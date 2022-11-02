Tdafoq Energy Partners with Delectrik Systems of India for GWh Scale Vanadium Flow Battery ESS Project in Saudi Arabia

GURGAON, India, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tdafoq Energy of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has entered into a distribution and manufacturing license with Delectrik Systems of Gurgaon, India. Tdafoq Energy will exclusively sell Delectrik's Vanadium Redox Flow Battery products manufactured in India in the Gulf countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE). Tdafoq has also commenced to setup a local Flow Battery manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia which will serve the Gulf region. The production plant in Saudi Arabia will be scaled to a GWh capacity by 2025. The partnership aims to become a global technology leader in the fast-growing stationary energy storage segment, supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030 economic diversification objectives.

Delectrik's products are based on patented stack and system design using a proven and mature Vanadium Redox Flow Battery chemistry. The company manufactures RFB10, RFB40 and RFB200 series of Vanadium Flow Batteries with 10 kWh, 40 kWh and 200 kWh capacity respectively. These systems are building blocks which can be connected to build even large systems of 100s of MWh. These systems are designed for use in residential, commercial, industrial and grid scale stationary Energy Storage applications. Delectrik is commercially selling these products in several regions such as USA, Australia, Western Europe, Middle East and India.

About Tdafoq

Tdafoq, a company established in 2021, based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the vision of providing sustainable, clean and affordable energy systems to businesses and individuals. With the accelerating shift towards renewables and clean energy the need for long lasting, cost effective and safe storage systems has grown. Tdafoq promises to deliver on all these terms and even more with the innovative line of products from Delectrik, tailored to every sector's need and demands.

www.tdafoq.com

About Delectrik

Delectrik is an established vanadium redox flow battery OEM based in Gurgaon, India. The company has designed and manufactures VRFB systems from kW to MW scale. The products are designed to offer highly scalable and flexible decentralized electricity solutions for various stationary applications.

www.delectrik.com

