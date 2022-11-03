Staypineapple and wear blue: run to remember Join Forces Once Again

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple Hotels will donate $1 for every room night sold during November to wear blue: run to remember, to honor veterans active military, and their families.

Staypineapple is once again partnering with wear blue: run to remember to support their mission to honor the service and sacrifice of the American military through active remembrance.

Staypineapple is supporting the nonprofit by encouraging room bookings in November for any future date, with $1 being donated for every room night sold.

Both Staypineapple and wear blue: run to remember were founded by women in the Puget Sound Region and have expanded across the country over the past 10+ years. It is no accident the two organizations found each other.

"We are proud to once again support this wonderful organization. Their work in the community and commitment to honoring Veterans, active military, and their families is commendable. We hope to surpass our previous donation amount of $25K with the help of our loyal Staypineapple guests," says Steve Allison, Chief Revenue Officer.

In 2009 wear blue's co-founder, Lisa Hallet's husband - CPT John Hallet - was killed during an attack while deployed in Afghanistan. During that deployment, a small group of wives and battalion support staff met weekly to run, seeking to create a support network for one another. This small group became a nationwide vision that now helps thousands heal from and work through the more challenging aspects of military life during a time of war. Today, this group runs to honor all military members killed in combat and has evolved into a robust network of active duty and retired service members, military families, Wounded Warriors, Gold Star families, and community members.

About wear blue: run to remember

wear blue: run to remember is a national nonprofit running community that honors the service and sacrifice of the American military. wear blue: run to remember creates a support network for military members and their families; it bridges the gap between military and civilian communities, and it creates a living memorial for our country's fallen military members. wear blue: run to remember exists for the fallen, for the fighting, and for the families.

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out of the ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, owned and managed by Pineapple Hospitality, based in Bellevue, WA. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the dog-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information, visit http://www.staypineapple.com

