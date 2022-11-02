TIU Canada Donates Generators & Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TIU Canada, a leading solar energy producer in Ukraine, is donating generators to Ukrainians affected by the electricity blackouts. These fuel operated generators will provide electricity to Ukrainian families in Nikopol and other cities affected by the war. Company CEO Michael Yurkovich said, "At TIU Canada we produce electricity on a large scale, and while our solar stations continue operating during the war, the attacks on the energy infrastructure are sometimes preventing our electricity from getting to the people. That is why the best way to help Ukrainians now is to fill the gap by providing small generators to produce electricity". The generators are being delivered to reliable NGO partners.

In addition, TIU Canada will be donating supplies to Ukrainians in need, including hundreds of flashlights, sleeping mats, and post operative medical kits. These humanitarian and medical supplies are being shipped to Ukraine and will arrive this month. The donations are part of TIU Canada's ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts in the communities where it works.

"We believe in Ukraine and that is why we are providing this support now when the country is in need. We are also supportive of the Canadian government's efforts to help Ukraine including the recent announcement by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the government is providing $55 million to assist with winterization needs. Our efforts will complement that Canadian government efforts at the local level" said Yurkovich.

TIU Canada is owned by the Calgary based Refraction Fund 1 and has been working in Ukraine since 2016. The company currently operates 54 megawatts of electricity production in three solar stations. TIU Canada has invested more than $65 million USD in Ukrainian solar energy and was the first investor in Ukraine under the Canadian Ukrainian Free Trade Agreement (CUFTA).

