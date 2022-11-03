Nova Reports Results for Third Quarter of 2022

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the third quarter, the three-month period ended September 30, 2022.
- Record quarterly revenue of $143.9 million
- GAAP net income of $35.1 million, or $1.10 per diluted share
- Non-GAAP net income of $39.7 million, or $1.24 per diluted share
- Record sales of Optical CD Integrated Metrology platforms
- Diverse revenue mix, propelled by a growing customer base across industry sectors
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2021
Revenues
$143,906
$141,628
$112,713
Net Income
$35,075
$34,878
$30,335
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.10
$1.09
$1.02
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2021
Net Income
$ 39,698
$ 39,546
$34,546
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.24
$1.24
$1.16
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.
"Nova reported a strong third quarter, demonstrating the agility of our business model and the expanding diversification of our revenue mix across geographies and industry segments," commented Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our solid performance in this dynamic environment was driven by the unique value we are consistently adding to our customers and our unwavering execution of Nova's long-term strategic targets. Along with our compelling guidance for the fourth quarter, Nova stands to conclude 2022 as a record year, establishing the foundation for Nova's recently introduced $1 billion long-term strategic plan."
Management provided an outlook for the fourth quarter, the period ending December 31, 2022. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- $142 million to $152 million in revenue
- $0.99 to $1.16 in diluted GAAP EPS
- $1.15 to $1.32 in diluted non-GAAP EPS
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $143.9 million, an increase of 2% compared with the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 28% compared with the third quarter of 2021.
Gross margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 57%, compared with 57% in the second quarter of 2022 and compared with 58% in the third quarter of 2021.
Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were $43.2 million, compared with $43.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $29.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $35.1 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. This is compared with net income of $34.9 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022, and net income of $30.3 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $39.7 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. This is compared with net income of $39.5 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022, and net income of $34.5 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.
About Nova
Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.
Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, inventory step-up and contingent consideration revaluation, stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: catastrophic events such as the outbreak of COVID-19; increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks; changes in U.S. trade policies; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure; failure to compete effectively or to respond to the rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; political, economic, and military instability in Israel; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2022. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
(Tables to Follow)
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
As of
ASSETS
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
118,814
126,698
Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits
65,436
221,897
Marketable securities
150,980
61,568
Trade accounts receivable, net
98,909
68,446
Inventories
115,608
78,665
Other current assets
19,388
9,242
Total current assets
569,135
566,516
Non-current assets
Marketable securities
161,824
137,415
Interest-bearing bank deposits
3,223
3,672
Restricted interest-bearing bank deposits
1,600
1,600
Deferred tax assets
13,160
6,161
Severance pay funds
1,192
1,327
Operating lease right-of-use assets
44,924
30,627
Property and equipment, net
48,734
34,460
Intangible assets, net
41,719
2,601
Goodwill
47,421
20,114
Other long-term assets
879
661
Total non-current assets
364,676
238,638
Total assets
933,811
805,154
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
-
183,037
Trade accounts payable
43,376
36,218
Deferred revenues
20,019
15,338
Operating lease current liabilities
6,020
4,452
Other current liabilities
49,247
48,885
Total current liabilities
118,662
287,930
Non-current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
196,072
-
Accrued severance pay
3,570
3,686
Operating lease long-term liabilities
42,728
33,450
Long-term deferred tax liability
11,585
-
Other long-term liabilities
8,146
6,334
Total non-current liabilities
262,101
43,470
Shareholders' equity
553,048
473,754
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
933,811
805,154
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Products
116,634
92,552
340,666
237,128
Services
27,272
20,161
78,825
57,464
Total revenues
143,906
112,713
419,491
294,592
Total cost of revenues
61,776
47,475
180,823
125,480
Gross profit
82,130
65,238
238,668
169,112
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
23,008
15,858
64,252
45,717
Sales and marketing
13,476
9,145
38,064
28,117
General and administrative
5,264
4,135
18,775
11,062
Amortization of intangible assets
1,444
574
4,570
1,723
Total operating expenses
43,192
29,712
125,661
86,619
Operating income
38,938
35,526
113,007
82,493
Financing income (expense), net
1,535
(889)
6,321
(1,615)
Income before taxes on income
40,473
34,637
119,328
80,878
Income tax expenses
5,398
4,302
15,213
10,003
Net income for the period
35,075
30,335
104,115
70,875
Earnings per share:
Basic
1.22
1.07
3.63
2.50
Diluted
1.10
1.02
3.26
2.39
Shares used in calculation of earnings per share
Basic
28,685
28,429
28,686
28,316
Diluted
31,892
29,858
31,956
29,660
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
35,075
30,335
104,115
70,875
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
2,094
1,619
6,130
4,794
Amortization of intangible assets
1,444
574
4,570
1,723
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net
376
570
1,920
853
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
322
1,069
960
3,154
Share-based compensation
4,334
2,642
12,266
6,992
Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation
1,140
(63)
4,111
(51)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivables, net
(5,419)
(6,423)
(22,213)
(1,316)
Inventories
(14,608)
(2,245)
(27,143)
(12,493)
Other current and long-term assets
(2,078)
(276)
(10,149)
(884)
Deferred tax assets, net
(2,202)
(534)
(7,142)
(2,248)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
997
374
3,032
1,191
Trade accounts payables
6,281
2,527
5,221
4,898
Deferred revenues
229
18,319
4,751
27,193
Operating lease liabilities
(1,328)
117
(6,466)
(1,068)
Other current and long-term liabilities
5,346
4,027
(4,039)
8,332
Accrued severance pay, net
(52)
(1)
19
54
Net cash provided by operating activities
31,951
52,631
69,943
111,999
Cash flows from investment activities:
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash
-
-
(78,469)
-
Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits
39,957
(15,335)
156,461
(68,679)
Investment in marketable securities
(130,151)
(107,261)
(181,678)
(208,727)
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
23,737
6,521
57,935
7,721
Purchase of property and equipment
(4,928)
(760)
(12,885)
(2,566)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(71,385)
(116,835)
(58,636)
(272,251)
Cash flows from investment activities:
Settlement of a contingent consideration liability
(8,480)
-
(8,480)
-
Purchases of treasury shares
(2,146)
-
(6,416)
-
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
11
82
11
Net cash used in financing activities
(10,626)
11
(14,814)
11
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
(1,423)
30
(4,377)
64
Changes in cash and cash equivalents
(51,483)
(64,163)
(7,884)
(160,177)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
170,297
136,290
126,698
232,304
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
118,814
72,127
118,814
72,127
NOVA LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
GAAP gross profit
82,130
80,388
65,238
Stock-based compensation*
1,114
1,021
557
Acquisition-related inventory step-up
-
366
-
Non-GAAP gross profit
83,244
81,775
65,795
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
57 %
57 %
58 %
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
58 %
58 %
58 %
GAAP operating income
38,938
36,963
35,526
Stock-based compensation*
4,334
4,072
2,642
Acquisition-related inventory step-up
-
366
-
Acquisition-related expenses and contingent
consideration revaluation
-
2,392
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,444
1,513
574
Non-GAAP operating income
44,716
45,306
38,742
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
27 %
26 %
32 %
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
31 %
32 %
34 %
GAAP net income
35,075
34,878
30,335
Stock-based compensation*
4,334
4,072
2,642
Acquisition-related inventory step-up
-
366
-
Acquisition-related expenses and contingent
consideration revaluation
-
2,392
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,444
1,513
574
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
322
318
1,069
Revaluation of operating lease liabilities
(572)
(3,350)
217
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(905)
(643)
(291)
Non-GAAP net income
39,698
39,546
34,546
GAAP basic earnings per share
1.22
1.22
1.07
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
1.38
1.38
1.22
GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.10
1.09
1.02
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.24
1.24
1.16
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
Basic
28,685
28,688
28,429
Diluted
31,892
31,902
29,858
* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended Sep 30, 2022 included in – Cost of revenues - 1,114;
NOVA LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FOURTH QUARTER 2022
GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
(Unaudited)
Low
High
Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share
0.99
1.16
Estimated non-GAAP items:
Stock-based compensation
0.13
0.13
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.05
0.05
Amortization of issuance costs
0.01
0.01
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.03)
(0.03)
Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share
1.15
1.32
