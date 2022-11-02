The RCM Music Lights the Way Piano Festival is Now Open!

The Royal Conservatory of Music invites piano students of all ages and levels from across Canada and the US to celebrate their love of music by participating in a free festival with prizes totaling over $150,000

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Conservatory of Music (RCM) , one of the world's most established music education institutions with such notable alumni as Sarah McLachlan, Chantal Kreviazuk, Shania Twain and Gordon Lightfoot, is proud to host the first-ever Music Lights the Way Piano Festival; an inclusive and free event with over $150,000 in prizing, provided by Yamaha, and the chance to perform in Koerner Hall.

The RCM Music Lights the Way Piano Festival, unlike other music festivals, is designed for piano students of all ages and levels, from casual players to aspiring professional musicians. With divisions for youth and adults and fourteen categories, this festival provides all piano students from across Canada and the US an opportunity to showcase their passion for music.

Participants may submit their videos online until December 1st, 2022. The semi-finalists will be announced on January 15, 2023. Youth division finalists will be named on February 1, and on March 22 prize winners of both divisions will be announced.

Dimitra Marangozis, Piano Teacher, Oscar Peterson School of Music says, "The Music Lights The Way Piano Festival is a wonderful opportunity for students. It lets them showcase their skills to their friends and family, all while competing for many fantastic prizes." She continues, "I've already started to see healthy competition and excitement among students as they work hard to prepare their submissions."

The Music Lights The Way Piano Festival is free to enter. Participants are required to submit a video recording of themselves performing a single piece from The RCM's recently launched Celebration Series®, Sixth Edition Repertoire books. Festival entrants are encouraged to engage friends and family members to support their submission by voting for the audience choice award on the The Music Lights The Way Piano Festival site.

"The Music Lights The Way Piano Festival is an opportunity for students to showcase their passion for music by learning and performing repertoire from our recently launched Celebration Series , Sixth Edition. We are excited to create an event to energize teachers and students and inspire them to strive for musical excellence," said Dr. Janet Lopinski, Senior Director, Academic Programs. She added, "We encourage all students across Canada and the US to participate. This is a wonderful opportunity to set and achieve goals, prepare for a performance, and have a chance to win amazing prizes."

The grand finale of the festival on March 21 will feature live performances by finalists in Levels 5 – 10 of the Youth Division at The RCM's Koerner Hall in Toronto, Canada. The winners will be announced on March 22. The event will be recorded for fans from around the world to enjoy.

Festival performances will be judged by a distinguished panel that will include members of The RCM College of Examiners. The jury will apply the established rubrics of The RCM Certificate Program to ensure consistent evaluation of all participants.

To learn more about The RCM Music Lights The Way Piano Festival, please visit rcmusic.com/festival.

About The RCM

The Royal Conservatory of Music is one of the largest and most respected music education institutions in the world, providing the definitive standard of excellence in curriculum design, assessment, performance training, teacher certification and arts-based social programs. Entrenched in the minds and hearts of Canadians, The Royal Conservatory has united generations of citizens since its inception in 1886.

