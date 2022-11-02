Wondershare Offers Filmora in Collaboration with Intel Software Bundle for Business Program to Benefit SMBs

Wondershare is offering its popular video editing software Filmora in the Intel® Software Bundle for Business (part of Intel's Software Advantage Program), aimed at the SMB market as an easy-to-use tool for creating, editing, and producing videos for marketing and training purposes.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare has officially announced its partnership with Intel, and you can now see the Intel® Partner Alliance Gold badge on Wondershare's website. Some of the world's leading creative software providers and hardware suppliers will work together to provide software for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) to better adapt to the constantly changing demands of digital businesses.

According to the 2022 McKinsey Report, since SMBs are responsible for contributing more than half of the GDP in high-income countries, there has been a collaborative effort from governments and large corporations to help SMBs excel and maintain economic stability after the outbreak of COVID. Therefore, in response to SMBs' business characteristics and needs, Wondershare and Intel collaborate on the Software Bundle for Business Program to provide SMBs with access to key software, extended trials, discounts, and app credits worth $500+

Among the many software solutions, video editing is one of the most desired by SMBs. 33% of SMBs who responded to a recent Intel survey said video creation is an essential part of their marketing strategy. That's why Wondershare is offering its most popular video editing software Filmora, in the Wondershare x Intel Bundle. Filmora is an intuitive video editor with a wide range of features for creators of all levels, meeting the needs of many SMBs looking to produce videos quickly.

Wondershare has seen how Filmora has helped larger corporations in a prior program with Microsoft, and hopes for similar results with the Intel software bundle offer. According to Hanna Liu, Wondershare's Head of Marketing, "In this collaboration with Intel, we hope to apply this experience to the creative work of SMBs to energize their self-expression." Filmora will help SMBs to achieve more in the following ways:

Rich Usage Scenario: Filmora allows SMBs to showcase their products and service, communicate with clients, and provide better training.

Low learning curve: Filmora has complete drag-and-drop functionality, which simplifies the video editing process. It's easy to use and doesn't require any prior editing experience.

Efficiency-improving: Access royalty-free stock media, visual effects plug-ins, and smart templates to easily improve efficiency with professionalism and simplicity.

Costing-saving: An ideal budget-saving video editing suite for SMBs. Perpetual licensing is available and no extensive training is required to master the product.

The collaboration between Wondershare and Intel will run from October to December 2022, during which Intel will promote Filmora through multiple channels in the USA, Germany, UK and Australia both online and offline through participating resellers and retailers

Since launching in 2019, the Intel Software Bundle Program has distributed millions of software registration codes, benefitting hundreds of Small and Medium businesses. "The Intel Software Bundle contains a rich selection of creative, financial, security, remote monitoring, and management software to provide small business end users a more productive experience on their new Intel vPro® devices," said Dennis Luo, Senior Director & GM of Commercial and Collaboration Solutions Group at Intel.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

