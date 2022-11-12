DUAL CRISES OF CRIME AND INFLATION DEVASTATING BLACK AMERICA

National "Conversation with Black America" to advance urgent bipartisan solutions

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black leaders converged in Atlanta today to address the dual crises of crippling inflation and record rates of violent crime affecting Black communities nationwide.

Input gathered from the Conversation with Black America will be used to develop a unique "Contract with Black America" that focuses on achievable, bipartisan solutions tailored by local stakeholders, including small business owners, community leaders, and local government officials who know best what their communities need.

"We know that top-down solutions devised by career politicians and lobbyists don't work for the Black community," said Bruce LeVell, a national advocate for Black small business and former federal official. "It's been over five decades since Washington declared 'The War on Poverty' and the racial wealth gap just keeps getting bigger because these policies are not addressing the real issues affecting the Black community."

"Black folks have been left behind by politicians who use us as political pawns to advance their own interests and agendas. It's time for us to advance our own agenda," said DaQuawn Bruce, executive director of CCA and a survivor of inner-city violent crime. "The Conversation with Black America will be a first-of-its-kind initiative that will get around traditional partisan dynamics by enlisting community leaders to work hand-in-hand with politicians from both parties to implement policies that help us overcome the real barriers to success that are impacting Black communities."

