Dr. Jaime González, represented by Wiley Walsh, P.C., files discrimination and retaliation lawsuit against the University of the Incarnate Word

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jaime González, a former tenure-track professor at the School of Physical Therapy, has filed suit for race, sex, and national origin discrimination, as well as retaliation against the University of the Incarnate Word.

According to the petition, despite being recommended for tenure by the School Rank and Tenure Advisory Committee and having the overwhelming support of the school's faculty, Dr. González was denied promotion and tenure on January 27, 2022. At the time, only one other faculty member at the School of Physical Therapy had ever been denied promotion and tenure. Both are Hispanic males. In fact, they were the only two Hispanic males on the faculty for several years.

Unfortunately, according to the petition, UIW has a history of discrimination against Hispanic individuals, including against Dr. González. For example, the petition alleges that in 2016, at an incoming student luncheon for physical therapy students, the UIW President referred to Dr. González as "Jose." When Dr. González corrected him, the UIW President said that Dr. González looked like a "Jose" or "Juan."

In July 2020, in response to requests for feedback from faculty about their experiences regarding racism and social injustices at UIW, Dr. González wrote a letter to faculty senators, members of faculty senate committees, and to a select number of UIW leaders whom he believed were trusted mentors describing the racism he experienced at UIW. The next month and just eleven days after filing his EEOC complaint, according to the petition, UIW terminated Dr. González.

The petition alleges these actions violate the Texas Labor Code and 42 U.S.C. § 1981.

Dr. González is represented by Colin Walsh and Jairo Castellanos of Wiley Walsh, P.C. Both Mr. Walsh and Mr. Castellanos are board certified specialists in labor and employment law.

