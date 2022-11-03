Sapiens Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Summary Results for Third Quarter 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)


GAAP


Non-GAAP



Q3 2022

Q3 2021

% Change

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

% Change

Revenue

$119

$117.8

1.0 %

$119

$118.4

0.5 %

Gross Profit

$50.3

$48.3

4.1 %

$53.5

$53.4

0.2 %

Gross Margin

42.2 %

41.0 %

 120 bps

45.0 %

45.1 %

-10 bps

Operating Income

$16.6

$16.2

2.1 %

$20.9

$21.0

-0.6 %

Operating Margin

13.9 %

13.8 %

 10 bps

17.6 %

17.7 %

 -10 bps

Net Income (*)

$13.4

$13.3

0.9 %

$16.9

$17.0

-0.6 %

Diluted EPS

$0.24

$0.24

0.0 %

$0.30

$0.31

-3.2 %

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens, stated, "Our revenue reached $119 million, and on a constant currency basis, we grew by 8%. Operating profit this quarter reached $20.9 million, representing an operating margin of 17.6%. This quarter, we delivered solid results excluding the currency headwind. Sapiens' business model proves itself with continued growth and improved profitability, with a diversified product platform containing core systems in P&C, Life & Annuity and various business applications delivered on the cloud. We have a global presence with both onshore and offshore operations."

Mr. Al-Dor continued, "Today, we are revising our 2022 revenue guidance to a new range of $472 to $478 million from $480 to $485 million, primarily due to delays in signing new deals caused by macroeconomics and the impact of foreign exchange. The new revenue guidance reflects annual growth of 2.5%, and on a constant currency basis a growth of 8.4%. Despite the continuous weakening of the European currencies versus the dollar, we are reaffirming our profit margin guidance range of 17.5%-17.7%."

Management will host a conference call and webcast today, November 3rd, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (3:30 pm in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888-642-5032; International: +972-3-918-0609; UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: https://veidan.activetrail.biz/sapiensq3-2022. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event, at the same link for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management.  For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Dina Vince
Head of Investor Relations
Dina.Vince@sapiens.com

Media Contact

Tally Kaplan Porat  
Director of Corporate Marketing 
tally.kaplanporat@sapiens.com 

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES   

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME  

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)











  Three months ended


  Nine months ended




 September 30,


 September 30,




2022


2021


2022


2021




 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)











 Revenue


118,996


117,812


355,273


341,810

 Cost of revenue


68,721


69,512


205,415


202,630











 Gross profit


50,275


48,300


149,858


139,180











 Operating expenses:










 Research and development, net


14,804


13,767


43,405


40,122


 Selling, marketing, general and administrative


18,919


18,316


56,443


57,302

 Total operating expenses


33,723


32,083


99,848


97,424











 Operating income


16,552


16,217


50,010


41,756











 Financial and other expenses, net


(82)


(72)


2,038


512

 Taxes on income


2,893


2,923


8,342


7,560





















 Net income


13,741


13,366


39,630


33,684











 Attributable to non-controlling interest


348


97


401


177











 Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


13,393


13,269


39,229


33,507





















 Basic earnings per share


0.25


0.24


0.72


0.61











 Diluted earnings per share


0.24


0.24


0.71


0.60




















Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to compute basic earnings per share (in
thousands)


55,124


54,787


55,109


54,732










Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to compute diluted earnings per share (in
thousands)


55,581


55,611


55,595


55,564

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)




Three months ended


Nine months ended



September 30,


September 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)










GAAP revenue


118,996


117,812


355,273


341,810

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue


23


630


69


1,889

Non-GAAP revenue


119,019


118,442


355,342


343,699










GAAP gross profit


50,275


48,300


149,858


139,180

Revenue adjustment


23


630


69


1,889

Amortization of capitalized software


1,442


1,920


4,323


5,595

Amortization of other intangible assets


1,806


2,563


5,446


7,697

Non-GAAP gross profit


53,546


53,413


159,696


154,361










GAAP operating income


16,552


16,217


50,010


41,756

Gross profit adjustments


3,271


5,113


9,838


15,181

Capitalization of software development


(1,492)


(2,064)


(4,859)


(5,655)

Amortization of other intangible assets


1,269


1,342


3,668


4,066

Stock-based compensation


1,141


657


3,201


3,527

Acquisition-related costs *)


161


(246)


561


938

Non-GAAP operating income


20,902


21,019


62,419


59,813










  GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


13,393


13,269


39,229


33,507

  Operating income adjustments


4,350


4,802


12,408


18,057

  Taxes on income


(872)


(1,095)


(2,489)


(3,707)

  Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


16,871


16,976


49,148


47,857

(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.


Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

U.S. dollars in thousands




Three months ended


Nine months ended



 September 30,


 September 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021










GAAP operating profit


16,552


16,217


50,010


41,756










Non-GAAP adjustments:









Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue


23


630


69


1,889

Amortization of capitalized software


1,442


1,920


4,323


5,595

Amortization of other intangible assets


3,075


3,905


9,114


11,763

Capitalization of software development


(1,492)


(2,064)


(4,859)


(5,655)

Stock-based compensation


1,141


657


3,201


3,527

Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs


161


(246)


561


938










Non-GAAP operating profit


20,902


21,019


62,419


59,813










Depreciation


1,134


1,125


3,208


3,371










Adjusted EBITDA


22,036


22,144


65,627


63,184

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information 

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Q3 2022


Q2 2022


Q1 2022


Q4 2021


Q3 2021











Revenues

119,019


118,605


117,718


119,854


118,442

Gross profit

53,546


53,207


52,943


53,933


53,413

Operating income

20,902


20,747


20,770


21,590


21,019

Adjusted EBITDA

22,036


21,681


21,910


23,579


22,144

Net income to Sapiens' shareholders

16,871


14,979


17,298


17,681


16,976











Diluted earnings per share

0.30


0.27


0.31


0.32


0.31

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands



Q3 2022


Q2 2022


Q1 2022


Q4 2021


Q3 2021











North America

49,555


48,154


49,009


48,872


48,952

Europe

56,887


59,868


59,267


62,416


59,707

Rest of the World

12,577


10,583


9,442


8,566


9,783











Total

119,019


118,605


117,718


119,854


118,442

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow

U.S. dollars in thousands



Q3 2022


Q2 2022


Q1 2022


Q4 2021


Q3 2021











Cash-flow from operating activities

4,405


6,615


18,330


27,386


14,556

Increase in capitalized software development costs

(1,492)


(1,621)


(1,746)


(2,256)


(2,064)

Capital expenditures

(1,047)


(803)


(453)


(801)


(1,082)

Free cash-flow

1,866


4,191


16,131


24,329


11,410











Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**)

-


-


-


407


477











Adjusted free cash-flow

1,866


4,191


16,131


24,736


11,887

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.




Reconciliation of Revenue Growth as Reported on GAAP Basis to Revenue Growth

on a Constant Currency Basis

 

Three months ended September 30, 2022


Revenue growth %


As reported

Currency Impact

Constant Currency Basis

North America


1.2 %

-

1.2 %

Europe


(4.7) %

(14.8) %

10.0 %

Rest of the world


28.6 %

(0.9) %

29.5 %

Total


0.5 %

(7.5) %

8.0 %

Nine months ended September 30, 2022


Revenue growth %


As reported

Currency Impact

Constant Currency Basis

North America


4.4 %

-

4.4 %

Europe


(0.6) %

(10.4) %

9.8 %

Rest of the world


24.6 %

(0.6) %

25.2 %

Total


3.4 %

(5.4) %

8.8 %

* Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current period revenues in local currency into U.S dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the comparable prior period.

 * Due to the significant impact of the currencies fluctuations this year on our reported revenues, we are providing the above information by region on a constant currency basis for this quarter and the remaining of 2022. We are not committing at this time to continue providing such information in the future.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

U.S. dollars in thousands





September 30,


December 31,




2022


2021




 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)







 ASSETS












 CURRENT ASSETS






Cash and cash equivalents


146,916


190,243


Short-term bank deposit


20,000


20,000


Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables


89,992


76,261


Other receivables and prepaid expenses


12,231


13,841








Total current assets


269,139


300,345







 LONG-TERM ASSETS






Property and equipment, net


12,421


14,458


Severance pay fund


4,267


5,954


Goodwill and intangible assets, net


315,454


343,283


Operating lease right-of-use assets


34,267


43,665


Other long-term assets


6,607


7,288








Total long-term assets


373,016


414,648







 TOTAL ASSETS


642,155


714,993







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











 CURRENT LIABILITIES






Trade payables


11,772


5,008


Current maturities of Series B Debentures


19,796


19,796


Accrued expenses and other liabilities


70,412


76,450


Current maturities of operating lease liabilities


9,161


10,827


Deferred revenue


32,110


39,614








Total current liabilities


143,251


151,695







 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES






Series B Debentures, net of current maturities


59,251


78,986


Deferred tax liabilities


14,000


15,360


Other long-term liabilities


11,903


12,144


Long-term operating lease liabilities


29,338


38,751


Redeemable non-controlling interest


88


101


Accrued severance pay


7,166


9,236








Total long-term liabilities


121,746


154,578







EQUITY



377,158


408,720







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


642,155


714,993






SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands



For the Nine months ended September 30,


2022


2021


(unaudited)


(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

39,630


33,684

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

16,645


20,729

Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures

61


76

Capital (gain) loss from sale of property and equipment

27


(60)

Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees

3,201


3,527





Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:




Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

(21,386)


(14,673)

Deferred tax liabilities, net

(978)


(3,777)

Other operating assets

5,475


12,122

Trade payables

7,527


3,520

Other operating liabilities

(15,122)


(1,292)

Deferred revenues

(5,686)


(810)

Accrued severance pay, net

(44)


110





Net cash provided by operating activities

29,350


53,156





Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchase of property and equipment

(2,334)


(2,985)

Proceeds from (Investment in) deposits

(133)


(9,989)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

31


1,112

Proceeds from (payments for) business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(3,467)


831

Capitalized software development costs

(4,859)


(5,655)





Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(10,762)


(16,686)





Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from employee stock options exercised

-


1,028

Distribution of dividend

(38,579)


(20,255)

Repayment of Series B Debenture

(19,796)


(19,796)

Payment of contingent considerations

-


(926)

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

-


(990)

Dividend to non-controlling interest

-


(31)





Net cash used in financing activities

(58,375)


(40,970)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(3,540)


(3,347)





Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(43,327)


(7,847)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

190,243


152,561





Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

146,916


144,714

Debentures Covenants

As of September 30, 2022, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

  • Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million.
  • Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $374.8 million.

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (29.38)%.

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the three last quarters) is below 5.5.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the three last quarters) is equal to (0.96).

