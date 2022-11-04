Telcoin to expand services into the EU

European digital asset registration will enable Telcoin to provide rails to its crypto wallet and DeFi exchange for EU customers.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telcoin, a decentralized financial technology platform putting low cost remittances and crypto trading into the palms of users' hands worldwide, today announced its expansion into the European market.

Telcoin Europe UAB, registered in Lithuania to provide digital asset services, gives the company the ability to offer both its self-custodial digital asset wallet and cryptocurrency exchange service to Europeans. The Telcoin Application, available for iOS and Android, enables users to securely store, send, and trade a growing number of popular cryptocurrencies with just a few simple taps.



Along with users in the United States, EU citizens will soon be able to cash in to stablecoins directly from a connected bank account or debit card, giving them access to mobile-based trades for 24 tokens including WBTC, ETH, MATIC, and TEL. Telcoin aims to provide an intuitive and low-cost alternative to existing centralized exchanges, while enabling account holders to maintain custody of their assets.

"Despite the rocky market conditions, we still see a great future for DeFi and regulated self-custodial crypto exchange services," said Paul Neuner, Telcoin CEO. "I think European users have a particular interest in decentralization and secure self-custody, so we anticipate high demand in the EU for our mobile-first alternative to centralized exchanges."



As a company focused on embracing regulation and providing customers with a clean doorway to decentralized finance, Telcoin is closely monitoring regulatory developments in the EU and beyond. Having drafted and passed the second crypto banking law in the US, in the state of Nebraska last year, Telcoin is excited to expand its positive and constructive participation in the development of digital asset regulation globally.

Telcoin is actively establishing its local operations and is targeting a year-end release of the new services to EU citizens.

