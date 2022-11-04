Starco Brands (STCB) Expands Retail Distribution of Whipshots™

Whipshots™ further expands into seven new states

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starco Brands today announced that Whipshots™, the innovative new vodka-infused whipped cream, is expanding its retail presence in Arkansas, Connecticut, Idaho, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, with Louisiana coming onboard in mid-November. The brand's increased footprint in 21 states comes fresh off its most recent business milestone, selling over 1 million cans in under one year.

Following its national retail launch in early 2022, Whipshots continues to expand its footprint, launching in Arkansas (Central Distributors), Connecticut (Connecticut Distributors, Inc.), Idaho (Hayden Beverage), Michigan (Republic National Distributing Company), Ohio (Heidelberg Distributing), Wisconsin (Johnson Brothers), and Wyoming (Republic National Distributing Company) with availability through retailers such as Meijer, Albertsons, and Bevmax. In addition to the recent expansion in Hawaii, Missouri and Indiana, Whipshots will be available for purchase in these seven additional states in 50mL ($5.99), 200mL ($14.99), and 375mL ($24.99) sizes in all three flavors: vanilla, caramel and mocha.

"With our recent milestone in crossing one-million cans sold, we are ecstatic to continue our expansion in retailers around the United States," says Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands. "Being available in seven, soon to be eight, new states will allow even more consumers and hospitality establishments to join the fun just in time for the holidays."

A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards and Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, Whipshots has 10% Alc./Vol, does not require refrigeration, and is a luxurious addition to any cocktail, dessert, or party. Whipshots is also available nationwide online at Whipshots.com, powered by The Spirits Network.

Starco Brands is a disruptive and scaling company that prides itself on only creating behavior-changing products and technologies. Together with its retail partners, Starco Brands is making Whipshots easily accessible to consumers nationwide. Follow @whip_shots and visit Whipshots.com for more information.

About Whipshots™

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (STCB) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include: Whipshots, bringing the fun back to a stagnant alcohol category with the only alcohol-infused whipped cream in the market; Winona Popcorn Spray, bringing home the movie-going experience with the first indulgent theater-popcorn taste powered by air. A modern-day invention factory to its core, and Art of Sport, a game changing personal care product line co-founded by Kobe Bryant. Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas and commercial manufacturing facilities spanning 10 product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange, so retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit www.starcobrands.com for more information.

