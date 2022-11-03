CPSC Invites Importers to Participate in Beta Pilot Test of eFiling Initiative to Increase Safety of Consumer Products

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is seeking importers to participate in a six-month Beta Pilot stage of an eFiling initiative that will speed detection of violative consumer products while facilitating the importation of compliant trade. By allowing importers of regulated consumer products to file electronically (eFile) with CPSC and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) certain data elements from a certificate of compliance, this initiative can benefit consumers and companies alike.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) (PRNewswire)

"eFiling will expedite targeting of shipments that are putting people at risk, but at the same time, allow importers who have a good history of safety, to move their products more quickly through the ports," said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric.

The Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act of 2008 (CPSIA) requires importers of regulated consumer products to issue certificates of compliance with their product shipments. Currently, CPSC requests these certificates after a shipment has been identified or stopped for inspection at the port. When implemented, the eFiling program will help speed compliant imported goods through the nation's ports by replacing the current process of providing certificate information associated with shipments with electronic filing that can be used in risk assessment. This means importers who use the eFiling system to provide accurate certificate information to CPSC will be less likely to have their shipments stopped at the ports for examination.

On June 10, 2022, CPSC published a federal register notice announcing the Beta Pilot stage of the eFiling initiative and seeking volunteer importers. The agency will consider applications to participate in the eFiling Beta Pilot test until it reaches the pilot's capacity of 50 importers of all types and sizes. The findings of the pilot will be used by CPSC to inform rulemaking and to develop, test, and implement processes and procedures to eFile certificates.

CPSC held a successful public eFiling workshop on October 13, 2022. This discussion reinforced the importance of eFiling to the trade community at large and is the first of many opportunities for the industry to have its voice heard in this process. CPSC encourages any importers interested in helping support the next phase of this initiative to volunteer for the Beta Pilot by emailing efilingpilot@cpsc.gov.

For more information on CPSC's eFiling initiative, visit https://www.cpsc.gov/eFiling.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

Visit CPSC.gov.

Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

Follow us on Facebook , Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC

Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov

Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

Contact a media specialist

Release Number: 23-037

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission