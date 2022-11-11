CASA DEL SOL ANNOUNCES NATIONWIDE RELEASE OF CELEBRITY FAVORITE '11:11 ANGEL'S RESERVE' - A LUXURIOUS, ULTRA PREMIUM TEQUILA

After a Successful Limited Release in April of this year, the Ultra-Premium Tequila Brand Brings its Signature Touch of Magic and Mysticism Country-Wide with the National Release of 11:11 Angel's Reserve, a Master Blend of Extra Añejo and Añejo finished in XO Cognac Barrels

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Del Sol Tequila, the award-winning luxury sipping tequila co-founded by Mexican-American actress, producer, director, and entrepreneur Eva Longoria, announced today the brand's nationwide rollout of its first-ever reserve bottle, 11:11 Angel's Reserve.

Taking years to create, 11:11 Angel's Reserve is pure alchemy and a testimony to Casa Del Sol's world-class Master Distiller and team in Mexico, who have expertly blended Casa Del Sol Extra Añejo and Añejo expressions that have been aged in French Limousin Oak and XO Cognac barrels. The irresistible liquid exudes tasting notes of honey, toffee, butterscotch and dried fruit that marry to create this soft, balanced tequila.

Casa Del Sol is inspired by Mayahuel, the ancient Aztec Goddess of Tequila, and 11:11 Angel's Reserve honors the magic and mysticism that surrounds 11:11, a moment in time which holds special significance as the "angel's number".

"We celebrate the intention of 11:11, a special time that happens twice a day and a signal that we are on the right path, together in a shared moment that invites us to savor and enjoy life," says Mariana Padilla, Casa Del Sol's Artesana Tequilera. "Just like we hope tequila appreciators around the country will savor the moment and enjoy this beautiful, soulful tequila."

"In crafting this very special expression of tequila, the name pays homage to the term 'Angel's Share,' where a certain amount of liquid evaporates in the barrel aging process over time," says Alejandra Pelayo, Casa Del Sol's Vice President of Operations in Mexico, "It is said to be a gift 'for the angels' and we are so proud to offer 11:11 Angel's Reserve across the US. The innovation to blend and age our high quality tequila in XO Cognac barrels is unique and very special - the result is unbelievably smooth and truly irresistible."

To commemorate the nationwide launch of 11:11 Angel's Reserve, Casa Del Sol is celebrating today, November 11th, at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood, Los Angeles with special performances by Grammy Award-winning singer Miguel, celebrity-loved DJ knowing he's worked with Rihanna & ATrak Pedro, and international DJ, Honey.

11:11 Angel's Reserve is available now nationwide for $199 at Total Wine & More, GoPuff along with other leading retailers throughout the country. To learn more, visit CasaDelSolTequila.com and follow Casa Del Sol on Instagram @CasaDelSolTequila.

About Casa Del Sol:

Casa Del Sol is a luxurious, award-winning ultra premium tequila unlike any other. Casa Del Sol tequila is uniquely aged in heritage Cognac barrels made of French Limousin Oak in partnership with the Martell family using only the finest 100% Blue Weber agave. With a vision to redefine the tequila category, Casa Del Sol tastefully brings together aesthetic design, sustainability, social change and quality. Each bottle of Casa Del Sol is inspired by the golden hour of the setting sun and the legend of Mayahuel, the Goddess of Tequila.

Casa Del Sol prioritizes social, economic and environmental practices which includes providing healthcare opportunities to its Jimadors, exclusively partnering with a 100% Mexican-owned distillery that has been proudly awarded the ESR® (Empresa Socialmente Responsable) distinction for sustainability and social responsibility and prioritizes the sustainable cultivation of agave. With a majority of females in leadership positions in the company, the brand is also currently developing programs to help level the playing field for women in the Altos de Jalisco region, who have historically had limited access to services and resources to improve both their personal and professional development.

