "choose your own adventure" videos, an elf dance challenge, or a singing lesson with Mrs. Claus, to name a few. Each option is completely customizable and can be completed in just a few clicks.

Highlighted features for the 2022 season, include:

Four new free limited-time trial videos and 18 Premium video and call scenarios: Discover new holiday videos for kids and grown-ups, including a birthday celebration video and a special World Cup video message.

New live call option during video add-ons: Receive a live call from Santa as an add-on experience during select Premium videos.

New personalized and Interactive Gift Tag: Print at home a personalized gift tag for each of your loved ones, complete with a QR code that leads to a personalized video of Santa delivering the recipient's gift in their own living room!

Exclusive pre-season offer: Enjoy a special pre-season offer for all Magic Pass and Magic Pass+ through November 22 and we guarantee first name pronunciation, a Santa-approved 2022 Nice List certificate to reward a child's good behavior throughout the year, good deeds game and tracker, and Santa's activity kit.

In addition, Portable North Pole partners with more than 48 leading children's hospitals around the world to donate up to five percent (5%) of online sales through its Portable North Pole Children's Hospital Program . Partner hospitals include Children's Hospital Los Angeles (USA), Royal Manchester Children's Hospital (UK), SickKids (Canada).

Known as the leading Santa app in the Apple App Store, Google Play and the Amazon Appstore, Portable North Pole has over 11 million downloads around the globe and over 237 million personalized video views. Discover the magic by visiting www.portablenorthpole.com .

About UGroupMedia Inc.

Parent company UGroupMedia Inc. (UGM), based in Montréal, Canada, specializes in making Christmas even more magical and publishing exclusively Portable North Pole digital experiences. Portable North Pole is available in four languages: English, Spanish, French and Italian.

Available on Google Play, the App Store, and the Amazon AppStore .

